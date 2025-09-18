Golden State Valkyries Natalie Nakase Named 2025 WNBA Coach Of The Year

COLLEGE PARK, GEORGIA – JULY 7: Head Coach Natalie Nakase of Golden State Valkyries walks off the court during a game between the Golden State Valkyries and Atlanta Dream at Gateway Center Arena on July 7, 2025 in College Park, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andrew J. Clark/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images) ISI Photos via Getty Images

Natalie Nakase has been named the 2025 State Street Investment Management SPY WNBA Coach of the Year. The Golden State Valkyries head coach received 53 of 72 votes from a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters, topping Atlanta’s Karl Smesko, who received 15 votes, and fellow finalists Becky Hammon and Cheryl Reeve, who received two votes each.

Nakase led the Valkyries to 23 regular-season wins, a WNBA single-season record for an expansion team and became the first-ever expansion coach to guide a team to the playoffs in its debut season. Golden State finished strong, winning five of its last seven games to clinch a postseason berth.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MAY 6: Veronica Burton #22 and Natalie Nakase Head Coach of the Golden State Valkyries chat during a game against the Los Angeles Sparks at Chase Center on May 6, 2025 in San Francisco, California.

Under Nakase, Golden State boasted one of the league’s top defenses, leading the WNBA in opponent points per game (76.3) and opponent field goal percentage (40.5%), with the third-best defensive rating (99.8). Offensively, the Valkyries ranked top five in rebounds per game (35.3), three-pointers made (427), and free throw percentage (81.5). Nakase was also named WNBA Coach of the Month in June after the Valkyries went 7-4 (.636), including three victories by 24 points or more.

“Natalie has been a fierce leader from the moment she took the helm, and this award is an external validation of what we see every day,” said Valkyries General Manager Ohemaa Nyanin. “Her focus on connectivity and high character has created an environment where everyone can thrive. She holds players accountable with care while staying true to her values, remarkable leadership for a first-year coach.”

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – SEPTEMBER 09: Head coach Natalie Nakase of the Golden State Valkyries reacts during the third quarter against the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena on September 09, 2025 in Seattle, Washington.

Under Nakase, several Valkyries achieved career highs. Veronica Burton earned the 2025 Kia WNBA Most Improved Player award, and Kayla Thornton was selected as a WNBA All-Star.

The Valkyries take on Minnesota in Game 2 of the WNBA Playoffsm September 17, at 7 p.m. PT at SAP Center. The game airs on ESPN.

The Golden State Valkyries, the WNBA affiliate of the Golden State Warriors, were announced as the league’s 13th franchise on October 5, 2023. Named after the fierce warrior women of Norse mythology, the Valkyries embody strength, boldness, and resilience. Headquartered in Oakland at the Sephora Performance Center, they play home games at Chase Center in San Francisco.