FT: Circle’s Push for Reversible Transactions Rattles Crypto Purists

Circle’s proposal to enable reversible stablecoin transactions has triggered backlash, as critics argue it undermines blockchain’s foundational principle of immutability. The Push for Reversible Transactions Stablecoin issuer, Circle, has ignited controversy with its proposal to introduce reversible transactions—a concept that challenges one of the core tenets of blockchain technology: immutability. Circle president Heath Tarbert suggested […]
Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/ft-circles-push-for-reversible-transactions-rattles-crypto-purists/