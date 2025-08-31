Flash Floods Expected Amid Record Labor Day Travel

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 04:02
Topline

Thunderstorms that prompted flash flood warnings in the Dallas area disrupted hundreds of flights at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport on Saturday, interfering with transit at one of the world’s busiest travel hubs as a record-setting number of people are projected to travel over the Labor Day weekend.

The Federal Aviation Administration warned of nearly hour-long delays because of inclement weather.

getty

Key Facts

More than 400 flights departing Dallas Fort Worth International Airport were delayed as of 3:15 p.m. EDT, with over 110 flights canceled, while 305 flights traveling to the hub were delayed and around another 150 flights canceled, according to FlightAware.

Some 54% of flights leaving Dallas Fort Worth on Saturday had been disrupted, with 43% of flights delayed and 11% canceled.

The Federal Aviation Administration warned of average delays of more than 50 minutes at Dallas Fort Worth, citing nearby thunderstorms, after previously issuing an advisory warning of delays of more than two hours.

Travel woes in Dallas appear to be impacting American Airlines more than other U.S. airlines, with about 514 of American’s flights delayed and 225 canceled.

Periodic showers and thunderstorms will persist in the region through the Labor Day weekend, according to the National Weather Service, which issued flash flood warnings in and around Dallas County, though those did not include the airport itself as of mid-afternoon.

Big Number

87.8 million. That’s how many people traveled through Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in 2024, ranking it the third-busiest hub globally behind Atlanta (108 million) and Dubai (92.3 million), according to Airports Council International World.

Where Else Are Flights Being Delayed?

The FAA previously warned of ground delays at Dallas Love Field Airport, where 98 flights—about 45% of the domestic hub’s departures—were delayed as of Saturday afternoon.

How Many People Will Travel This Labor Day Weekend?

The TSA expects about 17.5 million people to travel by air from Aug. 28 through Sept. 3, a slight uptick above the record 17 million travelers screened last year.

Key Background

More Americans are expected to take advantage of Labor Day travel opportunities as domestic round-trip flights are 6% cheaper compared to last year, according to AAA. Car rentals are 3% less expensive, and those heading abroad are paying 42% less in international car rental costs and a 9% lower fee for cruises departing from international ports, AAA said.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/tylerroush/2025/08/30/labor-day-weekend-travel-woes-dallas-fort-worth-facing-significant-flight-delays-amid-flash-flood-threat/

