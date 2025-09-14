Experts Pick 3 Cryptos Set To Outperform Ripple (XRP) By Over 1000% In The Final Quarter Of 2025

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 01:57
As Q4 2025 nears, analysts eye tokens with significant growth. Many believe a select few could outperform Ripple (XRP) by over 1000%. 

What are these 3 magic crypto? Bittensor, Chainlink, and the presale sensation Layer Brett.

How Experts Evaluate Top Performers for 2025

Identifying cryptocurrencies with exponential growth requires focus on innovation, utility, and market positioning. Experts consider scalable technology, community engagement, and clear value propositions.

Projects like Chainlink and Bittensor, offering solutions to high gas fees or slow transactions, often gain an edge. Layer Brett excels here. A strong roadmap and crypto presale signal future gains.

Ripple (XRP): A Long-Standing Contender

Ripple (XRP) has long been a major player in cross-border payments. Its blockchain technology continues to see growing adoption; Brazil’s first on-chain private credit platform launched on the XRP Ledger. An XRP Earn Account on exchanges offers a notable yield for retail holders.

With a current market cap of $192.48 billion, Ripple shows robust institutional interest. The XRP Ledger has observed a significant shift in user activity, indicating evolving use cases.

Bittensor (TAO): The AI-Driven Network

Bittensor (TAO) presents a unique play in the AI crypto sector, commanding a market cap of over $2.2 billion. As an AI-driven network, the TAO ecosystem is dynamic.

TAO’s price recovered to the $330–$350 range in early September 2025, with technical indicators suggesting increased volatility. Despite no recent major partnerships, TAO attracts attention for its distinct approach to decentralized machine learning. Layer Brett offers an alternative take on utility.

Chainlink (LINK): Oracle Leader’s Growth

Chainlink (LINK) remains an indispensable decentralized oracle provider, crucial for bridging real-world data to smart contracts. Trading near $25 with a $16.67 billion market cap, LINK forged significant partnerships, including with SBI Japan and the US Commerce Department. 

This institutional adoption increased investor confidence, with crypto whales accumulating over 2 million LINK. It outperformed the broader market, showing a 130% price increase last year. LINK’s utility underpins its growth potential. Layer Brett provides a fresh perspective.

Why Layer Brett is the New Standard

As an Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin, Layer Brett ($LBRETT) transcends basic meme token status with genuine utility. It processes transactions at 10,000 TPS, compressing fees to $0.0001—a sharp contrast to typical Ethereum gas fees.

Early buyers benefit from a crypto presale price of $0.0055 and staking rewards standing at 700%+. For the bold traders who are willing to jump in the presale, it also offers a $1 million giveaway.

Experts believe that Layer Brett, given how it merges DeFi and meme coins, is set to explode once it hits exchanges. Their estimate is that it can do 1,000% more than whatever XRP can pull in the last quarter of 2025.

Which to get in then?

XRP has already made major gains, coming back from the brink of death after most of its legal woes are over. However XRP has probably made its run and whatever gains it makes, may be peanuts compared to Bittensor (TAO), Chainlink (LINK) and Layer brett ($LBRETT).

Layer Brett stands to make the lead. Its Ethereum Layer 2 foundation, high staking APY, and ultra-low fees provide unparalleled potential. The presale is running and you can also join it for as little as $0.0055 per $LBRETT.

Discover More About Layer Brett ($LBRETT):

Presale: LayerBrett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/experts-pick-3-cryptos-set-to-outperform-ripple-xrp-by-over-1000-in-the-final-quarter-of-2025/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
