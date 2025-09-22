The post Giggle Academy Giggles All the Way to $1.3M in Crypto Donations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Giggle Academy raised over 1,311 BNB ($1.3M) in 12 hours via novel crypto donations. Donations came mainly from BNB fees on Giggle (GIGGLE) memecoin trades through the Giggle Fund. The learning program Giggle Academy by Changpeng Zhao gained extensive attention and received multiple funding via a novel cryptocurrency donation system in twelve hours. The majority of the donations were received as a result of trading fees related to the recently introduced memecoin “Giggle” (GIGGLE), which immediately gained popularity on the Internet. According to BNB chain explorer BscScan, Giggle Academy had an official donation wallet worth over 1,311 BNB, which was worth about $1.3 million. This impressive fundraising amount was attained through community participation in the first half-day of the donation period, which opened on Sunday. Importantly, a substantial amount was received via the Giggle Fund, which diverts BNB fees earned on $GIGGLE trading directly into Giggle Academy. In contrast to the traditional donations, this mechanism gathers token fees without causing selling pressure and market distortions to investors. The project was sparked when X user RUNE requested CZ to take token donations, referring to the previous donation made by Vitalik Buterin. In 2021, Butterin had already donated a billion dollars of Shiba Inu to COVID-19 relief in India. RUNE later explained that Giggle Fund did this differently by directing only the BNB transaction charges to the Giggle Academy project. CZ replied on X, emphasizing that memecoin donations, should they be converted, would be sold into stronger altcoins, and that there are implications of selling pressure. But, as no tokens were sold, Giggle Fund developed a transparent channel of donations without the interference of the secondary market. Giggle Fund has experienced a tremendous volume of transactions as indicated by DEX Screener data, which showed that the volume of transactions has increased by… The post Giggle Academy Giggles All the Way to $1.3M in Crypto Donations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Giggle Academy raised over 1,311 BNB ($1.3M) in 12 hours via novel crypto donations. Donations came mainly from BNB fees on Giggle (GIGGLE) memecoin trades through the Giggle Fund. The learning program Giggle Academy by Changpeng Zhao gained extensive attention and received multiple funding via a novel cryptocurrency donation system in twelve hours. The majority of the donations were received as a result of trading fees related to the recently introduced memecoin “Giggle” (GIGGLE), which immediately gained popularity on the Internet. According to BNB chain explorer BscScan, Giggle Academy had an official donation wallet worth over 1,311 BNB, which was worth about $1.3 million. This impressive fundraising amount was attained through community participation in the first half-day of the donation period, which opened on Sunday. Importantly, a substantial amount was received via the Giggle Fund, which diverts BNB fees earned on $GIGGLE trading directly into Giggle Academy. In contrast to the traditional donations, this mechanism gathers token fees without causing selling pressure and market distortions to investors. The project was sparked when X user RUNE requested CZ to take token donations, referring to the previous donation made by Vitalik Buterin. In 2021, Butterin had already donated a billion dollars of Shiba Inu to COVID-19 relief in India. RUNE later explained that Giggle Fund did this differently by directing only the BNB transaction charges to the Giggle Academy project. CZ replied on X, emphasizing that memecoin donations, should they be converted, would be sold into stronger altcoins, and that there are implications of selling pressure. But, as no tokens were sold, Giggle Fund developed a transparent channel of donations without the interference of the secondary market. Giggle Fund has experienced a tremendous volume of transactions as indicated by DEX Screener data, which showed that the volume of transactions has increased by…

Giggle Academy Giggles All the Way to $1.3M in Crypto Donations

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 18:50
  • Giggle Academy raised over 1,311 BNB ($1.3M) in 12 hours via novel crypto donations.
  • Donations came mainly from BNB fees on Giggle (GIGGLE) memecoin trades through the Giggle Fund.

The learning program Giggle Academy by Changpeng Zhao gained extensive attention and received multiple funding via a novel cryptocurrency donation system in twelve hours.

The majority of the donations were received as a result of trading fees related to the recently introduced memecoin “Giggle” (GIGGLE), which immediately gained popularity on the Internet.

According to BNB chain explorer BscScan, Giggle Academy had an official donation wallet worth over 1,311 BNB, which was worth about $1.3 million. This impressive fundraising amount was attained through community participation in the first half-day of the donation period, which opened on Sunday.

Importantly, a substantial amount was received via the Giggle Fund, which diverts BNB fees earned on $GIGGLE trading directly into Giggle Academy. In contrast to the traditional donations, this mechanism gathers token fees without causing selling pressure and market distortions to investors.

The project was sparked when X user RUNE requested CZ to take token donations, referring to the previous donation made by Vitalik Buterin. In 2021, Butterin had already donated a billion dollars of Shiba Inu to COVID-19 relief in India. RUNE later explained that Giggle Fund did this differently by directing only the BNB transaction charges to the Giggle Academy project.

CZ replied on X, emphasizing that memecoin donations, should they be converted, would be sold into stronger altcoins, and that there are implications of selling pressure. But, as no tokens were sold, Giggle Fund developed a transparent channel of donations without the interference of the secondary market.

Giggle Fund has experienced a tremendous volume of transactions as indicated by DEX Screener data, which showed that the volume of transactions has increased by 470% within 24 hours. The token had a daily activity of $2.8 million, and almost 10,000 blockchain transactions were sending fees to the charitable cause of Giggle Academy.

Giggle Academy Free Education Goals for Youth

Giggle Academy seeks to provide free online learning platforms in Kindergarten up to 12th grade, with an emphasis on the latest skills such as blockchain, AI, finance, and negotiation. This project suggests encouraging teachers to contribute content, rewarding the most effective teachers, and scaling content to millions of children in underserved areas around the world.

The edtech company explains that it will not substitute current curricula but will only enrich traditional courses like math, science, reading, and writing. History and religion are not mentioned on purpose to prevent controversial discussions on a global platform of learning.

CZ has already mentioned his ambitious goal of educating over 100 million, possibly a billion children, via the growing online community of Giggle Academy.

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/giggle-academy-giggles-all-the-way-to-1-3m-in-crypto-donations/

