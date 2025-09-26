Exclusive: Genie founder raises $5M for social trading app Share

This is a segment from The Drop newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe.

Share has just emerged from stealth and closed a $5 million funding round from Coinbase Ventures, Collab+Currency, Palm Tree Crypto and others, The Drop has exclusively learned.

Share is an upcoming app for Solana, Base and Ethereum that shares crypto traders’ transactions and offers users a real-time feed of others’ onchain activity across those three blockchains. Users can also trade tokens, examine charts and follow wallets.

Scott Gray is Share’s founder and CEO. Gray is the founder of NFT aggregator tool Genie, which Uniswap acquired back in 2022 and led Gray to work as Uniswap’s head of NFTs.

In a way, Share is doing for memecoin traders what Genie did for NFT traders. It aggregates data across numerous platforms and puts it all in one place.

“Share is the only app built from first principles that treats onchain transactions as a new form of media. We index every transaction on Solana, Base and Ethereum, and give every single wallet a Share profile whether or not they joined yet,” Gray told me via email.

“This lets users follow anyone onchain and share transactions across any app. And users can connect multiple wallets and their Farcaster to one profile so they’re building on who they are, not starting over. Other apps are limited to token trades and profiles for their own users.”

Crypto has been going social lately — and I’d argue that Kaito was the start of the new wave. Farcaster, Zora, Ethos and Time.fun have all tapped into different social interests this cycle as traders look to get quick data from others to make informed financial decisions.

Share could become the ultimate alpha app, cutting through the noise of Crypto Twitter by showing users what others are actually buying and selling. But CT’s momentum and dominance could prove hard to crack.

“Blockchains are inherently social,” said Collab+Currency Managing Partner Derek in a statement. “With public and decentralized ledgers, every transaction, asset, market and wallet becomes instantly shareable. Share indexes and distributes this aggregate onchain data to create a real time feed of what’s happening in financial markets.”

As Share builds out its vision, it’ll have to compete for user attention with other emerging crypto social trading apps like Fomo, which has a similar “eyes” emoji-inspired logo.

Existing giants like Robinhood and Coinbase have also been adding social features to their respective apps, with Robinhood planning to make trades shareable with a social tab and Coinbase integrating Zora and posting features into its social-first wallet app overhaul.

But in crypto, alpha is king. So in my view, whoever manages to aggregate the most amount of cross-chain data in one place without making users connect too many dots will likely come out ahead in this race.

