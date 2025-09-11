From Fat Protocols to Fat Apps: Is Crypto Shifting Its Value Layer?

By: Medium
2025/09/11 20:42
Solayer
LAYER$0.545+1.20%
FAT NIGGA SEASON
FAT$0.001347-6.19%

Every cycle, crypto finds a new narrative that drives adoption — from ICOs to DeFi to NFTs. But in 2025, another contender is gaining traction: Fat Apps. These are not protocols, not just dApps, but heavyweight applications designed to dominate user attention and capture value at scale.

What Are Fat Apps?
In traditional Web3 discussions, value capture is often framed as “fat protocols” vs. “thin applications.” Fat Apps flip that thinking. They are:

  • Applications with massive user networks.
  • Built on top of existing blockchains.
  • Designed to monetize data, liquidity, and user engagement directly.

Instead of blockchain layers being the sole value driver, Fat Apps themselves could become the new giants.

Why Fat Apps Could Be the Next Narrative

  • User-first adoption: Retail users don’t care about L1 vs L2 — they care about apps that solve problems.
  • Value capture: Fat Apps control front-end distribution, making them powerful gatekeepers.
  • Ecosystem growth: As protocols compete for relevance, Fat Apps may dictate where liquidity flows.

In many ways, the rise of Fat Apps echoes the Web2 model — think Facebook, Amazon, or Google — except now it’s on decentralized rails.

Signals Already Emerging
Some early signs suggest we’re entering a Fat Apps cycle:

  • DeFi super-apps consolidating lending, swaps, and staking.
  • SocialFi platforms where attention = tokenized value.
  • Gaming ecosystems capturing users with built-in marketplaces.

If this narrative takes off, the “winners” won’t just be protocols — they’ll be the apps that dominate user behavior.

Fat Apps may sound like just another buzzword, but if history is a guide, new narratives drive cycles — and Fat Apps could be crypto’s next big story.

We explored this in detail in our full editorial here: Fat Apps may sound like just another buzzword, but if history is a guide, new narratives drive cycles — and Fat Apps could be crypto’s next big story.

We explored this in detail in our full editorial here: What Are Fat Apps in Crypto?

From Fat Protocols to Fat Apps: Is Crypto Shifting Its Value Layer? was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

America Allegedly Plans to Use Digital Currency to Erase $37 Trillion — BRICS Called an Emergency…

America Allegedly Plans to Use Digital Currency to Erase $37 Trillion — BRICS Called an Emergency…

Russian officials claim the US is orchestrating a massive financial reset through stablecoins, prompting desperate countermeasures from…Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Share
Medium2025/09/11 20:42
Share
Pepe Price Forecast For 2026; Why New Crypto Investors Favour This Altcoin As Their First Crypto Investment

Pepe Price Forecast For 2026; Why New Crypto Investors Favour This Altcoin As Their First Crypto Investment

Pepe remains volatile, BONK struggles for stability, but Layer Brett offers 10K TPS, $0.0001 fees, 670% APY staking, and a $1M giveaway — making it 2025’s top meme pick.
Bonk
BONK$0.00002341+0.21%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005675-4.23%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/11 21:30
Share
DeLorean Embraces Web3 with $DMC Token's Regulatory Approval in Europe

DeLorean Embraces Web3 with $DMC Token's Regulatory Approval in Europe

A New Era for DeLorean in the Digital Asset Landscape On September 11, 2025, in a significant development from Madrid, Spain, DeLorean Labs announced the successful integration of its $DMC token within the stringent regulatory frameworks of the European Union. The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) and Spain’s National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) have acknowledged the $DMC token as compliant with the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA). The Implications of MiCA's Adoption for DeLorean By aligning with MiCA, DeLorean Labs not only pioneers as one of the first recognized consumer brands under this new regulation but also paves the way for future growth across European borders. MiCA, representing the EU's unified regulatory framework for crypto-assets, harmonizes the standards across all 27 Member States and offers a robust consumer protection mechanism, eliminating the hassle of obtaining multiple national approvals. Advantages of $DMC Token's Classification Under MiCA The official classification of $DMC as a utility token marks it clearly as a non-financial instrument, which distinguishes DeLorean's operations within the legal boundaries of MiCA's Title II provisions. This classification enhances transparency, ensuring that DeLorean's offerings align with Europe's consumer protection and transparency standards. Strategic Growth and Integration in the Web3 Space According to Evan Kuhn, President of DeLorean Labs, achieving MiCA compliance is crucial for the brand's future initiatives. "$DMC supports our vision to integrate fans, gamers, and communities into a digital ecosystem that spans across Europe," he stated. This compliance allows DeLorean to innovate within the Web3 arena, offering enriched digital and real-world interactions. 2025 marked a transformative year for DeLorean Labs with several key developments: Introduction of the $DMC token. Launch of the Reservation Marketplace. Establishment of significant blockchain and cultural partnerships. These advancements, coupled with the MiCA compliance, signify DeLorean's transition into a comprehensive lifestyle ecosystem powered by Web3 technologies. Looking forward, DeLorean Labs plans to expand its reach beyond Europe, with strategic plans in the U.S. and Asia. This global perspective is supported by ongoing partnerships and cultural initiatives aimed at solidifying DeLorean’s presence in the Web3 market. For press inquiries, contact: Jacob Galland [email protected] Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Bitzo, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.
Union
U$0.00929-2.10%
RealLink
REAL$0.0633+0.92%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01401-3.17%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/11 20:17
Share

Trending News

More

America Allegedly Plans to Use Digital Currency to Erase $37 Trillion — BRICS Called an Emergency…

Pepe Price Forecast For 2026; Why New Crypto Investors Favour This Altcoin As Their First Crypto Investment

DeLorean Embraces Web3 with $DMC Token's Regulatory Approval in Europe

Cheaper Crypto Exposure? Hong Kong Banks Eye Relief Under New Capital Plan

Swiss legislators counter government push for stronger anti-money laundering law