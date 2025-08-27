From Zero to Crypto Hero in 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces a Free Gamified Crash Course

[PRESS RELEASE – Kingstown, Saint Vincent and The Grenadines, August 27th, 2025, Chainwire]

Changelly, a leading instant crypto exchange serving over 10 million users, has launched its new crash course, “Crypto Secrets with Pickle”—a short, interactive educational program designed to help users understand the fundamentals of crypto in less than 25 minutes. Pickle, a seasoned bear market survivor with sharp wit, is the course’s quirky mascot. Chosen for resilience and humor, Pickle leads the course and embodies the spirit of every crypto beginner: green, a little sour at first, but tough enough to survive the harshest crypto winters.

The crash course offers practical knowledge plus a $100 bonus for its graduates. It is free until the end of September 2025 and was designed for all crypto beginners. The course uses engaging storytelling and interactive learning techniques to make education frictionless and funny, and to help crypto enthusiasts build their first portfolios.

Learning Fast, Earning Smarter

Designed for newcomers and investors looking for a quick refresher, Changelly’s crash course provides a clear and structured guide to creating a crypto portfolio.

The course uses interactive elements like quizzes, video explainers, and decision checklists to teach learners about everything from finding and keeping your crypto safe to spotting altcoin gems.

Here are the 5 lessons the course comes with:

Why It’s Still Early (and What It Means): a realistic overview of the current state of the crypto market.

a realistic overview of the current state of the crypto market. Spotting a Gem Before It 10x’s: a short checklist for identifying potential investments.

a short checklist for identifying potential investments. Crypto Wallet Mistakes That Could Cost Everything: a guide to proper crypto wallet hygiene, from buying to using.

a guide to proper crypto wallet hygiene, from buying to using. Buying, Holding, or Selling — Market Reading Without the Jargon: an overview of simple ways to analyze the market without delving too deep into technical analysis.

an overview of simple ways to analyze the market without delving too deep into technical analysis. Building a First Portfolio, No BS: insights on portfolio creation, including details on the $100 credit available to new users of the Changelly app to reduce service fees on crypto swaps.

A $100 Bonus from the Start

To make onboarding even more compelling, Changelly is offering a $100 bonus to every new user who completes the course. The bonus covers the platform’s service fees on all swaps, giving users a head start on building their first crypto portfolio. It is valid for 14 days after installing the Changelly app.

Graduates can put their new skills to the test in Changelly’s mobile app, making use of its full-featured crypto swap and purchase offers as well as coin watchlists and price alerts.

An Educational Experience Beyond Homework

Changelly’s crypto crash course is now live and available globally across both desktop and mobile platforms. New users can register for free and begin learning immediately. Upon completion, participants will receive a $100 bonus that can cover service fees on the Changelly platform.

Learning Begins Here

About Changelly

Changelly is an instant crypto exchange platform serving over 10 million users worldwide. Founded in 2015, Changelly offers safe and fast crypto-to-crypto and fiat-to-crypto exchanges of over 1,000 crypto coins across 185 blockchains with 24/7 live customer support.

Changelly is available on desktop (website), iOS (App Store), and Android (Google Play).

The post From Zero to Crypto Hero in 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces a Free Gamified Crash Course appeared first on CryptoPotato.