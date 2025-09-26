Fumbled Demo Aside, Meta’s AI Glasses Signal a Cool Future

The stage was set for Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to impress the crowd with his company’s newest version of its AI-powered glasses. However, like many failed live demos experienced by other companies in the past, Meta’s was no different. The AI refused to cooperate and Zukerberg was left awkwardly stammering as he tried to move through his presentation demonstrating the glasses’ capabilities.

Fortunately for Zuckerberg, the audience didn’t care. They were enamored by the overall idea and enormous potential that AI-powered glasses promise – if they work. The new Ray-Ban Meta Display glasses are a newer and slightly sleeker version of the original Meta smart glasses, now with a full-color heads-up display embedded in the lens. From walking its user through a recipe to providing directions or playing music, the glasses offer a new and unique way to interact with the real world and technology simultaneously. Among the coolest features is the live conversation captioning onscreen which captures the audio of a conversation the user is having and displays it live as scrolling text.

The immediate use that comes to mind is the ability for deaf or hearing-impaired individuals to read conversations. Could this eliminate or at least minimize the need for sign language? Scott Davert, Lead Research and Training Specialist at the Helen Keller National Center, has expressed doubt in the past that Meta’s AI glasses could be useful. However, it is unclear if this new development changes his opinion.

One of the issues with the glasses – and much of the newer technology being introduced today – is the price tag. At $799, Meta has placed these glasses beyond the financial reach for many consumers who simply cannot afford to pay such a high price. This might be a blessing in disguise however, as buying the first version of any technology is often a mistake. Battery life still drains fast and there is no quick-charge option without the bulky case. The AI itself, as the demo showed, is finicky and unreliable still. Then there’s the issue of privacy. Meta’s policies allow camera data to train its AI, which means those wary of surveillance have much to be concerned about. Other issues include the display being washed out in bright sunlight and the glasses don’t fit every head size.

This might not be the right time to buy Meta’s AI glasses, but it is definitely the time to keep an eye on this developing software. As AI devices are perfected, they will soon seamlessly augment our reality, enhancing our daily routine and interactions. Innovation and perfection is the key here and we are witnessing the path toward this attainable goal. Sure, we are going to witness more stumbles and falls along the way, but like with every technology, it will only improve. The day will come in the not-too-distant future when millions of people are using wearable AI-powered technology.