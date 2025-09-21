The post Finary Secures €25M Funding to Enhance Crypto Integration appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Finary’s €25M Series B funding led by PayPal Ventures boosts crypto offerings. Further integrates BTC, ETH, and altcoins into its platform. 600,000 users benefit from expanded financial tools and AI features. Finary, a Paris-based fintech startup, secured €25 million in Series B funding, led by PayPal Ventures, incorporating cryptocurrency investment capabilities into their wealth management services. This funding enables Finary to expand European operations, enhance their crypto portfolio, and leverage AI tools in wealth management, potentially increasing crypto market involvement. Finary Secures €25M for Enhanced Crypto Adoption in Europe Finary’s completion of a €25 million Series B funding round marks significant progress in its financial journey, bolstered by strategic investment from PayPal Ventures and others. The startup’s founders, Mounir Laggoune and Julien Blancher, lead efforts in providing more inclusive wealth management services, notably through enhanced digital asset integrations. This funding initiative indicates a strong commitment towards improving crypto investment options, paving the way for broader financial access and inclusion for users across Europe. The implications of this funding advance Finary’s capability to grow its operations and enhance AI-driven wealth management tools, including the integration of crypto investments like BTC, ETH, and select altcoins. This initiative aims to expand the financial tools available to its user base, now growing beyond 600,000. By offering broader access to top cryptocurrency assets, Finary enhances both retail and private wealth management portfolios. Market responses from experts acknowledge PayPal Ventures’ strategic interest in the fintech-crypto convergence. Quotes from Ian, partner at PayPal Ventures, emphasize their dedication to financial wellness as “PayPal sits at a powerful inflection point.” This underlines the market’s view that Finary’s funding round potentiates substantial growth in the adoption and usage of cryptocurrencies across wealth management platforms. Crypto Tools Poised for Growth Amidst Strong Market Support Did you know? PayPal’s 2020… The post Finary Secures €25M Funding to Enhance Crypto Integration appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Finary’s €25M Series B funding led by PayPal Ventures boosts crypto offerings. Further integrates BTC, ETH, and altcoins into its platform. 600,000 users benefit from expanded financial tools and AI features. Finary, a Paris-based fintech startup, secured €25 million in Series B funding, led by PayPal Ventures, incorporating cryptocurrency investment capabilities into their wealth management services. This funding enables Finary to expand European operations, enhance their crypto portfolio, and leverage AI tools in wealth management, potentially increasing crypto market involvement. Finary Secures €25M for Enhanced Crypto Adoption in Europe Finary’s completion of a €25 million Series B funding round marks significant progress in its financial journey, bolstered by strategic investment from PayPal Ventures and others. The startup’s founders, Mounir Laggoune and Julien Blancher, lead efforts in providing more inclusive wealth management services, notably through enhanced digital asset integrations. This funding initiative indicates a strong commitment towards improving crypto investment options, paving the way for broader financial access and inclusion for users across Europe. The implications of this funding advance Finary’s capability to grow its operations and enhance AI-driven wealth management tools, including the integration of crypto investments like BTC, ETH, and select altcoins. This initiative aims to expand the financial tools available to its user base, now growing beyond 600,000. By offering broader access to top cryptocurrency assets, Finary enhances both retail and private wealth management portfolios. Market responses from experts acknowledge PayPal Ventures’ strategic interest in the fintech-crypto convergence. Quotes from Ian, partner at PayPal Ventures, emphasize their dedication to financial wellness as “PayPal sits at a powerful inflection point.” This underlines the market’s view that Finary’s funding round potentiates substantial growth in the adoption and usage of cryptocurrencies across wealth management platforms. Crypto Tools Poised for Growth Amidst Strong Market Support Did you know? PayPal’s 2020…

Finary Secures €25M Funding to Enhance Crypto Integration

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 18:12
B
B$0.48288-0.79%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,715.6-0.09%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08819+3.00%
Triathon
GROW$0.05+28.53%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Key Points:
  • Finary’s €25M Series B funding led by PayPal Ventures boosts crypto offerings.
  • Further integrates BTC, ETH, and altcoins into its platform.
  • 600,000 users benefit from expanded financial tools and AI features.

Finary, a Paris-based fintech startup, secured €25 million in Series B funding, led by PayPal Ventures, incorporating cryptocurrency investment capabilities into their wealth management services.

This funding enables Finary to expand European operations, enhance their crypto portfolio, and leverage AI tools in wealth management, potentially increasing crypto market involvement.

