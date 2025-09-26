The post FIA And Extreme H Introduce The World’s First Hydrogen Powered World Cup appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pioneer 25. The world’s first hydrogen-powered off-road race car, designed for the new Extreme H championship. 2025. www.mattbenstone.com Matt Ben Stone / FIA Extreme H World Cup The FIA Extreme H World Cup, launching in Qiddiya, Saudi Arabia, from October 9–11, 2025, is the first international off-road championship powered entirely by hydrogen fuel cell technology, promising to redefine the boundaries of racing. This groundbreaking competition is the product of a partnership between the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), the governing body for global motorsport, and Extreme H, a new off-road racing organization committed to pushing technological and social frontiers. The multi-year agreement between the FIA and Extreme H positions the championship as both a testing ground for hydrogen innovation and a platform for inclusion in motorsport, ensuring fans experience competition that is sustainable, cutting-edge, and gender-balanced. Forbes spoke with key figures behind the championship for insights: Ali Russel, Managing Director and Founding Member of Extreme H, Extreme E Catie Munnings, Extreme H Driver, Team Hansen Xavier Mestelan Pinon, FIA Chief Technology Officer Craig Edmondson, FIA Chief Commercial Officer Each offered their perspective on the racing and the broader impact the Extreme H World Cup could have on motorsport and the automotive sector worldwide. From the hydrogen-powered Pioneer 25 to its equal-gender driver format, Extreme H fuses advanced technology, inclusivity, and sustainability in a way that sets a new standard. Extreme H World Cup: Innovation On The Track Pioneer 25, the world’s first hydrogen-powered off-road race car, designed for the Extreme H Championship. 2025. www.mattbenstone.com Matt Ben Stone / FIA Extreme H World Cup At the heart of Extreme H is the Pioneer 25, a purpose-built hydrogen-powered race car developed by Spark Racing Technology. The series announced its development in 2022, following the FIA’s approval for the world’s first hydrogen World… The post FIA And Extreme H Introduce The World’s First Hydrogen Powered World Cup appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pioneer 25. The world’s first hydrogen-powered off-road race car, designed for the new Extreme H championship. 2025. www.mattbenstone.com Matt Ben Stone / FIA Extreme H World Cup The FIA Extreme H World Cup, launching in Qiddiya, Saudi Arabia, from October 9–11, 2025, is the first international off-road championship powered entirely by hydrogen fuel cell technology, promising to redefine the boundaries of racing. This groundbreaking competition is the product of a partnership between the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), the governing body for global motorsport, and Extreme H, a new off-road racing organization committed to pushing technological and social frontiers. The multi-year agreement between the FIA and Extreme H positions the championship as both a testing ground for hydrogen innovation and a platform for inclusion in motorsport, ensuring fans experience competition that is sustainable, cutting-edge, and gender-balanced. Forbes spoke with key figures behind the championship for insights: Ali Russel, Managing Director and Founding Member of Extreme H, Extreme E Catie Munnings, Extreme H Driver, Team Hansen Xavier Mestelan Pinon, FIA Chief Technology Officer Craig Edmondson, FIA Chief Commercial Officer Each offered their perspective on the racing and the broader impact the Extreme H World Cup could have on motorsport and the automotive sector worldwide. From the hydrogen-powered Pioneer 25 to its equal-gender driver format, Extreme H fuses advanced technology, inclusivity, and sustainability in a way that sets a new standard. Extreme H World Cup: Innovation On The Track Pioneer 25, the world’s first hydrogen-powered off-road race car, designed for the Extreme H Championship. 2025. www.mattbenstone.com Matt Ben Stone / FIA Extreme H World Cup At the heart of Extreme H is the Pioneer 25, a purpose-built hydrogen-powered race car developed by Spark Racing Technology. The series announced its development in 2022, following the FIA’s approval for the world’s first hydrogen World…

FIA And Extreme H Introduce The World’s First Hydrogen Powered World Cup

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 19:52
Humanity
Pioneer 25. The world’s first hydrogen-powered off-road race car, designed for the new Extreme H championship. 2025. www.mattbenstone.com

Matt Ben Stone / FIA Extreme H World Cup

The FIA Extreme H World Cup, launching in Qiddiya, Saudi Arabia, from October 9–11, 2025, is the first international off-road championship powered entirely by hydrogen fuel cell technology, promising to redefine the boundaries of racing.

