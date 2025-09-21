The post From XRP to Flare: Seasoned Enthusiast Shares What’s Next for Ecosystem appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Flare’s power is in community, infrastructure developer Tim Rowley says “FAssets are imminent” Tim Rowley, one of the earliest enthusiasts of the Flare (FLR) ecosystem, reflects on what makes the blockchain special and what might be next for Flare (FLR) and its adoption workloads. Flare’s power is in community, infrastructure developer Tim Rowley says Tim Rowley, an Australian blockchain educationist and passionate Flare (FLR) ecosystem contributor, shared a reflection on his journey in the ecosystem. He recalled the early days when he became involved because of his father participating in a Spark (the predecessor of FLR) airdrop to the holders of XRP. Image via X While Flare was still in its very nascent stage of an EVM blockchain, Rowley admitted that the passionate community was its strength from the very beginning. Then, he started learning the concept of FTSO, a Flare-specific design of blockchain oracles. Rowley launched FTSO.AU, the first Flare oracle infrastructure provider. Expanding his involvement with the ecosystem, Rowley contributed to Flare Metrics, a data tracker for Flare’s validators, and Flare Builders, a developer experience resource for Flare and its canary network Songbird. The primary motivation was bringing new community members to both ecosystems: This is the very reason we have Flare Metrics and Flare Builders. Our aim is to provide unbiased information such as network statistics and other projects among us that make Flare great. Instead of answering individual questions, we have put this information in a format that can reach a larger audience (this is also the same reason I started making YouTube videos, it’s easier to share a single video that answers the same question many have). Flare (FLR) is a unique Layer-1 blockchain focused on data-heavy use cases. It was introduced in late Q4, 2020, as a “utility fork” of XRP Ledger. “FAssets are… The post From XRP to Flare: Seasoned Enthusiast Shares What’s Next for Ecosystem appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Flare’s power is in community, infrastructure developer Tim Rowley says “FAssets are imminent” Tim Rowley, one of the earliest enthusiasts of the Flare (FLR) ecosystem, reflects on what makes the blockchain special and what might be next for Flare (FLR) and its adoption workloads. Flare’s power is in community, infrastructure developer Tim Rowley says Tim Rowley, an Australian blockchain educationist and passionate Flare (FLR) ecosystem contributor, shared a reflection on his journey in the ecosystem. He recalled the early days when he became involved because of his father participating in a Spark (the predecessor of FLR) airdrop to the holders of XRP. Image via X While Flare was still in its very nascent stage of an EVM blockchain, Rowley admitted that the passionate community was its strength from the very beginning. Then, he started learning the concept of FTSO, a Flare-specific design of blockchain oracles. Rowley launched FTSO.AU, the first Flare oracle infrastructure provider. Expanding his involvement with the ecosystem, Rowley contributed to Flare Metrics, a data tracker for Flare’s validators, and Flare Builders, a developer experience resource for Flare and its canary network Songbird. The primary motivation was bringing new community members to both ecosystems: This is the very reason we have Flare Metrics and Flare Builders. Our aim is to provide unbiased information such as network statistics and other projects among us that make Flare great. Instead of answering individual questions, we have put this information in a format that can reach a larger audience (this is also the same reason I started making YouTube videos, it’s easier to share a single video that answers the same question many have). Flare (FLR) is a unique Layer-1 blockchain focused on data-heavy use cases. It was introduced in late Q4, 2020, as a “utility fork” of XRP Ledger. “FAssets are…

From XRP to Flare: Seasoned Enthusiast Shares What’s Next for Ecosystem

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 03:43
1
1$0.008615+11.63%
Flare
FLR$0.02422+4.66%
XRP
XRP$2.9721-0.33%
Fork Chain
FORK$0.00003555-4.87%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017591-0.94%
  • Flare’s power is in community, infrastructure developer Tim Rowley says
  • “FAssets are imminent”

Tim Rowley, one of the earliest enthusiasts of the Flare (FLR) ecosystem, reflects on what makes the blockchain special and what might be next for Flare (FLR) and its adoption workloads.

Flare’s power is in community, infrastructure developer Tim Rowley says

Tim Rowley, an Australian blockchain educationist and passionate Flare (FLR) ecosystem contributor, shared a reflection on his journey in the ecosystem. He recalled the early days when he became involved because of his father participating in a Spark (the predecessor of FLR) airdrop to the holders of XRP.

Image via X

While Flare was still in its very nascent stage of an EVM blockchain, Rowley admitted that the passionate community was its strength from the very beginning.

Then, he started learning the concept of FTSO, a Flare-specific design of blockchain oracles. Rowley launched FTSO.AU, the first Flare oracle infrastructure provider.

Expanding his involvement with the ecosystem, Rowley contributed to Flare Metrics, a data tracker for Flare’s validators, and Flare Builders, a developer experience resource for Flare and its canary network Songbird.

The primary motivation was bringing new community members to both ecosystems:

Flare (FLR) is a unique Layer-1 blockchain focused on data-heavy use cases. It was introduced in late Q4, 2020, as a “utility fork” of XRP Ledger.

“FAssets are imminent”

Wrapping up his post, Rowley shared that the ecosystem is on the cusp of “great things.” He considers the progress of FAssets — cryptocurrency tokens on the Flare blockchain, both Flare-specific and synthetic — to be imminent in the near future.

As covered by U.Today earlier today, Flare Network now has its own stablecoin protocol that accepts XRP-backed assets as collaterals.

Enosys Loans, a Flare-based fork of Ethereum’s CDP Liquity, is also expected to accept FBTC, Staked XRP (stXRP) and other BTC- and XRP-linked cryptos in programmable on-chain DeFi designs.

Source: https://u.today/from-xrp-to-flare-seasoned-enthusiast-shares-whats-next-for-ecosystem

