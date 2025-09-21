Faraday Future Invests $41 Million in Qualigen Crypto Pivot

Key Points: Faraday Future’s $41 million crypto pivot in Qualigen. Key leadership roles affirmed.

Faraday Future announces a $41 million PIPE investment in Qualigen Therapeutics, rebranding it as CXC10, a crypto and Web3 platform, emphasizing blockchain involvement.

This shift highlights CXC10’s future role in blending digital finance with traditional industries, impacting market structures and governance paradigms.

Faraday Future’s strategic $41 million investment will transform Qualigen into CXC10, a crypto and Web3 platform. Faraday Future aims to harness the potential of blockchain technology by partnering with SIGN Foundation and notable investors, setting a precedent for industry collaboration.

Jia Yueting, with a $4 million personal contribution, will become CXC10’s chief advisor, guiding the company’s new direction. As Yueting states, “With this strategic investment, we are poised to leverage innovative technologies to create a robust crypto and Web3 business platform.” CXC10’s new business lines include crypto index funds, stablecoins, and Web3 user gateways, reflecting a strategic reorientation from traditional therapeutics.

Market responses have included speculative discussions among analysts regarding potential SEC scrutiny, given historical regulatory actions against prior crypto pivots. Stakeholders await formal guidance, while industry forums predict increased asset trading linked to CXC10’s expansion.

CXC10’s Crypto Transition Sparks Market and Regulatory Talks

Did you know? Long Island Iced Tea’s 2017 rebrand to “Long Blockchain Corp” saw short-term stock gains but ended in regulatory challenges, illustrating potential pitfalls of sudden crypto pivots.

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, holds a price of $115,727.35, with a market cap over $2.30 trillion, maintaining 57.07% market dominance. Over the past 90 days, Bitcoin saw a 14.67% increase, though recent volumes decreased by 42.66%, as reported by CoinMarketCap on September 20, 2025.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 23:36 UTC on September 20, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Expert analysis suggests this pivot by Faraday Future could lead to further alignment between traditional industrial sectors and digital finance, potentially driving novel investment models and attracting additional regulatory attention. The Coincu research team highlights the need for robust governance frameworks as a countermeasure against potential oversight complexities in the ongoing innovation trajectory.