This groundbreaking competition is the product of a partnership between the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), the governing body for global motorsport, and Extreme H, a new off-road racing organization committed to pushing technological and social frontiers.

The multi-year agreement between the FIA and Extreme H positions the championship as both a testing ground for hydrogen innovation and a platform for inclusion in motorsport, ensuring fans experience competition that is sustainable, cutting-edge, and gender-balanced.

Forbes spoke with key figures behind the championship for insights:

  • Ali Russel, Managing Director and Founding Member of Extreme H, Extreme E
  • Catie Munnings, Extreme H Driver, Team Hansen
  • Xavier Mestelan Pinon, FIA Chief Technology Officer
  • Craig Edmondson, FIA Chief Commercial Officer

Each offered their perspective on the racing and the broader impact the Extreme H World Cup could have on motorsport and the automotive sector worldwide.

From the hydrogen-powered Pioneer 25 to its equal-gender driver format, Extreme H fuses advanced technology, inclusivity, and sustainability in a way that sets a new standard.

Extreme H World Cup: Innovation On The Track

Pioneer 25, the world’s first hydrogen-powered off-road race car, designed for the Extreme H Championship. 2025. www.mattbenstone.com

Matt Ben Stone / FIA Extreme H World Cup

At the heart of Extreme H is the Pioneer 25, a purpose-built hydrogen-powered race car developed by Spark Racing Technology. The series announced its development in 2022, following the FIA’s approval for the world’s first hydrogen World Cup.

Ali Russel, Managing Director of Extreme H, said, “The Pioneer 25 has been in development for several years. It represents a complete rethinking of what a high-performance race car can be, with technology designed to push both speed and sustainability.”

Equipped with a 75 kW hydrogen fuel cell from Symbio, the car powers a battery pack produced and supported trackside by Fortescue ZERO. Xavier Mestelan Pinon, FIA Chief Technology Officer, added, “Hydrogen fuel cells are no longer just experimental. They can deliver performance, reliability, and adaptability in the most extreme racing environments.”

The car is capable of 0–100 kph in 4.5 seconds, produces a peak 400 kW (550 hp), weighs 2,200 kilograms, and spans 2.4 meters in width. Its suspension system allows drivers to adjust settings on the fly for different track conditions, while standardized components across all cars ensure a level playing field.

Reflecting on the first public outing of the Pioneer 25 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, Extreme H Driver, Catie Munnings, said, “It was amazing to be part of the journey and to showcase the car to the world for the very first time. The team had worked so hard behind the scenes over the last few years, and being at the wheel for that moment was really special.” The first-ever female athlete signed by Red Bull UK, Catie Munnings has raced in every Extreme E event and ranked as the championship’s third fastest driver overall at the 2025 Desert X Prix event.

British pilot Catie Munnings poses before a session with the first hydrogen prototype of Extreme H car named “Pioneer 25” designed to demonstrate the viability and performance capabilities of hydrogen fuel cells, in Monaco, on December 2, 2024. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP) / NO TABLOIDS (Photo by VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Munnings also described the driving experience: “Being behind the wheel is incredible. The car responds instantly to adjustments, whether it’s suspension or power delivery. Adjusting suspension and other settings while racing adds a strategic layer. The technology has evolved so much compared to previous cars—it’s exciting to feel how the car responds in real time.”

Teams can customize front and rear bodywork and lights to emulate everyday car models, bridging the gap between race technology and consumer vehicles. “It’s a showcase not just of speed but of what hydrogen can do in practical applications,” added Russel.

Mestelan Pinon said, “Extreme H is a laboratory for innovation. Every element—the chassis, the suspension, the battery integration is a testbed for ideas that could influence road cars, off-road vehicles, and other applications in the near future.”

