Fight.ID and UFC Broaden Web3 Partnership to Advance Digital Fan Experiences

By: Cryptodaily
2025/09/15 21:49
SPACE ID
ID$0.1572-3.79%
FIGHT
FIGHT$0.0005759-5.62%

 Fightfi, the company behind the Web3 combat sports platform Fight.ID has announced an expanded partnership with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) to develop blockchain-based fan engagement initiatives further. The collaboration aims to introduce new digital experiences for UFC's global audience, leveraging Web3 infrastructure to deepen participation and interaction.

As a key partner of UFC Strike, the organization’s official digital collectibles platform, Fight.ID has been instrumental in building Web3 experiences for MMA fans over the past three years. The extended partnership will expand these efforts, including the rollout of a blockchain-powered loyalty system, a fighter prize pool mechanism, and a premium merchandise line exclusive to Fight.ID users.

To support the next stage of development, Fight.ID recently closed a funding round with participation from both institutional and individual investors across the technology and sports sectors. Backers include Anthos Capital, Aptos Foundation, Aquanow Ventures, Blockchain Coinvestors, Fabric VC, Jupiter, and Memeland, alongside angel investors from the entertainment and professional sports worlds.

Notable individual participants include UFC athletes Gilbert Burns, Josh Emmett, Dan Ige, Vicente Luque, Eric Nicksick, Alexandre Pantoja, and Gregory Rodrigues. Other investors include Craig Kallman, Chief Music Officer at Atlantic Music Group; former NBA All-Star Baron Davis; NFL Pro Bowler Cam Jordan; and Yat Siu, Chairman of Animoca Brands.

Funds raised will be used to develop a range of digital products focused on ownership, programmable rewards, and immersive user interaction. These offerings will be designed around the platform’s foundational values: Fight Fair, Fight Together, Fight Through, and Fight Forever.

“UFC has always embraced an innovation-first mentality. James and his team have proven to be a dynamic and innovative partner for us, and we are extremely excited to support the Fight.ID ecosystem over the next several years,” said Grant Norris-Jones, Executive Vice President, Head of Global Partnerships at TKO.

According to the company, the enhanced partnership reflects UFC’s commitment to evolving fan experiences in step with broader digital trends, especially as mixed martial arts continues to expand its global reach.

The announcement marks a further step in integrating blockchain into mainstream sports, with Fight.ID positioning itself at the forefront of digital fan engagement in combat sports.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Israeli man arrested for acting as an Iranian spy in exchange for cryptocurrency

Israeli man arrested for acting as an Iranian spy in exchange for cryptocurrency

A 27-year old Tel Aviv resident was recently arrested by police for allegedly spying on Israeli public officials for Iran. He was reportedly paid thousands of dollars in cryptocurrency for his efforts. According to a recent news reports by i24…
Telcoin
TEL$0.004989-1.67%
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.00683-0.14%
PAID Network
PAID$0.0201-0.49%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/24 14:46
Share
CryptoPunks changes ownership again, with Ribbit Capital as the financial backer behind the scenes. Can it usher in new development opportunities?

CryptoPunks changes ownership again, with Ribbit Capital as the financial backer behind the scenes. Can it usher in new development opportunities?

Cryptopunks need a permanent home to pass on.
Share
PANews2025/05/14 18:14
Share
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

$LLJEFFY&#39;s &quot;fake death exit&quot; is full of controversy
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1372-5.11%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002486-4.67%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00004561-2.81%
Share
PANews2025/05/07 09:57
Share

Trending News

More

Israeli man arrested for acting as an Iranian spy in exchange for cryptocurrency

CryptoPunks changes ownership again, with Ribbit Capital as the financial backer behind the scenes. Can it usher in new development opportunities?

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar

Hacken: If you hold HAI on Ethereum or BNB chain, please do not initiate bridge transactions for the time being