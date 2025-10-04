ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Flip Fest
To be clear, I’ll provide general guidelines, not hard and fast rules. Use your own judgement. But if you aren’t sure, I recommend using the guidelines discussed here.To be clear, I’ll provide general guidelines, not hard and fast rules. Use your own judgement. But if you aren’t sure, I recommend using the guidelines discussed here.

Go: When Should You Use Generics? When Shouldn't You?

By: Hackernoon
2025/10/04 23:00
Threshold
T$0.01216+1.92%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01162+1.39%
LightLink
LL$0.00967+0.65%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000656-0.18%
SphereX
HERE$0.0001--%

Introduction

This is the blog post version of my talks at Google Open Source Live:

https://youtu.be/nr8EpUO9jhw?si=jlWTapr6NM6isLgt&embedable=true

and GopherCon 2021:

https://youtu.be/Pae9EeCdy8?si=M-87Eisb2nU1qmJ&embedable=true

\ The Go 1.18 release adds a major new language feature: support for generic programming. In this article I’m not going to describe what generics are nor how to use them. This article is about when to use generics in Go code, and when not to use them.

\ To be clear, I’ll provide general guidelines, not hard and fast rules. Use your own judgement. But if you aren’t sure, I recommend using the guidelines discussed here.

Write code

Let’s start with a general guideline for programming Go: write Go programs by writing code, not by defining types. When it comes to generics, if you start writing your program by defining type parameter constraints, you are probably on the wrong path. Start by writing functions. It’s easy to add type parameters later when it’s clear that they will be useful.

When are type parameters useful?

That said, let’s look at cases for which type parameters can be useful.

When using language-defined container types

One case is when writing functions that operate on the special container types that are defined by the language: slices, maps, and channels. If a function has parameters with those types, and the function code doesn’t make any particular assumptions about the element types, then it may be useful to use a type parameter.

\ For example, here is a function that returns a slice of all the keys in a map of any type:

// MapKeys returns a slice of all the keys in m. // The keys are not returned in any particular order. func MapKeys[Key comparable, Val any](m map[Key]Val) []Key {     s := make([]Key, 0, len(m))     for k := range m {         s = append(s, k)     }     return s }

\ This code doesn’t assume anything about the map key type, and it doesn’t use the map value type at all. It works for any map type. That makes it a good candidate for using type parameters.

\ The alternative to type parameters for this kind of function is typically to use reflection, but that is a more awkward programming model, is not statically typechecked at build time, and is often slower at run time.

General purpose data structures

Another case where type parameters can be useful is for general purpose data structures. A general purpose data structure is something like a slice or map, but one that is not built into the language, such as a linked list, or a binary tree.

\ Today, programs that need such data structures typically do one of two things: write them with a specific element type, or use an interface type. Replacing a specific element type with a type parameter can produce a more general data structure that can be used in other parts of the program, or by other programs. Replacing an interface type with a type parameter can permit data to be stored more efficiently, saving memory resources; it can also permit the code to avoid type assertions, and to be fully type checked at build time.

\ For example, here is part of what a binary tree data structure might look like using type parameters:

// Tree is a binary tree. type Tree[T any] struct {     cmp  func(T, T) int     root *node[T] }  // A node in a Tree. type node[T any] struct {     left, right  *node[T]     val          T }  // find returns a pointer to the node containing val, // or, if val is not present, a pointer to where it // would be placed if added. func (bt *Tree[T]) find(val T) **node[T] {     pl := &bt.root     for *pl != nil {         switch cmp := bt.cmp(val, (*pl).val); {         case cmp < 0:             pl = &(*pl).left         case cmp > 0:             pl = &(*pl).right         default:             return pl         }     }     return pl }  // Insert inserts val into bt if not already there, // and reports whether it was inserted. func (bt *Tree[T]) Insert(val T) bool {     pl := bt.find(val)     if *pl != nil {         return false     }     *pl = &node[T]{val: val}     return true }

\ Each node in the tree contains a value of the type parameter T. When the tree is instantiated with a particular type argument, values of that type will be stored directly in the nodes. They will not be stored as interface types.

\ This is a reasonable use of type parameters because the Tree data structure, including the code in the methods, is largely independent of the element type T.

\ The Tree data structure does need to know how to compare values of the element type T; it uses a passed-in comparison function for that. You can see this on the fourth line of the find method, in the call to bt.cmp. Other than that, the type parameter doesn’t matter at all.

For type parameters, prefer functions to methods

The Tree example illustrates another general guideline: when you need something like a comparison function, prefer a function to a method.

\ We could have defined the Tree type such that the element type is required to have a Compare or Less method. This would be done by writing a constraint that requires the method, meaning that any type argument used to instantiate the Tree type would need to have that method.

