Federal Reserve Cuts Rates: What Does This Mean for Crypto?

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/18 14:10
Moonveil
MORE$0.09201+6.93%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005374+3.14%
Wink
LIKE$0.00963-6.09%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00604+1.51%

TLDR:

  • The Federal Reserve lowered rates by 25 bps, starting its first easing cycle of 2025.
  • Lower rates tend to weaken the dollar, often driving capital into risk assets like crypto.
  • Analysts say cheaper liquidity can fuel Bitcoin and altcoin demand as yields fall.
  • Investors are watching price reactions closely as markets price in more Fed moves.

The Federal Reserve has hit the markets with its first rate cut of 2025, and investors are watching closely. This 25 bps trim marks the start of what could be a longer easing cycle. 

Lower borrowing costs often bring new capital into risk assets. Crypto traders now weigh what this shift means for Bitcoin and other tokens. The move could set the tone for the months ahead.

Federal Reserve Move Signals Liquidity Wave

In its statement, the Fed said growth slowed in the first half of the year and job gains cooled. Inflation remains above target, but policymakers judged risks to employment had risen. They decided to bring the federal funds rate down to a 4.00%–4.25% range.

Stoxkart, a market analyst account on X, noted that a weaker dollar usually follows rate cuts. This often helps emerging markets and makes global commodities priced in dollars more attractive.

Lower yields in U.S. bonds can redirect capital flows into equities and other assets with higher potential returns. Historically, crypto benefits when liquidity improves and investors seek growth plays.

Traders now watch if Bitcoin price reacts to this new macro setup. More capital moving away from bonds could mean higher demand for BTC and altcoins in coming weeks.

Crypto Market Reaction and Price Watch

So far, markets appear cautious but ready. Bitcoin held near key support levels, waiting for confirmation of the trend. Ethereum and other large-cap coins traded in a tight range as investors processed the policy shift.

Some analysts expect the rate cut to boost crypto liquidity if the Fed continues on this path. As yields drop, future cash flows of growth assets get priced higher. That often benefits tech and crypto sectors together.

Market participants now track upcoming economic data closely to see if more cuts are likely. Another round of easing could intensify the shift into digital assets.

For crypto investors, this is a moment to watch price action and funding rates carefully. The coming weeks will show if this policy change sparks a sustained rally or just a short-term bounce. 

According to the latest market snapshot from CryptoBubbles, most tokens are in the green, picking steam. This could signal the start of a market-wide rally

Crypto Market Snapshot: Source, CryptoBubbles

The post Federal Reserve Cuts Rates: What Does This Mean for Crypto? appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Could Lyno Become the Next Ethereum Killer? Inside Its AI-Powered Blockchain Strategy

Could Lyno Become the Next Ethereum Killer? Inside Its AI-Powered Blockchain Strategy

For years, people in crypto have been asking the same question: what’s the next Ethereum killer? Some projects have claimed the title, but few have come close to challenging Ethereum’s dominance. Lyno (LYNO), a fresh entrant, is beginning to catch attention in the crypto space. It is choosing its own lane with an AI-driven blockchain […] The post Could Lyno Become the Next Ethereum Killer? Inside Its AI-Powered Blockchain Strategy appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
CATCH
CATCH$0.032-0.92%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1475+8.77%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01719-0.97%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 14:55
Share
DWF Labs partners with MemeCore, with MemeCore token up 333% since September

DWF Labs partners with MemeCore, with MemeCore token up 333% since September

PANews reported on September 18 that according to official news from DWF Labs, it announced a partnership with MemeCore to support the first L1 project designed specifically for Meme 2.0. The project's token M has risen 20.56% in the past 24 hours and is currently priced at $2.94, up 333% since September.
MemeCore
M$2.73526+13.29%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01444+6.09%
L1
L1$0.007665+0.03%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 15:10
Share
Golden Trump statue holding Bitcoin appears outside U.S. Capitol

Golden Trump statue holding Bitcoin appears outside U.S. Capitol

The post Golden Trump statue holding Bitcoin appears outside U.S. Capitol appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A 12-foot golden statue of Trump gripping a Bitcoin was placed outside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday evening in Washington. The installation appeared just before the Federal Reserve’s latest interest rate announcement. It stood along 3rd Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., pulling crowds as D.C. tried to make sense of a foam version of the president staring down Congress with a crypto in hand. At 2 p.m., the Fed cut its benchmark interest rate by 0.25 percentage points, bringing the short-term rate from 4.3% to 4.1%. It’s the first rate cut since December, after a year of concerns about slowing job growth and rising unemployment. The Fed also outlined plans for two more cuts before the end of this year, but said it only expects one cut in 2026. That didn’t sit well with Wall Street, which had priced in five cuts by next year, as Cryptopolitan extensively reported. Crypto organizers livestream token to support Trump statue The statue was funded by a group of cryptocurrency investors, most of whom are staying anonymous. Their goal was to make a loud, unavoidable point about the future of crypto and government power. Hichem Zaghdoudi, who spoke for the group, said: “The installation is designed to ignite conversation about the future of government-issued currency and is a symbol of the intersection between modern politics and financial innovation. As the Federal Reserve shapes economic policy, we hope this statue prompts reflection on cryptocurrency’s growing influence.” To push the message even further, the group launched a memecoin on Pump.fun. They used multiple livestreams to pump the token and tie it directly to the statue stunt. One organizer, speaking during a stream on Tuesday, said the statue was built using “extremely hard foam” to make it easier to move. Posts on their X account…
1
1$0.005355+435.50%
Chainbase
C$0.25231+2.11%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03612+2.09%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 15:20
Share

Trending News

More

Could Lyno Become the Next Ethereum Killer? Inside Its AI-Powered Blockchain Strategy

DWF Labs partners with MemeCore, with MemeCore token up 333% since September

Golden Trump statue holding Bitcoin appears outside U.S. Capitol

UK Regulator Proposes New Crypto Rules to Protect Consumers

Best Bitcoin Casinos: 2025’s Top 7 Crypto Casino Platforms