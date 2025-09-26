Fractal Bitcoin launches Wrapped FB (WFB) on Ethereum

PANews reported on September 26th that Fractal Bitcoin has launched Wrapped FB (WFB), an ERC-20-based wrapped token on the Ethereum blockchain. The goal is to bring the native value of Bitcoin to the Ethereum ecosystem. Each WFB token is reportedly backed 1:1 by FB tokens reserved on the Fractal mainnet, with the reserve publicly verifiable on-chain. An initial 2.1 million FB tokens will be locked on the Fractal mainnet and issued on Ethereum as WFB. PANews reported on September 26th that Fractal Bitcoin has launched Wrapped FB (WFB), an ERC-20-based wrapped token on the Ethereum blockchain. The goal is to bring the native value of Bitcoin to the Ethereum ecosystem. Each WFB token is reportedly backed 1:1 by FB tokens reserved on the Fractal mainnet, with the reserve publicly verifiable on-chain. An initial 2.1 million FB tokens will be locked on the Fractal mainnet and issued on Ethereum as WFB.