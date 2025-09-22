Falcon Finance updates white paper: adopts dual-token model USDf and sUSDf, TGE circulation is about 2.34 billion

PANews reported on September 22nd that Falcon Finance has released an updated whitepaper, introducing its synthetic dollar protocol and $FF token. The protocol aims to generate returns through a diversified strategy, employing a dual-token model (USDf and sUSDf), supporting both stablecoin and non-stablecoin collateral, and employing an on-chain insurance fund to mitigate risk.
The fixed supply of $FF tokens is 10 billion, and the TGE circulation is approximately 2.34 billion. It has governance and practical functions and can be used for proposals, voting, staking, etc. The distribution ratio includes 35% ecosystem, 32.2% foundation, 20% team and contributors, etc.
In terms of future plans, in 2025, the fiat currency channel will be expanded to Latin America, Turkey, the Middle East and North America, the UAE gold redemption service will be launched, and tokenized government bonds and RWAs will be integrated; in 2026, the RWAs engine will be built, gold redemption will be expanded to the Middle East and Hong Kong, and institutional-grade USDf products and investment funds will be launched.