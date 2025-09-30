ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Flip Fest
The post Fantasy Football Week 5: Flex Rankings (RB,WR,TE) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ARLINGTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 28: George Pickens #3 of the Dallas Cowboys catches a pass for a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter in the game at AT&T Stadium on September 28, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images) Getty Images Week 5 is a crucial part of the season for fantasy football managers. If your team is on a skid, this week is almost a must-win game for you. The last thing you want is to be playing catch-up leading up to the fantasy football playoffs. On the other hand, if you’re off to a 3-1 or 4-0 start, this week allows you to separate yourself from the pack. Either way, this list of flex rankings is here to help with your start or sit decisions. Based on where all of these top 50 players are ranked, you should have a good idea of who to put in your starting lineup and who to keep on the bench. Although the rankings here are primarily for PPR leagues, there shouldn’t be any major changes for Half-PPR leagues. Notable Injury Updates/Teams on Bye For Week 5, the following teams are on a bye week. Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, and Pittsburgh Steelers. In terms of injury updates, CeeDee Lamb will likely still be out, giving George Pickens a boost. Other than that, Tyreek Hill is likely out after suffering an injury, and Malik Nabers is out for the year with a torn ACL. Tier 1 1. Christian McCaffrey (SF) 2. Puka Nacua (LAR) 3. Amon-Ra St. Brown (DET) 4. Jahmyr Gibbs (DET) 5. Jonathan Taylor (IND) 6. James Cook III (BUF) 7. Jaxon Smith-Njigba (SEA) 8. Saquon Barkley (PHI) Tier 2 9. De’Von Achane (MIA) 10. Derrick Henry (BAL) 11. Omarion Hampton (LAC)… The post Fantasy Football Week 5: Flex Rankings (RB,WR,TE) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ARLINGTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 28: George Pickens #3 of the Dallas Cowboys catches a pass for a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter in the game at AT&T Stadium on September 28, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images) Getty Images Week 5 is a crucial part of the season for fantasy football managers. If your team is on a skid, this week is almost a must-win game for you. The last thing you want is to be playing catch-up leading up to the fantasy football playoffs. On the other hand, if you’re off to a 3-1 or 4-0 start, this week allows you to separate yourself from the pack. Either way, this list of flex rankings is here to help with your start or sit decisions. Based on where all of these top 50 players are ranked, you should have a good idea of who to put in your starting lineup and who to keep on the bench. Although the rankings here are primarily for PPR leagues, there shouldn’t be any major changes for Half-PPR leagues. Notable Injury Updates/Teams on Bye For Week 5, the following teams are on a bye week. Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, and Pittsburgh Steelers. In terms of injury updates, CeeDee Lamb will likely still be out, giving George Pickens a boost. Other than that, Tyreek Hill is likely out after suffering an injury, and Malik Nabers is out for the year with a torn ACL. Tier 1 1. Christian McCaffrey (SF) 2. Puka Nacua (LAR) 3. Amon-Ra St. Brown (DET) 4. Jahmyr Gibbs (DET) 5. Jonathan Taylor (IND) 6. James Cook III (BUF) 7. Jaxon Smith-Njigba (SEA) 8. Saquon Barkley (PHI) Tier 2 9. De’Von Achane (MIA) 10. Derrick Henry (BAL) 11. Omarion Hampton (LAC)…

Fantasy Football Week 5: Flex Rankings (RB,WR,TE)

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 19:09
COM
COM$0.004287-10.61%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000055-5.17%
SQUID MEME
GAME$45.005-4.21%
Threshold
T$0.01194-0.66%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.504-18.03%

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 28: George Pickens #3 of the Dallas Cowboys catches a pass for a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter in the game at AT&T Stadium on September 28, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Week 5 is a crucial part of the season for fantasy football managers. If your team is on a skid, this week is almost a must-win game for you.

The last thing you want is to be playing catch-up leading up to the fantasy football playoffs. On the other hand, if you’re off to a 3-1 or 4-0 start, this week allows you to separate yourself from the pack.

Either way, this list of flex rankings is here to help with your start or sit decisions. Based on where all of these top 50 players are ranked, you should have a good idea of who to put in your starting lineup and who to keep on the bench.

Although the rankings here are primarily for PPR leagues, there shouldn’t be any major changes for Half-PPR leagues.

Notable Injury Updates/Teams on Bye

For Week 5, the following teams are on a bye week. Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, and Pittsburgh Steelers.

