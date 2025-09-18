Fred Kerley Joins Enhanced Games Amid Suspension

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 23:38
1
1$0.006454+545.40%
MemeCore
M$2.64048+9.73%
Threshold
T$0.01745+3.99%
Union
U$0.013651+0.19%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.1064-2.95%
Fred
FRED$0.003107+9.74%

Fred Kerley of the United States reacts after men’s 100m run during the Diamond League and Kamila Skolimowska Memorial in Chorzow, Poland, 25 August 2024. (Photo by Andrzej Iwanczuk/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

NurPhoto via Getty Images

The 100-meter Olympic bronze and silver medalist, Fred Kerley, has joined the Enhanced Games.

The 30-year-old has become the first American athlete to join the event, ahead of its inaugural competition. The Enhanced Games, scheduled to take place in May 2026 in Vegas, will allow athletes to take FDA-approved performance-enhancing substances under medical supervision.

The 100-meter world champion’s commitment comes after not competing at the 2025 World Championships. Amid withdrawing from the U.S. trials, Kerley faced a provisional suspension last month by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for an anti-doping whereabouts violation.

“I’m looking forward to this new chapter and competing at the Enhanced Games,” Kerley said. “The world record has always been the ultimate goal of my career. This now gives me the opportunity to dedicate all my energy to pushing my limits and becoming the fastest human to ever live.”

In case of setting a new record in the 100-meter category, Kerley will be rewarded $1 million in prize money. Each individual event at the Enhanced Games, along with the appearance fee and bonus, will have a total prize pot of $500,000, with $250,000 reserved for the winner.

ForbesOlympic Medalist Ben Proud Joins The Enhanced GamesBy Paras J. Haji

Kerley Isn’t The Only Olympian

Kerley has signed for the controversial event alongside other higher-profile Olympians, including freestyle swimmer Ben Proud. Proud is the first athlete from Britain to join the Enhanced Games, after announcing the news on Social Media.

Following this decision, the Olympic silver medalist’s funding has been ended by Aquatics GB, stating “the event has no credibility.” He will also most likely not participate in the 2028 Olympics, as World Aquatics has issued a bylaw to ban athletes from competing in its events who will compete in the Enhanced Games.

The World Doping Agency has also strongly condemned the event, stating that
it puts “athlete safety at serious risk and fundamentally undermines the core values of sport,” in a statement in May. World Athletics has not issued a comment regarding Kerley’s signing for the event.

In August, Enhanced Games launched an antitrust lawsuit against World Aquatics, USA Swimming, and the World Anti-Doping Agency, alleging an illegal campaign to “crush” the event’s competition and seeking damages of up to $800 million.

In the wake of Kerley’s decision, the organization has also emphasized its goals. “Fred’s choice to compete with us not only demonstrates our goal of hosting the most exciting athletic competitions out there, but also solidifies the growing appeal of the Enhanced Games,” stated the Enhanced Games chief executive, Maximilian Martin.

Kerley has won a silver medal in Tokyo and a bronze in Paris in the 100-meter category. He has also claimed the world titles in the 4×100 meters and 4×400 meters categories. The 30-year-old is currently the third-fastest American sprinter in history, having posted a time of 9.76 seconds in the 100-meter dash at the 2022 World Championships.

In May, Fred Kerley was charged with touch or strike battery. While in Miami for a Grand Slam Track meet, he was accused of assaulting his former girlfriend. Following this, the sprinter’s lawyers claimed that the “arrest was a mistake,” stating Kerley “never battered anyone.”

