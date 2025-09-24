Fitness equipment retailer Fitell Corporation (NASDAQ: FTEL) pivots to crypto with $100M Solana treasury, rebranding to "Solana Australia Corporation".Fitness equipment retailer Fitell Corporation (NASDAQ: FTEL) pivots to crypto with $100M Solana treasury, rebranding to "Solana Australia Corporation".

Fitell Unveils $100M Solana Treasury, Plans Rebrand

By: Blockhead
2025/09/24 14:15

Fitell Unveils $100M Solana Treasury, Plans Rebrand

In a bold move signaling a significant strategic shift, fitness equipment retailer Fitell Corporation (NASDAQ: FTEL) announced the launch of a Solana (SOL) based digital asset treasury. The company has secured a financing facility of up to $100 million to fuel its new venture, with an initial $10 million to be immediately deployed for the purchase of SOL. This move marks the first Solana-based digital asset treasury in Australia and will be followed by a planned rebranding of the company to “Solana Australia Corporation.”

Fitell is the latest addition to the burgeoning digital asset treasury movement, where publicly traded companies are increasingly allocating significant portions of their balance sheets to cryptocurrencies. These companies, often referred to as Digital Asset Treasury Companies (DATCOs), aim to provide investors with exposure to digital assets through traditional equity markets. While MicroStrategy has been a pioneer in this space with its massive Bitcoin holdings, a new wave of companies is now diversifying into other digital assets like Ethereum and Solana.

According to an announcement, Fitell's ambition is to become the largest publicly listed holder of SOL in Australia. The company plans to actively manage its SOL holdings to generate yield through a variety of on-chain decentralized finance (DeFi) and derivatives strategies. These strategies will include structured products, options, and providing liquidity on-chain. The returns generated will be reinvested to further accumulate SOL.

To guide its new digital asset strategy, Fitell has appointed David Swaney and Cailen Sullivan as advisors.

"We believe that digital asset treasuries are laying the blueprint for digital asset ETFs,” said Swaney. “The ability to generate yield on assets beyond staking will be the defining differentiator, and we intend to lead this effort.”

Sullivan, an early employee at Coinbase and co-founder of a Solana-based decentralized exchange, added, "Our strategy focuses not only on Solana itself but the broader ecosystem of applications being built on top. By deploying more assets on-chain, we aim to generate outsized returns."

In addition to the rebranding, Fitell is also pursuing a dual listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) to broaden its investor base in the region. The company's initial SOL assets will be held in custody with BitGo Trust Company, Inc. in the U.S. and staked through institutional-grade infrastructure to ensure security.

The announcement comes amidst a flurry of recent developments in the digital asset treasury space. The growing acceptance of cryptocurrencies has led to an increase in companies exploring and adopting digital assets as part of their treasury management. This trend is not limited to tech-focused companies, with firms from various sectors recognizing the potential of this new asset class. The move by Fitell highlights the increasing institutional interest in Solana and the broader DeFi ecosystem as a viable alternative for generating returns.

"The launch of our Solana digital asset treasury positions Fitell at the forefront of Solana adoption in the regions of Australia and Asia Pacific," stated Sam Lu, CEO of Fitell Corporation. "Our ambition to become the region's largest publicly listed Solana holder underscores our conviction in the network's long-term potential."

Fitell Corporation will continue to operate its online fitness equipment business.

➢ Stay ahead of the curve. Join Blockhead on Telegram today for all the latest in crypto.
+ Follow Blockhead on Google News
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

“Bitcoin Will 10x Gold,” Michael Saylor Says Amid Rising Treasury Adoption

“Bitcoin Will 10x Gold,” Michael Saylor Says Amid Rising Treasury Adoption

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016658-3.34%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/24 13:39
Share
ETHZilla raises $350M to expand Ethereum L2 investments – Details!

ETHZilla raises $350M to expand Ethereum L2 investments – Details!

Can ETHZilla maintain its momentum while Ethereum’s price hovers near $4.2K?
NEAR
NEAR$3.019-3.36%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/24 14:00
Share
Pi Coin Crash Opens Door for Price Breakout—Here’s How

Pi Coin Crash Opens Door for Price Breakout—Here’s How

The post Pi Coin Crash Opens Door for Price Breakout—Here’s How appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pi Coin shocked the market this week with a steep crash that pushed the altcoin to a new all-time low.  However, the asset quickly bounced back, recovering some of its losses. Interestingly, investors appear to be treating this decline as an entry point rather than an exit signal. Pi Coin Investors Pour Money The Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) shows strong investor conviction in Pi Coin. Despite the crash, the indicator has sharply climbed to a three-month high, signaling significant inflows into the asset. This suggests that investors are not abandoning Pi Coin but instead allocating fresh capital at discounted levels. Sponsored Sponsored This behavior highlights growing confidence among market participants who see the recent decline as an opportunity. Buying activity during periods of weakness often fuels price recovery, and Pi Coin seems to be benefiting from this pattern. The strong inflows could provide the foundation for a potential breakout if momentum continues. Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. Pi Coin CMF. Source: TradingView The broader momentum also hints at a shift in direction. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has slipped into oversold territory below 30.0, a level that often signals saturation of bearish momentum. Historically, Pi Coin has reversed trend after dipping into this zone. If market conditions remain stable, Pi Coin could replicate past recoveries from oversold levels. The RSI suggests that selling pressure may have peaked, opening the door for a rebound. A favorable shift in sentiment across the broader crypto market could accelerate this move. Pi Coin RSI. Source: TradingView PI Price Could Bounce Back At the time of writing, Pi Coin is trading at $0.282, struggling to break past the $0.286 resistance. Flipping this barrier into support will be critical for initiating a sustainable recovery. While the next significant resistance…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08532+1.71%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004424-2.66%
Movement
MOVE$0.1168+0.95%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 14:14
Share

Trending News

More

“Bitcoin Will 10x Gold,” Michael Saylor Says Amid Rising Treasury Adoption

ETHZilla raises $350M to expand Ethereum L2 investments – Details!

Pi Coin Crash Opens Door for Price Breakout—Here’s How

Thai Police Dismantle $15M Crypto Scam Ring Targeting Koreans

US CFTC Launches Stablecoin Collateral Plan For Derivatives Markets