Fireblocks launches stablecoin payments network

PANews reported on September 4th that, according to Fortune, Fireblocks announced the launch of the " Fireblocks Network for Payments, " enabling crypto and financial institutions to easily transfer multiple stablecoins. The network already has over 40 participants, including Bridge ( acquired by Stripe), Zerohash , Yellow Card , and Circle ( which went public in June ). Fireblocks processed $212 billion in stablecoin volume in July . The new network aims to streamline cross-border stablecoin exchange and transfers, improving efficiency and reducing the risk of errors.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.