Extreme H World Cup, A Level Playing Field

Matt Ben Stone / FIA Extreme H World Cup, 2025. www.mattbenstone.com

Matt Ben Stone / FIA Extreme H

Extreme H continues the groundbreaking equal-gender driver format pioneered in Extreme E. Each team fields one male and one female driver, making it only the second international four-wheel motorsport event to implement this approach. The move isn’t just about fairness—it’s also a strategic business decision.

“Having male and female drivers in each team opens the sport to a broader audience, attracts more sponsors, and ultimately makes the championship more marketable. Equal representation drives engagement, and that’s critical for the growth of the sport,” said Craig Edmondson, Chief Commercial Officer of Extreme H. “Brands are increasingly looking for diversity and inclusion in their partnerships, and a gender-equal format sends a clear, credible message. It’s an investment in long-term commercial sustainability for the championship.”

Catie Munnings added, “Being given the same seat time, resources, and exposure as men has allowed women drivers to compete on a level playing field. Over time, you see the talent gap close. Women are consistently beating men on track now, which is powerful for the next generation of drivers.” Over four seasons, Extreme E’s female drivers have closed the speed gap with their male teammates by 68%.

DUMFRIES AND GALLOWAY, SCOTLAND – JULY 13: Timmy Hansen (SWE), Andretti Altawkilat Extreme E, and Catie Munnings (GBR), Andretti Altawkilat Extreme E, 3rd position, with their trophies on the podium during the Final at the Extreme E Hydro X Prix, round 3 of the 2024 Extreme E off-road racing series at Glenmuckloch on July 13, 2024 in Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland. (Photo by Alastair Staley/LAT Images for Extreme E)

LAT Images for Extreme E

“The female driver is critical to a team’s success because performance differences narrow with experience and opportunity. We’ve seen female drivers consistently on the podium, and that wouldn’t happen without equal access,” said Russel.

Edmondson emphasized the ripple effect on sponsorship strategy: “When teams showcase real performance equality, it creates compelling storytelling for media and sponsors alike. It allows us to package the sport in a way that resonates with global audiences, demonstrating that Extreme H is not only exciting to watch but meaningful to support financially. This opens doors to partnerships that go far beyond racing. Automotive brands, tech companies, and sustainability-focused sponsors are all paying attention.”

Other series are already taking note. “E1, the electric boating championship, and FIM Explorer, an electric motocross series, have adopted gender-equal formats. Even new electric scooter championships are following suit. Equality isn’t just ethical, it makes the sport more competitive, engaging, and commercially viable.

“When gender equality is integrated into the sporting rules, teams prioritize female drivers’ performance just as much as male drivers’. It’s no longer a token seat; success depends on both drivers. That structural change is what drives real, measurable progress,” explained Mestelan Pinon.

Extreme H World Cup, Racing Toward A Low Carbon Future

FEBRUARY 18: Catie Munnings (GBR) / Timmy Hansen (SWE), Andretti Altawkilat Extreme E Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky (SWE) / Johan Kristoffersson (SWE), Rosberg X Racing Molly Taylor (AUS) / Kevin Hansen (SWE), Veloce Racing during the Saudi Arabia on February 18, 2024. (Photo by Andrew Ferraro/LAT Images for Extreme E)

LAT Images for Extreme E

Sustainability lies at the heart of Extreme H. The Pioneer 25 race car is powered entirely by hydrogen, producing only water vapor—a clean-energy approach rarely seen in high-performance motorsport. But the commitment extends beyond the cars themselves. Every element of event operations, from paddock energy to broadcast production is designed to minimize carbon emissions. This builds on lessons learned from Extreme E, which powered 80% of its operations with hydrogen by its final season.

“We’re showing the world that high-performance racing and environmental responsibility can coexist. Hydrogen is scalable and practical, and Extreme H demonstrates its real-world potential,” said Russel.

