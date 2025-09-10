FindMining launches fully automated cloud mining platform

By: Crypto.news
2025/09/10 00:00
XRP
XRP$2.9505-0.77%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08795+1.69%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

XRP’s rally on Fed rate-cut expectations coincides with FindMining’s launch of a fully automated cloud mining platform.

Table of Contents

  • How to get started?
  • Investor opportunities: diversifying risks and capturing dividends
  • What is FindMining?
  • Conclusion
Summary
  • FindMining eliminates hardware and electricity costs by offering one-stop automated cloud mining with daily profit distribution.
  • AI-driven strategies optimize computing power in real time, while users can track earnings through a transparent dashboard.
  • Regulated by the UK FCA and compliant with EU MiCA, FindMining provides secure, low-barrier mining opportunities for global investors.

Recently, driven by the Federal Reserve’s signal of a potential interest rate cut, global financial markets have been buoyed by expectations of easing. The US dollar index has weakened under pressure, prompting investors to flock to riskier assets in search of higher returns.

This has benefited the cryptocurrency market, with XRP being the most notable performer. As a key cryptocurrency for cross-border payments and liquidity solutions, XRP has seen significant price increases driven by positive sentiment, making it a key market focus in the short term.

FindMining launches fully automated cloud mining platform - 1

Against this backdrop, FindMining launched a fully automated cloud mining solution, providing investors with an alternative channel for investing in crypto assets. Unlike traditional mining machine procurement, deployment, and maintenance, FindMining’s model eliminates the need for users to build their own mining farms or bear the high costs of electricity and equipment depreciation.

  • One-stop automation: Users simply select a computing power package on the platform, and the system automatically deploys, runs, and distributes profits.
  • Intelligent strategy optimization: FindMining utilizes AI-driven computing power scheduling and revenue management, adjusting mining resource allocation in real time based on market conditions to maximize returns.
  • Security and transparency: All mining processes and profit settlements can be verified in an intuitive dashboard, ensuring fund security and transparency.
  • Multi-regional regulator: Regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority and other countries, and compliant with EU MiCA standards.
  • One-click reinvestment: The platform supports automatic profit reinvestment, which users can enable with a single click, allowing mining profits to grow and compound.

Users simply need to hold XRP and purchase a cloud mining contract to participate in cryptocurrency mining. All mining profits are settled in US dollars, ensuring that users can participate without exchanging currency.

How to get started?

1. Interested investors can quickly register a member account and receive a $15 signup bonus. Purchase contracts to earn $0.60 per day.

2. Users can choose a mining contract that suits them (they can select contracts based on different periods and prices).

3. Next, users can deposit XRP and activate the contract (a minimum of 35 XRP is required to participate).

4. Finally, users can patiently wait for their earnings to arrive each day.

Investor opportunities: diversifying risks and capturing dividends

As expectations of interest rate cuts grow and crypto market activity rebounds, investors can share in the price appreciation by directly holding XRP or achieve long-term returns through FindMining’s cloud mining strategy. This combination not only enhances portfolio diversification but also balances risk in volatile markets.

What is FindMining?

FindMining is an innovative, fully automated cloud mining platform established in the UK in 2018 and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority. The platform currently boasts 9.4 million members from countries including the US and Europe, and operates 135 large-scale mining farms in 175 countries. Focused on compliance, secure custody, and on-chain transparency, it provides low-barrier, intelligent mining services to global investors.

Conclusion

The Federal Reserve’s policy expectations are profoundly impacting the global asset landscape, with the crypto market serving as a key driver. XRP’s surge demonstrates the close correlation between macro liquidity and digital assets. FindMining’s fully automated cloud mining strategy offers investors a convenient and intelligent way to participate in cloud mining.

To learn more about FindMining, visit the official website or download the app.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Glassnode Unveils Latest Altcoin Insights in Weekly Report

Glassnode Unveils Latest Altcoin Insights in Weekly Report

The post Glassnode Unveils Latest Altcoin Insights in Weekly Report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Peter Zhang Sep 09, 2025 11:14 Glassnode’s latest report offers professional insights into altcoin markets, highlighting high-conviction setups and volatility analysis for informed trading decisions. Glassnode’s Weekly Altcoin Analysis Glassnode has published its latest edition of ‘The Altcoin Vector’, a weekly report that provides professional-grade insights into the altcoin market. This report, released on September 9, 2025, delves into the most volatile areas of the cryptocurrency landscape, offering high-conviction setups to assist traders in making informed decisions. Focus on Market Volatility The report emphasizes the inherent volatility in altcoin markets, a feature that offers both risks and opportunities for investors. By understanding these dynamics, traders can navigate the cryptocurrency frontier more effectively. Glassnode’s analysis aims to equip traders with the necessary tools to identify lucrative setups amidst the market’s unpredictable nature. Comprehensive Crypto Insights In addition to altcoin analysis, Glassnode’s publication also covers significant insights into Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector. By subscribing to their service, readers can access cutting-edge market analysis and novel on-chain research, enhancing their understanding of the broader cryptocurrency market. Subscription and Terms Glassnode offers a subscription service for those interested in receiving these insights directly. Subscribers must agree to the platform’s Terms & Conditions and Privacy Notice, ensuring a transparent and secure user experience. Related Developments As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve, reports like Glassnode’s become invaluable for investors seeking to stay informed. Other recent analyses have highlighted the growing impact of regulatory developments on altcoin prices, as well as the increasing integration of blockchain technology in various industries. Overall, Glassnode’s ‘The Altcoin Vector’ serves as a critical resource for cryptocurrency enthusiasts and traders, providing deep insights into one of the market’s most dynamic sectors. For more detailed information, visit the Glassnode website.…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10124+0.86%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005899-5.38%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.135176-1.43%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 03:47
Share
Cryptocurrency transactions in Belarus are at a record high

Cryptocurrency transactions in Belarus are at a record high

Crypto transactions are now “more active than ever,” and Belarusians are spending billions of U.S. dollars’ worth of cryptocurrency abroad, their president has admitted. Alexander Lukashenko made the remarks in front of his country’s leading bankers, mere days after urging officials to catch up with the industry in terms of adopting adequate rules. Lukashenko notes […]
Union
U$0.00926-8.40%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10124+0.86%
CATCH
CATCH$0.0301-0.66%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/10 04:05
Share
Wall Street's new darling: After Bitcoin and Ethereum, why are corporate coffers starting to bet big on Solana?

Wall Street's new darling: After Bitcoin and Ethereum, why are corporate coffers starting to bet big on Solana?

Author: Luke, Mars Finance A seemingly ordinary announcement has cast a meaningful stone on the intersection of cryptocurrency and traditional finance. On June 19, Canadian listed company SOL Strategies Inc.
Solana
SOL$215.27+0.11%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0841-8.18%
MetaMars
MARS$0.002485-6.22%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 09:00
Share

Trending News

More

Glassnode Unveils Latest Altcoin Insights in Weekly Report

Cryptocurrency transactions in Belarus are at a record high

Wall Street's new darling: After Bitcoin and Ethereum, why are corporate coffers starting to bet big on Solana?

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.14)

Blockchain Life Week in Dubai: we have never seen this before