In terms of injury updates, CeeDee Lamb will likely still be out, giving George Pickens a boost. Other than that, Tyreek Hill is likely out after suffering an injury, and Malik Nabers is out for the year with a torn ACL.

Tier 1

1. Christian McCaffrey (SF)

2. Puka Nacua (LAR)

3. Amon-Ra St. Brown (DET)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (DET)

5. Jonathan Taylor (IND)

6. James Cook III (BUF)

7. Jaxon Smith-Njigba (SEA)

8. Saquon Barkley (PHI)

Tier 2

9. De’Von Achane (MIA)

10. Derrick Henry (BAL)

11. Omarion Hampton (LAC)

12. Justin Jefferson (MIN)

13. Bucky Irving (TB)

14. Nico Collins (HOU)

15. George Pickens (DAL)

Tier 3

16. Ashton Jeanty (LV)

17. Garrett Wilson (NYJ)

18. Ja’Marr Chase (CIN)

19. Emeka Egbuka (TB)

20. Kyren Williams (LAR)

21. Trey McBride (ARI)

22. Breece Hall (NYJ)

23. Davante Adams (LAR)

Tier 4

24. Javonte Williams (DAL)

25. Courtland Sutton (DEN)

26. Deebo Samuel Sr. (WAS)

27. A.J. Brown (PHI)

28. Tetairoa McMillan (CAR)

29. Cam Skattebo (NYG)

30. J.K. Dobbins (DEN)

31. Quentin Johnston (LAC)

32. Keenan Allen (LAC)

33. Marvin Harrison Jr. (ARI)

34. Chris Olave (NO)

35. Quinshon Judkins (CLE)

Tier 5

36. Travis Etienne Jr. (JAC)

37. Brian Thomas Jr. (JAC)

38. Zay Flowers (BAL)

39. Alvin Kamara (NO)

40. Jordan Mason (MIN)

41. Michael Pittman Jr. (IND)

Tier 6

42. Kenneth Walker III (SEA)

43. Chase Brown (CIN)

44. Brock Bowers (LV)

45. Chuba Hubbard (CAR)

46. Jakobi Meyers (LV)

47. Tee Higgins (CIN)

48. Trey Benson (ARI)

49. Ladd McConkey (LAC)

50. Tyler Warren (IND)

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: Quinshon Judkins #10 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Must Start Running Back: Quinshon Judkins (CLE)

Quinshon Judkins has come out of the gates on fire. For the 36th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, talent was never the question.

One of the main issues was whether Judkins would be able to hold up in poor game scripts. Last week, Judkins had 21.5 points (PPR) even in a game that the Cleveland Browns lost 10-34.

While the Browns offense may hold Judkins back from RB1 numbers throughout the entire year, he’s a must-start option in good game scripts at the very least.

Per FanDuel, the Browns are only 3.5-point (9/30) underdogs against the Minnesota Vikings. This should give Judkins a solid floor with the upside to have a big week if he scores yet another touchdown.

Must Start Wide Receiver: Tetairoa McMillan (CAR)

Despite not having a great game in back-to-back weeks now, Tetairoa McMillan has been drawing targets at a high rate. McMillan has yet to have a game with fewer than eight targets, and that should help him have a big fantasy day soon enough.

McMillan is an elite talent as he went 8th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, and he’s the clear WR1 for the Carolina Panthers. Even though it’s been disappointing, McMillan has the talent to go nuclear on any given week.

Not only that, but the over/under for that game is at 45.5 per BetMGM (FanDuel odds aren’t out yet), which isn’t bad for the offense by any means. The bottom line is that McMillan is a talented player who’s drawing targets, and he should be given at least one more chance to be in your fantasy football lineup.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/stevebradshaw/2025/09/30/fantasy-football-week-5-flex-rankings-rbwrte/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$14.304+2.45%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Ripple CEO: “SWIFT Created a Monster by Pushing Us Out” – XRP Army Reacts