“Extreme H is a testing ground for hydrogen innovation,” said Mestelan Pinon. “Every lap, every operational decision, from the cars to the energy systems powering the paddock and broadcasts is a way to validate this technology in extreme conditions. Proving that hydrogen works reliably in harsh off-road environments accelerates its adoption, not just in motorsport, but across automotive and energy industries globally. Managing energy efficiency, rapid refueling, and vehicle range under these conditions forces solutions that can translate directly to road cars and other hydrogen applications.”

Extreme H Driver, Catie Munnings, explained how sustainability directly influences strategy and performance on the track: “Hydrogen adds complexity, but it also opens up new ways to optimize driving and engineering. It’s a challenge, but it’s also an opportunity to demonstrate what sustainable technology can achieve in motorsport.”

Craig Edmondson added a commercial perspective: “Investing in green operations isn’t just about ethics; it’s about positioning the championship for the future. Sponsors and partners are increasingly demanding environmentally responsible platforms. By integrating sustainability into the core of Extreme H, we create a competitive advantage that strengthens the brand, attracts new partners, and resonates with fans who value purpose-driven sports.”

From balancing energy efficiency to fine-tuning suspension systems with minimal environmental impact, drivers and engineers are learning to push performance while prioritizing sustainability.

Extreme H World Cup, The Future Of Motorsport

Pioneer 25. FIA Extreme H, 2025. www.mattbenstone.com

Matt Ben Stone / FIA Extreme H, 2025

Extreme H is defining a blueprint for the future of motorsport, where innovation, inclusion, and sustainability intersect both on and off the track. The championship combines cutting-edge hydrogen technology, equal-gender competition, and fully green event operations, proving that high performance and responsibility can advance together.

“Speed, equality, and sustainability aren’t mutually exclusive, they can enhance each other. Extreme H shows what’s possible when you push boundaries in every aspect of the sport,” said Ali Russel, Managing Director of Extreme H.

The human and social impact of the series is equally significant. “Being part of this project is incredible. Every lap, every decision on track, reflects progress, not just in technology, but in opportunity and visibility for women in motorsport,” said Catie Munnings, Extreme H Driver, Team Hansen.

Emilia Abel, FIA Road Sport Director, reinforced the message: “The FIA Extreme H World Cup is an exciting addition to global motorsport, with inclusivity, sustainability, and innovation at its core. It not only pushes technical advancements in hydrogen technology but also champions gender equality through regulations that require a male and female driver for every team. This ensures a global platform for female drivers to showcase their talent and serve as role models. I look forward to the first FIA Extreme H World Cup in Saudi Arabia, which will mark a significant new chapter in motorsport history.”

FEBRUARY 17: Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky (SWE) / Johan Kristoffersson (SWE), Rosberg X Racing Cristina Gutierrez (ESP) / Mattias Ekstrom (SWE), NEOM McLaren Extreme E during the Saudi Arabia on February 17, 2024. (Photo by Sam Bagnall/LAT Images for Extreme E)

LAT Images for Extreme E

The championship demonstrates that ethical progress and commercial success can go hand in hand. Craig Edmondson, Chief Commercial Officer of Extreme H, said, “Equality and innovation aren’t just ethical imperatives; they make the sport stronger, more marketable, and more engaging for fans and sponsors alike. By broadening the audience and attracting diverse sponsorships, Extreme H is building a sustainable foundation for motorsport’s future.”

Technological innovation drives the series forward as well. “Extreme H is a testing ground. The technology we develop here can influence road cars, off-road vehicles, and energy systems worldwide, showing the real potential of hydrogen as a clean energy source,” said Xavier Mestelan Pinon, FIA Chief Technology Officer. Every race and operational decision reinforces the series’ commitment to sustainability, inclusion, and performance.

As the FIA Extreme H World Cup launches in Qiddiya, Saudi Arabia, from October 9–11, 2025, it promises more than thrilling racing. It represents a model for how motorsport can simultaneously advance innovation, inclusion, and sustainability, paving the way for a future where high performance and responsibility accelerate together.

Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share

