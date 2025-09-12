Four whales recently sold a total of $29.33 million worth of HYPE to take profits

PANews reported on September 12 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, as the price of HYPE rose, whales began to take profits.

0x746b (qianbaidu.eth) sold 188,861 HYPE (worth $10.58 million) at an average price of $56.01 in the past 4 hours.

0x7be1 sold 175,000 HYPE (worth $9.75 million) at an average price of $55.72 in the past four days.

0x0e41 sold 113,310 HYPE (worth $6.32 million) at an average price of $55.74 in the past three days.

0xe867 sold 50,000 HYPE (worth $2.77 million) at an average price of $55.53 in the past 20 hours.