Final OpenSea Rewards Phase Begins Sept 15 as $SEA Token Event Nears

OpenSea begins its final Pre-TGE rewards phase on September 15 with Treasure Chests tied to user activity.

The platform introduces a new mobile app with AI features, unifying wallets, tokens, and NFTs in one interface.

A $1 million Flagship Collection highlights historic NFTs and work from emerging artists.

OpenSea has set September 15 as the launch date for the final stage of its Pre-TGE rewards program, marking another step in its shift from a traditional NFT marketplace to a broader on-chain trading hub.

The program allows users to level up Treasure Chests by completing trades, tasks, and surprise airdrops. Rewards are linked to chest levels, which will also play a role in the allocation of $SEA tokens and eligibility at the upcoming Token Generation Event expected in October.

The company’s recent acquisition of Rally has accelerated these developments. Features such as portfolio tracking, real-time market activity, candlestick charts, and trending coin updates are now integrated into the platform. The changes aim to transform the platfrom into a one-stop trading space.

Alongside this, the platfrom has introduced its redesigned mobile app. The new platform emphasizes simplicity while using artificial intelligence to guide trading decisions. With built-in portfolio insights and cross-chain support, the app eliminates the need for juggling multiple wallets and interfaces.

The feature called “OpenSea Intelligence” uses AI to deliver real-time portfolio analysis and smarter execution for traders.

OpenSea Positions Itself as a Cultural Steward in Web3

The platfrom is also turning its attention to web3 culture with a multimillion-dollar investment in its Flagship Collection. Starting with CryptoPunk #5273, the collection will showcase historically significant NFTs while spotlighting emerging digital artists.

The purchases are moderated through an internal staff committee and outside advisors with review meetings scheduled to ensure transparency and fair play. The purchase will come with context regarding why the work is included in the collection.

OpenSea terms this action as a commitment to the digital art history preservation and attaining cultural recognition within the web3 community.

Through the pairing of classic NFTs with new works, the collection attempts to bring heritage assets and future artists together. The vision is that the company is more than just the marketplace but should be cultural steward within the system.

Final Rewards Push Before TGE

The mainstay of OpenSea’s new launch is its final Pre-TGE awards program. The company will donate half of the platform fees in the awards pool. The company will commit $1 million in OP and ARB token.

Members entering the Rewards Portal will be rewarded with Starter Treasure Chests, upgradable through activities such as cross-chain trades, Voyage completion, and Shipments collecting.

The top-level chests will provide larger rewards, and will contain the potential of rare NFT findings. These Treasures will also be worth something in the future $SEA distribution from the OpenSea Foundation.

The Token Generation Event details will be announced in early October, with OpenSea indicating that the $SEA will be built with long-term viability in mind.

