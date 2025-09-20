The post GitHub to Deprecate Node 20 on Actions Runners, Transition to Node 24 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Luisa Crawford Sep 19, 2025 20:04 GitHub announces the deprecation of Node 20 on Actions runners, with a complete transition to Node 24 by March 2026, impacting workflow configurations. GitHub has announced the deprecation of Node 20 on its Actions runners as part of a strategic move to transition to Node 24, according to The GitHub Blog. The process is set to be completed by March 2026, aligning with Node 20’s end-of-life in April 2026. Transition Timeline and Impact The transition to Node 24 will begin in the fall of 2025, with the latest GitHub runner version 2.328.0 already supporting both Node 20 and Node 24. Initially, Node 20 remains the default, but users can opt to test Node 24 by setting the environment variable FORCE_JAVASCRIPT_ACTIONS_TO_NODE24=true. By March 4, 2026, Node 24 will become the default for all runners. Users wishing to continue using Node 20 beyond this date must set ACTIONS_ALLOW_USE_UNSECURE_NODE_VERSION=true in their workflow environment. However, this option will only be viable until the complete removal of Node 20 later in the summer of 2026. Compatibility and Support Changes Node 24 introduces certain compatibility limitations, particularly with older operating systems and architectures. Specifically, Node 24 is incompatible with macOS 13.4 and earlier versions. Furthermore, it lacks official support for ARM32, meaning self-hosted runners on ARM32 will no longer be supported following Node 20’s deprecation. GitHub advises users to refer to their documentation for detailed information on supported operating system versions and self-hosted runner architectures. Action Steps for Users and Maintainers Actions maintainers are encouraged to update their configurations to run on Node 24, utilizing GitHub’s recommended configuration settings. Similarly, Actions users should update workflows to incorporate the latest versions running on Node 24, using GitHub’s versioned actions guidelines. For further discussions… The post GitHub to Deprecate Node 20 on Actions Runners, Transition to Node 24 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Luisa Crawford Sep 19, 2025 20:04 GitHub announces the deprecation of Node 20 on Actions runners, with a complete transition to Node 24 by March 2026, impacting workflow configurations. GitHub has announced the deprecation of Node 20 on its Actions runners as part of a strategic move to transition to Node 24, according to The GitHub Blog. The process is set to be completed by March 2026, aligning with Node 20’s end-of-life in April 2026. Transition Timeline and Impact The transition to Node 24 will begin in the fall of 2025, with the latest GitHub runner version 2.328.0 already supporting both Node 20 and Node 24. Initially, Node 20 remains the default, but users can opt to test Node 24 by setting the environment variable FORCE_JAVASCRIPT_ACTIONS_TO_NODE24=true. By March 4, 2026, Node 24 will become the default for all runners. Users wishing to continue using Node 20 beyond this date must set ACTIONS_ALLOW_USE_UNSECURE_NODE_VERSION=true in their workflow environment. However, this option will only be viable until the complete removal of Node 20 later in the summer of 2026. Compatibility and Support Changes Node 24 introduces certain compatibility limitations, particularly with older operating systems and architectures. Specifically, Node 24 is incompatible with macOS 13.4 and earlier versions. Furthermore, it lacks official support for ARM32, meaning self-hosted runners on ARM32 will no longer be supported following Node 20’s deprecation. GitHub advises users to refer to their documentation for detailed information on supported operating system versions and self-hosted runner architectures. Action Steps for Users and Maintainers Actions maintainers are encouraged to update their configurations to run on Node 24, utilizing GitHub’s recommended configuration settings. Similarly, Actions users should update workflows to incorporate the latest versions running on Node 24, using GitHub’s versioned actions guidelines. For further discussions…

GitHub to Deprecate Node 20 on Actions Runners, Transition to Node 24

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 23:34
Luisa Crawford
Sep 19, 2025 20:04

GitHub announces the deprecation of Node 20 on Actions runners, with a complete transition to Node 24 by March 2026, impacting workflow configurations.





GitHub has announced the deprecation of Node 20 on its Actions runners as part of a strategic move to transition to Node 24, according to The GitHub Blog. The process is set to be completed by March 2026, aligning with Node 20’s end-of-life in April 2026.

Transition Timeline and Impact

The transition to Node 24 will begin in the fall of 2025, with the latest GitHub runner version 2.328.0 already supporting both Node 20 and Node 24. Initially, Node 20 remains the default, but users can opt to test Node 24 by setting the environment variable FORCE_JAVASCRIPT_ACTIONS_TO_NODE24=true.

By March 4, 2026, Node 24 will become the default for all runners. Users wishing to continue using Node 20 beyond this date must set ACTIONS_ALLOW_USE_UNSECURE_NODE_VERSION=true in their workflow environment. However, this option will only be viable until the complete removal of Node 20 later in the summer of 2026.

Compatibility and Support Changes

Node 24 introduces certain compatibility limitations, particularly with older operating systems and architectures. Specifically, Node 24 is incompatible with macOS 13.4 and earlier versions. Furthermore, it lacks official support for ARM32, meaning self-hosted runners on ARM32 will no longer be supported following Node 20’s deprecation.

GitHub advises users to refer to their documentation for detailed information on supported operating system versions and self-hosted runner architectures.

Action Steps for Users and Maintainers

Actions maintainers are encouraged to update their configurations to run on Node 24, utilizing GitHub’s recommended configuration settings. Similarly, Actions users should update workflows to incorporate the latest versions running on Node 24, using GitHub’s versioned actions guidelines.

For further discussions and community insights, GitHub invites users to join conversations within the GitHub Community.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/github-deprecate-node-20-actions-runners-transition-node-24