\ A consequence would be that anybody who wants to use Tree with a simple data type like int would have to define their own integer type and write their own comparison method. If we define Tree to take a comparison function, as in the code shown above, then it is easy to pass in the desired function. It’s just as easy to write that comparison function as it is to write a method.

\ If the Tree element type happens to already have a Compare method, then we can simply use a method expression like ElementType.Compare as the comparison function.

\ To put it another way, it is much simpler to turn a method into a function than it is to add a method to a type. So for general purpose data types, prefer a function rather than writing a constraint that requires a method.

Implementing a common method

Another case where type parameters can be useful is when different types need to implement some common method, and the implementations for the different types all look the same.

\ For example, consider the standard library’s sort.Interface. It requires that a type implement three methods: Len, Swap, and Less.

\ Here is an example of a generic type SliceFn that implements sort.Interface for any slice type:

// SliceFn implements sort.Interface for a slice of T. type SliceFn[T any] struct {     s    []T     less func(T, T) bool }  func (s SliceFn[T]) Len() int {     return len(s.s) } func (s SliceFn[T]) Swap(i, j int) {     s.s[i], s.s[j] = s.s[j], s.s[i] } func (s SliceFn[T]) Less(i, j int) bool {     return s.less(s.s[i], s.s[j]) }

\ For any slice type, the Len and Swap methods are exactly the same. The Less method requires a comparison, which is the Fn part of the name SliceFn. As with the earlier Tree example, we will pass in a function when we create a SliceFn.

\ Here is how to use SliceFn to sort any slice using a comparison function:

// SortFn sorts s in place using a comparison function. func SortFn[T any](s []T, less func(T, T) bool) {     sort.Sort(SliceFn[T]{s, less}) }

\ This is similar to the standard library function sort.Slice, but the comparison function is written using values rather than slice indexes.

\ Using type parameters for this kind of code is appropriate because the methods look exactly the same for all slice types.

\ (I should mention that Go 1.19–not 1.18–will most likely include a generic function to sort a slice using a comparison function, and that generic function will most likely not use sort.Interface. See proposal #47619. But the general point is still true even if this specific example will most likely not be useful: it’s reasonable to use type parameters when you need to implement methods that look the same for all the relevant types.)

When are type parameters not useful?

Now let’s talk about the other side of the question: when not to use type parameters.

Don’t replace interface types with type parameters

As we all know, Go has interface types. Interface types permit a kind of generic programming.

\ For example, the widely used io.Reader interface provides a generic mechanism for reading data from any value that contains information (for example, a file) or that produces information (for example, a random number generator). If all you need to do with a value of some type is call a method on that value, use an interface type, not a type parameter. io.Reader is easy to read, efficient, and effective. There is no need to use a type parameter to read data from a value by calling the Read method.

\ For example, it might be tempting to change the first function signature here, which uses just an interface type, into the second version, which uses a type parameter.

func ReadSome(r io.Reader) ([]byte, error)  func ReadSome[T io.Reader](r T) ([]byte, error)

\ Don’t make that kind of change. Omitting the type parameter makes the function easier to write, easier to read, and the execution time will likely be the same.

\ It’s worth emphasizing the last point. While it’s possible to implement generics in several different ways, and implementations will change and improve over time, the implementation used in Go 1.18 will in many cases treat values whose type is a type parameter much like values whose type is an interface type. What this means is that using a type parameter will generally not be faster than using an interface type. So don’t change from interface types to type parameters just for speed, because it probably won’t run any faster.

\

Don’t use type parameters if method implementations differ

When deciding whether to use a type parameter or an interface type, consider the implementation of the methods. Earlier we said that if the implementation of a method is the same for all types, use a type parameter. Inversely, if the implementation is different for each type, then use an interface type and write different method implementations, don’t use a type parameter.

\ For example, the implementation of Read from a file is nothing like the implementation of Read from a random number generator. That means that we should write two different Read methods, and use an interface type like io.Reader.

Use reflection where appropriate

Go has run time reflection. Reflection permits a kind of generic programming, in that it permits you to write code that works with any type.

\ If some operation has to support even types that don’t have methods (so that interface types don’t help), and if the operation is different for each type (so that type parameters aren’t appropriate), use reflection.

\ An example of this is the encoding/json package. We don’t want to require that every type that we encode have a MarshalJSON method, so we can’t use interface types. But encoding an interface type is nothing like encoding a struct type, so we shouldn’t use type parameters. Instead, the package uses reflection. The code is not simple, but it works. For details, see the source code.

One simple guideline

In closing, this discussion of when to use generics can be reduced to one simple guideline.

\ If you find yourself writing the exact same code multiple times, where the only difference between the copies is that the code uses different types, consider whether you can use a type parameter.

