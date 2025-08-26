Gojira Planning New Album For 2026

CONCORD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 20: (R-L) Joe Duplantier and Mario Duplantier of Gojira perform at Concord Pavilion on April 20, 2023 in Concord, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images) Getty Images

Gojira’s next studio album has been a hot topic in the metal world over the last few years, and it seems the band has finally confirmed its release window. This summer the band has been extensively touring and headlining festivals over European markets, which have included some of the band’s biggest headlining shows to date. Recently, Gojira headlined the UK’s Bloodstock festival, and prior to the show drummer Mario Duplantier did an interview with Bloodstock TV, where he discussed the band’s highly anticipated upcoming LP:

“We already did record some drums and guitars and basses,” Duplantier stated. “It took us a long time. We needed that time, I think, just to make sure we are all on the same page, make sure what Gojira is bringing next is strong enough. Also, we don’t have that much pressure. We are not a young band anymore… We’ve been a band for 30 years, so Gojira is already an established band. It doesn’t mean that we can be lazy — it doesn’t mean that — but it’s very crucial to take the time to bring something fresh and new and powerful.”

Duplantier then went on to confirm that the band is planning for a 2026 release: “For the new songs, we took so much time just to make sure everything is fine and powerful enough and — I don’t know — smart enough as well. But it’s on the way, it’s on the way. 2026, for sure.”

In the weeks prior to this news, Mario Duplantier had stated in a separate interview that the band’s next album was going to be a return to their heavier side: “It’s almost finished. We’re going back to big guitar riffs and a more metal, but more modern, sound,” Duplantier stated. “There are two more songs to refine. We wanted to move quickly, but we didn’t succeed. We thought about it so much that we almost got lost. It’s harder to match our tastes than when we were 20, and that’s normal.”

Bottom Line

Given the consistent four-five year gap between Gojira’s last three studio albums, 2026 does fit within the timeline for their next album release. Furthermore, the band already has a fairly busy touring schedule planned for next summer – earlier this year Gojira was announced as direct support for Metallica’s 2026 European tour.

The last two Gojira albums, 2016’s Magma and 2021’s Fortitude, saw the band go in a more melodic direction without abandoning their sharp groove metal riffs. While these albums were magnificent and a great step forward, if Gojira is truly looking to bring back their heavier more death metal coated songwriting, longtime fans will certainly have a lot to look forward to with the next release.