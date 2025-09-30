Fantasy Football Week 5: Flex Rankings (RB,WR,TE)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 28: George Pickens #3 of the Dallas Cowboys catches a pass for a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter in the game at AT&T Stadium on September 28, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images) Getty Images

Week 5 is a crucial part of the season for fantasy football managers. If your team is on a skid, this week is almost a must-win game for you.

The last thing you want is to be playing catch-up leading up to the fantasy football playoffs. On the other hand, if you’re off to a 3-1 or 4-0 start, this week allows you to separate yourself from the pack.

Either way, this list of flex rankings is here to help with your start or sit decisions. Based on where all of these top 50 players are ranked, you should have a good idea of who to put in your starting lineup and who to keep on the bench.

Although the rankings here are primarily for PPR leagues, there shouldn’t be any major changes for Half-PPR leagues.

Notable Injury Updates/Teams on Bye

For Week 5, the following teams are on a bye week. Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, and Pittsburgh Steelers.

In terms of injury updates, CeeDee Lamb will likely still be out, giving George Pickens a boost. Other than that, Tyreek Hill is likely out after suffering an injury, and Malik Nabers is out for the year with a torn ACL.

Tier 1

1. Christian McCaffrey (SF)

2. Puka Nacua (LAR)

3. Amon-Ra St. Brown (DET)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (DET)

5. Jonathan Taylor (IND)

6. James Cook III (BUF)

7. Jaxon Smith-Njigba (SEA)

8. Saquon Barkley (PHI)

Tier 2

9. De’Von Achane (MIA)

10. Derrick Henry (BAL)

11. Omarion Hampton (LAC)

12. Justin Jefferson (MIN)

13. Bucky Irving (TB)

14. Nico Collins (HOU)

15. George Pickens (DAL)

Tier 3

16. Ashton Jeanty (LV)

17. Garrett Wilson (NYJ)

18. Ja’Marr Chase (CIN)

19. Emeka Egbuka (TB)

20. Kyren Williams (LAR)

21. Trey McBride (ARI)

22. Breece Hall (NYJ)

23. Davante Adams (LAR)

Tier 4

24. Javonte Williams (DAL)

25. Courtland Sutton (DEN)

26. Deebo Samuel Sr. (WAS)

27. A.J. Brown (PHI)

28. Tetairoa McMillan (CAR)

29. Cam Skattebo (NYG)

30. J.K. Dobbins (DEN)

31. Quentin Johnston (LAC)

32. Keenan Allen (LAC)

33. Marvin Harrison Jr. (ARI)

34. Chris Olave (NO)

35. Quinshon Judkins (CLE)

Tier 5

36. Travis Etienne Jr. (JAC)

37. Brian Thomas Jr. (JAC)

38. Zay Flowers (BAL)

39. Alvin Kamara (NO)

40. Jordan Mason (MIN)

41. Michael Pittman Jr. (IND)

Tier 6

42. Kenneth Walker III (SEA)

43. Chase Brown (CIN)

44. Brock Bowers (LV)

45. Chuba Hubbard (CAR)

46. Jakobi Meyers (LV)

47. Tee Higgins (CIN)

48. Trey Benson (ARI)

49. Ladd McConkey (LAC)

50. Tyler Warren (IND)

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: Quinshon Judkins #10 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Must Start Running Back: Quinshon Judkins (CLE)

Quinshon Judkins has come out of the gates on fire. For the 36th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, talent was never the question.

One of the main issues was whether Judkins would be able to hold up in poor game scripts. Last week, Judkins had 21.5 points (PPR) even in a game that the Cleveland Browns lost 10-34.

While the Browns offense may hold Judkins back from RB1 numbers throughout the entire year, he’s a must-start option in good game scripts at the very least.

Per FanDuel, the Browns are only 3.5-point (9/30) underdogs against the Minnesota Vikings. This should give Judkins a solid floor with the upside to have a big week if he scores yet another touchdown.

Must Start Wide Receiver: Tetairoa McMillan (CAR)

Despite not having a great game in back-to-back weeks now, Tetairoa McMillan has been drawing targets at a high rate. McMillan has yet to have a game with fewer than eight targets, and that should help him have a big fantasy day soon enough.

McMillan is an elite talent as he went 8th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, and he’s the clear WR1 for the Carolina Panthers. Even though it’s been disappointing, McMillan has the talent to go nuclear on any given week.

Not only that, but the over/under for that game is at 45.5 per BetMGM (FanDuel odds aren’t out yet), which isn’t bad for the offense by any means. The bottom line is that McMillan is a talented player who’s drawing targets, and he should be given at least one more chance to be in your fantasy football lineup.