Fight.ID and UFC Broaden Web3 Partnership to Advance Digital Fan Experiences

Fightfi, the company behind the Web3 combat sports platform Fight.ID has announced an expanded partnership with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) to develop blockchain-based fan engagement initiatives further. The collaboration aims to introduce new digital experiences for UFC's global audience, leveraging Web3 infrastructure to deepen participation and interaction.

As a key partner of UFC Strike, the organization’s official digital collectibles platform, Fight.ID has been instrumental in building Web3 experiences for MMA fans over the past three years. The extended partnership will expand these efforts, including the rollout of a blockchain-powered loyalty system, a fighter prize pool mechanism, and a premium merchandise line exclusive to Fight.ID users.

To support the next stage of development, Fight.ID recently closed a funding round with participation from both institutional and individual investors across the technology and sports sectors. Backers include Anthos Capital, Aptos Foundation, Aquanow Ventures, Blockchain Coinvestors, Fabric VC, Jupiter, and Memeland, alongside angel investors from the entertainment and professional sports worlds.

Notable individual participants include UFC athletes Gilbert Burns, Josh Emmett, Dan Ige, Vicente Luque, Eric Nicksick, Alexandre Pantoja, and Gregory Rodrigues. Other investors include Craig Kallman, Chief Music Officer at Atlantic Music Group; former NBA All-Star Baron Davis; NFL Pro Bowler Cam Jordan; and Yat Siu, Chairman of Animoca Brands.

Funds raised will be used to develop a range of digital products focused on ownership, programmable rewards, and immersive user interaction. These offerings will be designed around the platform’s foundational values: Fight Fair, Fight Together, Fight Through, and Fight Forever.

“UFC has always embraced an innovation-first mentality. James and his team have proven to be a dynamic and innovative partner for us, and we are extremely excited to support the Fight.ID ecosystem over the next several years,” said Grant Norris-Jones, Executive Vice President, Head of Global Partnerships at TKO.

According to the company, the enhanced partnership reflects UFC’s commitment to evolving fan experiences in step with broader digital trends, especially as mixed martial arts continues to expand its global reach.

The announcement marks a further step in integrating blockchain into mainstream sports, with Fight.ID positioning itself at the forefront of digital fan engagement in combat sports.