\ Another way to say this is that you should avoid type parameters until you notice that you are about to write the exact same code multiple times.

Ian Lance Taylor

\ This article is available on The Go Blog under a CC BY 4.0 DEED license.

\ Photo by Michael Dziedzic on Unsplash

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ethereum spot ETFs had a total net outflow of $1.8898 million yesterday, with Fidelity FETH leading the way with a net outflow of $29.1892 million.

Ethereum spot ETFs had a total net outflow of $1.8898 million yesterday, with Fidelity FETH leading the way with a net outflow of $29.1892 million.

PANews reported on September 18 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Ethereum spot ETF was US$1.8898 million yesterday (September 17, US Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF ETHA, with a single-day net inflow of US$25.8636 million. The current historical total net inflow of ETHA has reached US$13.255 billion. The second is Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ETH, with a single-day net inflow of US$6.382 million. The current historical total net inflow of ETH has reached US$1.431 billion. The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FETH, with a single-day net outflow of US$29.1892 million. The current historical total net inflow of FETH has reached US$2.768 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$29.719 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.47%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$13.659 billion.
1
1$0.02768-8.64%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000055-5.17%
Ethereum
ETH$3,381.18+1.65%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 11:54
Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction as New Rival Crypto Sets New Records in September

Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction as New Rival Crypto Sets New Records in September

The post Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction as New Rival Crypto Sets New Records in September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano (ADA) is still among the top altcoins in the market, with its investors eagerly anticipating a breakout. But September has seen a new entrant that’s diverting everyone’s focus away from ADA. Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a DeFi token in its infancy, has already broken to new presale highs, thrilling investors ahead of ADA’s consistent but slow-growth performance. Mutuum Finance is at presale stage 6 and can be purchased at $0.035.  The project has received over $16.2 million and more than 16,500 unique holders have taken part. While ADA’s price forecast remains within the realm of prevailing market sentiment, Mutuum’s innovative lending and borrowing platform is giving it the kind of traction that could establish it as the next crypto winner. Cardano on the Cusp of a Breakout  Cardano (ADA) sits at around $0.92, showing strong resilience as it holds above support levels of $0.80-$0.85. Resistance remains at $1.00-$1.10 and suggests ADA may need new catalysts, e.g., substantial network upgrades or increasing developer & institutional interest, to overcome levels. Price action has been solid but disciplined vs. explosive, as one would expect in its senior place in the altcoin hierarchy. In comparison, Mutuum Finance is in investors’ sights as having superior upside potential this cycle. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Excites Investors Mutuum Finance is now in stage six of its presale at $0.035 following its 16.17% increase from the previous stage. The market is seeing an all-time high demand for the project with more than 16,500 investors subscribed and over $16.2 million raised. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has introduced a $50,000 USDT Bug Bounty Program for platform security. The bugs have been graded on four levels i.e., critical, major, minor, and low. The protocol has strong security on whatever asset is collateralized without impacting protocol and user security. They target collateral ratios, lending…
1
1$0.02768-8.64%
Gravity
G$0.006391+5.67%
SIX
SIX$0.01514+0.59%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 06:12
After the interest rate cut, how far can the institutional bull market go?

After the interest rate cut, how far can the institutional bull market go?