Ripple CEO: “SWIFT Created a Monster by Pushing Us Out” – XRP Army Reacts

Ripple CEO says SWIFT’s rejection fueled company’s unstoppable global rise. XRP Army celebrates Garlinghouse’s bold remarks on Ripple’s transformation journey. From exclusion to dominance, Ripple reshapes finance with blockchain innovation. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has reignited discussions across the crypto community after revisiting the company’s early struggles with SWIFT. His remarks, made during a recent speech shared by Black Swan Capitalist (@VersanAljarrah) on X, sparked a wave of reactions from the XRP Army, who view Ripple’s journey as proof of long-term resilience and growing dominance in global finance. According to Garlinghouse, Ripple was once denied space at the prestigious Sibos conference in Toronto, an event hosted by SWIFT that brings together the world’s largest banks and financial institutions. Instead of stepping back, Ripple organized its own event nearby, transforming a warehouse into a stage that featured notable figures, including former U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke. Garlinghouse revealed that SWIFT’s refusal became the very spark that pushed Ripple to establish its independent identity. “We couldn’t get a booth at Sibos, so we created our own event down the street,” he said, adding, “SWIFT created more of a monster by pushing us out.” His statement quickly drew attention from XRP supporters who praised Ripple’s determination and evolution from a dismissed startup into a global player. Also Read: Franklin Templeton Launches Hong Kong’s First Tokenized Money-Market Fund Under New Fintech Strategy Incredible speech @BGarlinghouse It’s true, @Ripple has cornered the market with the full backing of regulators, financial institutions, and private banks. Ripple is on its way to becoming a bank of its own, with $XRP at its core, one that will eventually replace central banks. pic.twitter.com/8RM4JOtz6O — Black Swan Capitalist (@VersanAljarrah) November 6, 2025 Ripple’s Rise and the XRP Community’s Response Over the years, Ripple’s influence within the financial sector has expanded significantly. Once seen as an outsider, the company now collaborates with prime brokers, ETF issuers, investment banks, and major financial institutions. Brad Garlinghouse emphasized that the same industry that once kept Ripple at arm’s length now works alongside it to advance digital finance and blockchain integration. Crypto and blockchain technologies, which were once considered “fringe,” have become central to modern financial systems. Garlinghouse noted that they now form part of society’s financial infrastructure, supporting greater inclusion and cross-border efficiency. In the X post, Black Swan Capitalist described Ripple as having “cornered the market with the full backing of regulators, financial institutions, and private banks.” The post also suggested that Ripple is on its path to becoming a bank of its own, with XRP at its core—fueling speculation among supporters that it could eventually rival traditional central banks. Garlinghouse’s remarks not only revisited Ripple’s early challenges but also symbolized its transformation into a driving force in global finance. The XRP community celebrated his comments as a testament to how rejection can turn into momentum, and how innovation, once sidelined, can reshape the future of the financial world. Also Read: VeChain (VET) Flashes Rare Buy Signals as Analysts Predict Major Price Reversal The post Ripple CEO: “SWIFT Created a Monster by Pushing Us Out” – XRP Army Reacts appeared first on 36Crypto.
XRP
XRP$2.2589-0.07%
ARMY
ARMY$0.01097+8.82%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.008024-0.72%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/06 20:59
Central Bank of Ireland Fines Coinbase $24.6M for Anti-Money Laundering Failures

Central Bank of Ireland Fines Coinbase $24.6M for Anti-Money Laundering Failures

The penalty relates to Coinbase Europe breaching its anti-money laundering and counter terrorist financing transaction monitoring obligations between 2021 and 2025.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07811-17.43%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/06 21:10

Trending News

More

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Ripple CEO: “SWIFT Created a Monster by Pushing Us Out” – XRP Army Reacts

Central Bank of Ireland Fines Coinbase $24.6M for Anti-Money Laundering Failures

A UN agency will launch a blockchain education and consulting project for governments worldwide.

YZi Labs announces investment in digital heritage platform Funes

Quick Reads

More

What Are Tokenized Stocks? How They Work, Top Tokenized Stock Projects, and How to Trade Them on MEXC

What Is the x402 Protocol? How It Works, Top Ecosystem Projects, and How to Trade x402 Tokens on MEXC

What Is BinanceLife (币安人生)? Origins, Mechanism, Price Outlook, and How to Trade It on MEXC

How to Beat Inflation in 2025: Why More Users Are Choosing MEXC to Earn with USDT & USDC

Top 5 Crypto Exchange Tokens in 2025: BNB, OKB, BGB, MX, and GT — A Complete Comparison and Outlook

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$102,077.33
$102,077.33$102,077.33

-1.59%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,330.09
$3,330.09$3,330.09

-2.01%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2580
$2.2580$2.2580

-0.80%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$157.78
$157.78$157.78

-1.70%

mc_price_img_alt

Aster

ASTER

$1.0335
$1.0335$1.0335

-4.76%