Flora raises stablecoin issuance forecast to $4 trillion by 2030

PANews reported on September 26th that, according to CoinDesk, Citi's latest report raised its baseline forecast for stablecoin issuance by 2030 to $1.9 trillion, potentially reaching $4 trillion in a bull market scenario. The report states that if stablecoins achieve a circulation velocity similar to fiat currencies, annual transaction volume could reach $100 trillion to $200 trillion. Citi notes that bank tokens (such as deposit tokens) are expected to surpass stablecoins in transaction volume in the future due to regulatory compliance and real-time settlement requirements. The US dollar remains the dominant on-chain currency, with Hong Kong, the UAE, and other regions serving as hubs for innovation and experimentation. Citi believes that stablecoins, bank tokens, and central bank digital currencies will coexist, reshaping financial infrastructure.