The dominant force in this cycle comes from institutions. The four major cryptocurrencies, BTC, ETH, SOL, and BNB, have all hit new highs, but only BTC and BNB have continued to rise by over 40% since breaking through their all-time highs. SOL achieved a breakout earlier this year thanks to Trump's coin launch, while ETH experienced a revaluation mid-year driven by DAT buying, but neither has yet reached a new high. The Federal Reserve cut interest rates last night. How far can this round of institutional-led market trends go? 1. The institutional configuration logic of the three major currencies The positioning of crypto assets directly determines their long-term value, and different positioning corresponds to different institutional configuration logic. Bitcoin: The anti-inflation property of digital gold Positioned as "digital gold," its long-term logic is strongly tied to the fiat currency inflation cycle. Data shows that its market capitalization growth is synchronized with Global M2 and negatively correlated with the US dollar index. Its core value lies in its "inflation resistance" and value preservation and appreciation, making it a fundamental target for institutional investment. Ethereum: The Institutional Narrative Dividend of the World Computer Positioned as the "World Computer," although the foundation's "Layer 2 scaling" narrative has failed to gain traction in the capital market, its stable system, with 10 years of zero downtime, has capitalized on the development of institutional narratives such as US dollar stablecoins, RWAs, and the tokenization of US stocks. It has shrugged off the collapse of the Web3 narrative, and with the crucial push from DAT, has achieved a revaluation of its market capitalization. Ethereum, with its stability and security, will become the settlement network for institutional applications. Solana: The Active Advantage of Online Capital Markets Positioned as an "Internet Capital Market," Solana (ICM) stands for on-chain asset issuance, trading, and clearing. It has experienced a resurgence following the collapse of FTX. Year-to-date, it accounts for 46% of on-chain trading volume, with over 3 million daily active users year-round, making it the most active blockchain network. Solana, with its superior performance and high liquidity, will be the catalyst for the crypto-native on-chain trading ecosystem. The three platforms have distinct positioning, leading to different institutional investment logic. Traditional financial institutions first understand the value of Bitcoin, then consider developing their institutional business based on Ethereum, and finally, perhaps recognize the value of on-chain transactions. This is a typical path: question, understand, and become a part of it. Second, institutional holdings of the three major currencies show gradient differences The institutional holdings data of BTC, ETH, and SOL show obvious gradient differences, which also reflects the degree and rhythm of institutions' recognition of these three projects. Chart by: IOBC Capital From the comparison, we can see that institutional holdings of BTC and ETH account for > 18% of the circulating supply; SOL currently only accounts for 9.5%, and there may be room for replenishment. 3. SOL DAT: New Trends in Crypto Concept Stocks In the past month or so, 18 SOL DAT companies have come onto the scene, directly pushing SOL up by more than 50% from its August low. The louder SOL DAT company: Chart by: IOBC Capital Among the existing SOL DAT companies, Forward Industries, led by Multicoin Capital founder Kyle Samani, may become the SOL DAT leader. Unlike BTC DAT, which simply hoards coins, many SOL DAT companies will build their own Solana Validators, so that this is not limited to the "NAV game". Instead of simply waiting for token appreciation, they will continue to obtain cash flow income through the Validator business. This strategy is equivalent to "hoarding coins + mining", which is both long-term and profitable in the short term. 4. Crypto Concept Stocks: A Mapping of Capital Market Betting Crypto concept stocks are a new bridge between traditional capital and the crypto market. The degree of recognition of various Crypto businesses by the traditional financial market is also reflected in the stock price performance of crypto concept stocks. Chart by: IOBC Capital Looking back at the crypto stocks that have seen significant gains this round, we can see two common characteristics: 1. Only by betting big can a valuation reassessment be achieved. There are 189 publicly listed companies holding BTC, but only 30 hold 70% of their stock market capitalization, and only 12 hold more than 10,000 BTC—and these 12 have seen significant gains. A similar pattern is observed among listed ETH DATs. A superficial DAT strategy can only cause short-term stock price fluctuations and cannot substantially boost stock market capitalization or liquidity. 2. Business synergy can amplify commercial value. Transforming a single-point business into a multifaceted industry chain layout can amplify commercial value. For example, Robinhood, through its expansion into cryptocurrency trading, real-world asset trading (RRE), and participation in the USDG stablecoin, has formed a closed-loop business cycle for capital flow, leading to record highs in its stock price. Conversely, while Trump Media has also invested heavily in crypto (holding BTC, applying for an ETH ETF, and issuing tokens like Trump, Melania, and WLFI), the lack of synergy between its businesses has ultimately led to a lackluster market response to both its stock and its token. Ending The project philosophies of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana correspond to three instincts of human beings when facing the future: survival, order, and flow.
1
1$0.02768-8.64%
Solana
SOL$160.37+1.69%
Binance Coin
BNB$949.09-0.31%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 19:00

Trending News

More

Ethereum spot ETFs had a total net outflow of $1.8898 million yesterday, with Fidelity FETH leading the way with a net outflow of $29.1892 million.

Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction as New Rival Crypto Sets New Records in September

After the interest rate cut, how far can the institutional bull market go?

Why Machine Learning Loves GPUs: Moore’s Law, Dennard Scaling, and the Rise of CUDA & HIP

Intel rose nearly 20% in pre-market trading, while Nvidia rose 2.34%.

Quick Reads

More

What Are Tokenized Stocks? How They Work, Top Tokenized Stock Projects, and How to Trade Them on MEXC

What Is the x402 Protocol? How It Works, Top Ecosystem Projects, and How to Trade x402 Tokens on MEXC

What Is BinanceLife (币安人生)? Origins, Mechanism, Price Outlook, and How to Trade It on MEXC

How to Beat Inflation in 2025: Why More Users Are Choosing MEXC to Earn with USDT & USDC

Top 5 Crypto Exchange Tokens in 2025: BNB, OKB, BGB, MX, and GT — A Complete Comparison and Outlook

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,540.06
$103,540.06$103,540.06

-0.18%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,394.13
$3,394.13$3,394.13

-0.12%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3054
$2.3054$2.3054

+1.27%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.79
$160.79$160.79

+0.16%

mc_price_img_alt

Aster

ASTER

$1.0758
$1.0758$1.0758

-0.86%