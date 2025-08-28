Finnovex Saudi Arabia 2025 – Coin Edition

1 WEEK TO GO:

EMPOWERING THE FINTECH ECOSYSTEM: FROM DISRUPTION TO COLLABORATION

Date: September 2–3, 2025

Location: Radisson Blu Hotel & Convention Centre, Riyadh Minhal, Saudi Arabia Website: https://ksa.finnovex.com

The financial world’s attention turns to Riyadh as the Kingdom prepares to host the 30th Edition of Finnovex Saudi Arabia 2025. With just one week to go, anticipation is building for what promises to be one of the most influential gatherings of financial leaders, regulators, technology providers, and innovators in the region. Finnovex Saudi Arabia 2025 will convene the region’s brightest minds, most influential decision-makers, and pioneering solution providers to explore, debate, and define the future of finance.

What to Expect at Finnovex Saudi Arabia 2025

Trailblazing Keynote Sessions delivered by industry visionaries and government leaders, spotlighting the future of digital banking, open finance, AI, cybersecurity, and fintech adoption.

High-Impact Panel Discussions tackling pressing themes such as resilience in the face of disruption, empowering customer experience through data, and the role of partnerships in accelerating financial inclusion.

Exclusive Case Studies that will showcase real-world success stories from leading financial institutions.

Networking with 200+ decision-makers including regulators, CXOs, senior executives, and global solution providers who are shaping the next chapter of financial innovation in Saudi Arabia.

Esteemed Speakers who will be joining us:

Elie El Asmar– Chief Executive Officer, HSBC, Oman

Sultan Al- Hamidi– Chief Executive Officer, Social Development Bank

Osama Ben Saleh Bukhari– Chief Executive Officer, Alfaris International

Majed Al Jeneny– Chief Credit Officer, STC Bank

Saaed A. Assiri– Chief Digital Innovation Officer, SAB

Sami Al-Rowaithey– Chief Digital Officer (CDO), Alinma Bank

Amro Shawli– Chief Governance, Risk and Control Officer Bupa Arabia

Mohammed Almisfer– Chief Information Officer, Banque Saudi Fransi

Khaled S. Salem– Chief Information Officer, Alfransi- JB

Abhishek Pratap Singh– Chief Information Security Officer, National Bank of Oman

Tariq Atiq– Chief Operating Officer, National Bank of Oman

Ali Alqaraawi– Chief Operating Officer, AlJazira Capital

Ayman Alhabib– Chief Risk Officer, D360 Bank

Nada (Z.) Al Jeffri– Chief Risk Officer, Standard Chartered Bank

Naif Al Baz– Chief Risk Officer, Gulf International Bank

Mohammad Al-Ramel– Chief Risk Officer, AlRajhi Takaful

Abdelrahman Ahmed- Chief Strategy transformation officer, Arab National Bank

Louai Alzaher- Chief Wholesale Bank Officer, Arab National Bank

Abdulrahman Al-Essa– Director Business sector, Alrajhi Bank

Ali Hassan Moosa– Financial Expert / Advisor, Ministry of Finance – Oman

Ridwan Asad– Director Digital Strategy, Tawuniya

Imran Hashim– Director Information Technology Infrastructure, MEDGULF Saudi Arabia

Meshal Al-Fagery– Director of SME, Social Development Bank

Feras Nasrallah– Director-General, Saudi Exim Bank

Dr. Yousef Padganeh– EVP – Group Chief Risk Officer, Bank of Khartoum

Mohammed Alorini– Executive Director, Social Development Bank

Kate Yurechka-Executive Vice President, Head of Digital, The Saudi Investment Bank

Ali AlGharrash- Group Head of Cybersecurity, MEDGULF Cooperative Insurance

Dr. Ahmed Darwish Elsayed– Group Head of Digital Delivery, Bank Albilad

Muhammed Talha Bin Hafeez– Head of CBDCs, Bank Albilad

Sivakumar Seshadr– Head of Digital – Chief Digital Officer, GOSI

Abdullah Al Ghofaily– Head of Digital Banking, Emirates NBD- KSA

Faris AlHoshan– Head of Digital Banking – KSA, Arab National Bank

Nourah AlSwayan– Senior Strategic Partnerships Manager, Saudi Exim Bank

Yazeed Al Mobty– SVP – Chief Credit Officer (CCO), Bank Aljazira

Fares Al Omari– Vice President – Risk Management, Riyad Bank

Nada Bukhamseen– Assistant Vice President Operation, Walaa Cooperative Insurance Co

Ghali Fahad AlSharif– Business Operational Risk, HSBC

Chaudary Safi Malik– Acting Chief Retail Risk Officer, Al Rajhi Bank

Issa Al Hurimmees- EVP – Retail Risk (CRO), The Saudi National Bank – SNB

Fahad Almutairi- SVP- Head of Digital Banking, Bank Aljazira

Dami Adebari- Regional Sales Director, HID

Abdulaziz Altukhais- Product Owner, Dhamen

Jamil Ahmad- Country Manager, HPE Networking

Mücahit Gündebahar– Co-founder and CEO, Fimple

Sriranga Sampathkumar- Head of Business, VP and General Manager, Infosys Ltd.

Esteemed Sponsors

Infosys Finacle- Platinum Sponsor

Fimple- Gold Sponsor

HPE- Gold Sponsor

Global ITS- Gold Sponsor

Dhamen- Silver Sponsor

HID- Bronze Sponsor

GuardSquare- Bronze Sponsor

Zoho- Networking Sponsor

Odoo- Networking Sponsor

Cubics Information System- Networking Sponsor

Creatio- Networking Sponsor

Netsol- Networking Sponsor

Quality Kiosk- Networking Sponsor

Elastic- Networking Sponsor

IBI Union- Association Partner

Don’t Miss the Prestigious

Celebrating Excellence – The Finnovex Saudi Arabia Awards 2025

A key highlight of the summit will be the prestigious Finnovex Awards Ceremony, where we will honour the trailblazers of Saudi Arabia’s financial sector. The awards will recognize outstanding achievements in categories such as Excellence in Digital Transformation, Innovation in Fintech, Leadership in Corporate Banking, and CDO/CIO/CTO of the Year. This celebration of excellence will spotlight organizations and individuals who are driving impact, fostering innovation, and contributing to the Kingdom’s journey toward a robust and future-ready financial ecosystem.

About Finnovex

Finnovex is a globally recognized platform for innovation and collaboration in financial services. With editions across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, With over 7 excellence years Finnovex connects leaders and pioneers to shape the digital future of banking and finance.

