The Bank of Japan (BOJ) may raise its key interest rate at its October policy meeting.The Bank of Japan (BOJ) may raise its key interest rate at its October policy meeting.

Expectations of BOJ interest rate hike at October policy meeting grow

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/25 16:41
Triathon
GROW$0,0256-12,32%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,07412-12,77%
MAY
MAY$0,03882-2,65%

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is increasingly expected to raise its key interest rate at the October policy board meeting, as speculation intensifies on the back of fresh remarks from a former board member and stronger-than-anticipated economic data.

Makoto Sakurai, a former BOJ policy board member, said this week that an October hike cannot be ruled out. He flagged the likely upward revision to Japan’s inflation and growth forecasts. His comments were the latest to suggest that the central bank would move sooner rather than later.

Money markets now indicate a 50% chance of an interest rate cut on October 29-30. This is a significantly stronger signal than earlier this month, when bets on an imminent hike were much lower.

A Reuters poll of economists echoed this outlook, with over 93% forecasting a hike of at least 25 basis points by year-end, which would lift the BOJ’s policy rate from 0.5% to 0.75%. In August, Hironori Kamezawa, CEO of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, also noted that October was a plausible timeline, citing sticky inflation and easing global trade tensions.

For years, the BOJ stood apart as the only major central bank clinging to ultra-loose monetary policy. But with inflation surpassing its 2% target for more than three years, pressure is mounting to normalize policy finally.

Internal hawkish momentum builds

The BOJ’s most recent meeting on September 19 reinforced this pivot. The board voted to maintain rates at 0.5%. However, two board members, Naoki Tamura and Hajime Takata, dissented for the first time since Governor Kazuo Ueda took office. Instead, they voted for an increase to 0.75%.

Analysts said the votes against were symbolic, indicating that hawkish sentiment is gaining sway inside the nine-member board. One alliance board member, Makoto Sakurai, said the dissent might be a coordinated signal of an approaching policy shift.

The bank said it would also take steps to shrink its holdings of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and real-estate investment trusts (REITs). That was the first step in unwinding more than half a decade of asset purchases that had characterized an era of aggressive monetary easing.

Minutes of meetings released this week add to the picture. Some argued that the federal funds rate was below what would be expected to be neutral when inflation is high and the output gap is closing. That viewpoint indicates that even more members are preparing for action.

Sakurai, who left the BOJ in 2021, said policymakers could postpone a move until December if they need clearer readings of the effect of U.S. tariffs. But he thinks that the overall trajectory points higher. He sees the policy rate rising as many as 100 basis points over the next two and a half years, reaching 1.5% before Ueda’s term expires in 2028.

LDP election could shape BOJ’s timing

Government leadership could also factor into the timing. Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) will hold its leadership election on October 4. The result could determine the mood for BOJ decisions.

One of the leading candidates, Sanae Takaichi, has been considered a supporter of easy-money policy. Last September, during a leadership contest she ultimately won, she said that a rate rise would be “absurd.” But her tone has tipped this year. She has said that the monetary tools should be left to the BOJ, while the government sets fiscal and economic direction.

Should Takaichi, or any other dovish contender, take the top job, it is possible that the BOJ will move cautiously in the near term. Market watchers say the bank could postpone a hike to avoid looking at cross purposes with the incoming leadership.

Yet the BOJ is nominally independent. Its decision will be based on inflation, wage growth, and the wider outlook for trade and consumption.

Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trump-Linked WLFI Approves Token Buyback Plan for Enhanced Value

Trump-Linked WLFI Approves Token Buyback Plan for Enhanced Value

In a move aimed at revitalizing its declining value, World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a crypto project associated with the Trump family, has successfully passed a governance proposal to implement token buybacks and burns. The initiative comes after the platform faced significant price depreciation since its launch, prompting community-led measures to stabilize and increase the token’s [...]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7,574-1,81%
WLFI
WLFI$0,2006-1,90%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0,04082-5,37%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/19 19:37
Share
Why Is IREN Stock Spiking Overnight?

Why Is IREN Stock Spiking Overnight?

IREN Ltd (NASDAQ: IREN) shares are trending on Thursday. Check out the current price of IREN stock here. read more
WHY
WHY$0,0000000325+3,37%
SphereX
HERE$0,00024+4,80%
Moonveil
MORE$0,08215-3,81%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/25 15:43
Share
The number of crypto millionaires worldwide is expected to surge 40% to 241,700 by 2025.

The number of crypto millionaires worldwide is expected to surge 40% to 241,700 by 2025.

PANews reported on September 25th that according to the "Crypto Wealth Report 2025" released by Henley & Partners, the number of people worldwide holding more than $1 million in crypto assets increased by 40% over the past year to 241,700. Among them, the number of Bitcoin millionaires surged by 70% to 145,100. In June of this year, the total market capitalization of the digital asset market rebounded to $3.3 trillion, a year-on-year increase of 45%. At the high end of the market, 450 people hold at least $100 million in crypto assets, while 36 billionaires control even larger holdings. The report notes that Bitcoin is gradually transforming into the foundational layer of a parallel financial system, expanding its function from a speculative tool to a collateral and foundational currency for wealth accumulation. Furthermore, the decentralized nature of cryptocurrencies is redefining the global wealth landscape, with Singapore, Hong Kong, the United States, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates becoming top destinations for investors.
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0,01671-3,52%
Moonveil
MORE$0,08215-3,81%
1
1$0,013133+3,51%
Share
PANews2025/09/25 15:59
Share

Trending News

More

Trump-Linked WLFI Approves Token Buyback Plan for Enhanced Value

Why Is IREN Stock Spiking Overnight?

The number of crypto millionaires worldwide is expected to surge 40% to 241,700 by 2025.

Ripple ‘Month-111%’ Rewards Reached – RMC Strong Gains

Digital RMB International Operations Center officially opens in Shanghai