Finary Secures €25M for Enhanced Crypto Adoption in Europe

Finary’s completion of a €25 million Series B funding round marks significant progress in its financial journey, bolstered by strategic investment from PayPal Ventures and others. The startup’s founders, Mounir Laggoune and Julien Blancher, lead efforts in providing more inclusive wealth management services, notably through enhanced digital asset integrations. This funding initiative indicates a strong commitment towards improving crypto investment options, paving the way for broader financial access and inclusion for users across Europe.

The implications of this funding advance Finary’s capability to grow its operations and enhance AI-driven wealth management tools, including the integration of crypto investments like BTC, ETH, and select altcoins. This initiative aims to expand the financial tools available to its user base, now growing beyond 600,000. By offering broader access to top cryptocurrency assets, Finary enhances both retail and private wealth management portfolios.

Market responses from experts acknowledge PayPal Ventures’ strategic interest in the fintech-crypto convergence. Quotes from Ian, partner at PayPal Ventures, emphasize their dedication to financial wellness as “PayPal sits at a powerful inflection point.” This underlines the market’s view that Finary’s funding round potentiates substantial growth in the adoption and usage of cryptocurrencies across wealth management platforms.

Crypto Tools Poised for Growth Amidst Strong Market Support

Did you know? PayPal’s 2020 cryptocurrency integration triggered liquidity increases for digital assets like BTC and ETH, illustrating consistent patterns of growth from major fintech expansions similar to Finary’s current efforts.

Ethereum (ETH) maintains a market cap of $539.65 billion, contributing to 13.36% of market dominance according to CoinMarketCap. Its current price stands at $4,470.87 with a 24-hour trading volume down to $18.02 billion, a decline of 33.12%.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 10:05 UTC on September 21, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Analysis by Coincu reveals that regulatory support from ESMA and the ECB for digital assets aligns with Finary’s strategies. Experts predict that increased integration of crypto into regulated European wealth management platforms will continue to promote safe adoption, catalyzing comprehensive access across retail and institutional investors. This aligns with broader market expectations and historical trends for digital asset growth and innovation.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/finary-secures-funding-expands-crypto/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

UK inflation stays high, potentially pausing interest rate hikes

UK inflation stays high, potentially pausing interest rate hikes

The post UK inflation stays high, potentially pausing interest rate hikes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways UK inflation remains significantly above the Bank of England’s 2% target. Persistent inflation may prompt the central bank to pause further interest rate hikes. UK inflation remains nearly double the Bank of England’s target as policymakers prepare for a likely pause in interest rate increases. The persistent elevated inflation reading comes as the central bank weighs whether to halt its series of rate hikes that have been implemented to combat rising prices across the economy. The inflation rate continues to run well above the Bank of England’s 2% target, presenting ongoing challenges for monetary policy officials who have been raising borrowing costs to bring price pressures under control. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/uk-inflation-pause-interest-rate-hikes/
Prompt
PROMPT$0.1685-3.21%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01741-2.74%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000663-3.77%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 10:43
Share
Strategy’s stock fell 4% in a month while Bitcoin rose 3%

Strategy’s stock fell 4% in a month while Bitcoin rose 3%

Strategy’s stock dropped 4% over the past month, even as Bitcoin rose 3%, raising fresh questions about Michael Saylor’s multi-billion-dollar crypto play. Since 2020, the company has been buying bitcoin using a mix of borrowed money and new shares. That pivot pushed the software firm into the spotlight as a bitcoin-heavy operation. The stock had […]
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.0437+0.09%
Oasis
ROSE$0.03002-0.26%
Multichain
MULTI$0.04119+1.12%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/21 18:00
Share
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum price predictions are turning heads, with analysts suggesting ETH could climb to $10,000 by 2026 as institutional demand and network upgrades drive growth. While Ethereum remains a blue-chip asset, investors looking for sharper multiples are eyeing Layer Brett (LBRETT). Currently in presale at just $0.0058, the Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin is drawing huge [...] The post Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bluefin
BLUE$0.09418+23.30%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5254-0.32%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002688+3.94%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/17 23:45
Share

Trending News

More

UK inflation stays high, potentially pausing interest rate hikes

Strategy’s stock fell 4% in a month while Bitcoin rose 3%

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP options on October 13

Shiba Inu’s $2.3M Hack Halts Shibarium Bridge-When Will It Reopen?