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/parasjan/2025/09/18/fred-kerley-joins-enhanced-games-amid-suspension/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

The post CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group will offer options based on the derivative markets on Solana (SOL) and XRP. The new markets will open on October 13, after regulatory approval.  CME Group will expand its crypto products with options on the futures markets of Solana (SOL) and XRP. The futures market will start on October 13, after regulatory review and approval.  The options will allow the trading of MicroSol, XRP, and MicroXRP futures, with expiry dates available every business day, monthly, and quarterly. The new products will be added to the existing BTC and ETH options markets. ‘The launch of these options contracts builds on the significant growth and increasing liquidity we have seen across our suite of Solana and XRP futures,’ said Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products. The options contracts will have two main sizes, tracking the futures contracts. The new market will be suitable for sophisticated institutional traders, as well as active individual traders. The addition of options markets singles out XRP and SOL as liquid enough to offer the potential to bet on a market direction.  The options on futures arrive a few months after the launch of SOL futures. Both SOL and XRP had peak volumes in August, though XRP activity has slowed down in September. XRP and SOL options to tap both institutions and active traders Crypto options are one of the indicators of market attitudes, with XRP and SOL receiving a new way to gauge sentiment. The contracts will be supported by the Cumberland team.  ‘As one of the biggest liquidity providers in the ecosystem, the Cumberland team is excited to support CME Group’s continued expansion of crypto offerings,’ said Roman Makarov, Head of Cumberland Options Trading at DRW. ‘The launch of options on Solana and XRP futures is the latest example of the…
Solana
SOL$249.11+6.43%
Bitcoin
BTC$117,743.64+1.96%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.361+0.27%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:56
Share
3 Paradoxes of Altcoin Season in September

3 Paradoxes of Altcoin Season in September

The post 3 Paradoxes of Altcoin Season in September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Analyses and data indicate that the crypto market is experiencing its most active altcoin season since early 2025, with many altcoins outperforming Bitcoin. However, behind this excitement lies a paradox. Most retail investors remain uneasy as their portfolios show little to no profit. This article outlines the main reasons behind this situation. Altcoin Market Cap Rises but Dominance Shrinks Sponsored TradingView data shows that the TOTAL3 market cap (excluding BTC and ETH) reached a new high of over $1.1 trillion in September. Yet the share of OTHERS (excluding the top 10) has declined since 2022, now standing at just 8%. OTHERS Dominance And TOTAL3 Capitalization. Source: TradingView. In past cycles, such as 2017 and 2021, TOTAL3 and OTHERS.D rose together. That trend reflected capital flowing not only into large-cap altcoins but also into mid-cap and low-cap ones. The current divergence shows that capital is concentrated in stablecoins and a handful of top-10 altcoins such as SOL, XRP, BNB, DOG, HYPE, and LINK. Smaller altcoins receive far less liquidity, making it hard for their prices to return to levels where investors previously bought. This creates a situation where only a few win while most face losses. Retail investors also tend to diversify across many coins instead of adding size to top altcoins. That explains why many portfolios remain stagnant despite a broader market rally. Sponsored “Position sizing is everything. Many people hold 25–30 tokens at once. A 100x on a token that makes up only 1% of your portfolio won’t meaningfully change your life. It’s better to make a few high-conviction bets than to overdiversify,” analyst The DeFi Investor said. Altcoin Index Surges but Investor Sentiment Remains Cautious The Altcoin Season Index from Blockchain Center now stands at 80 points. This indicates that over 80% of the top 50 altcoins outperformed…
DAR Open Network
D$0.03668+5.28%
Threshold
T$0.01747+4.23%
Solana
SOL$249.11+6.43%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:43
Share
Dogecoin Forms 5-Wave Diagonal with Support Above $0.24 and Rally Ahead

Dogecoin Forms 5-Wave Diagonal with Support Above $0.24 and Rally Ahead

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/dogecoin-forms-5-wave-diagonal/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018599+9.30%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 22:34
Share

Trending News

More

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

3 Paradoxes of Altcoin Season in September

Dogecoin Forms 5-Wave Diagonal with Support Above $0.24 and Rally Ahead

BNB hits $1,000 for first time as altcoins outpace bitcoin after Fed rate cut

PayPal's stablecoin PYUSD is now available on the Stellar network.