Goldman Sachs leads institutional Ethereum ETF holdings with $721 million

PANews reported on August 28 that according to Cointelegraph, according to 13F documents, Goldman Sachs ranked first in institutional Ethereum ETF holdings with an exposure of US$721 million, followed by Jane Street with US$190 million and Millennium with US$186 million.

According to previous news, Goldman Sachs recently increased its holdings of BTC by $194 million, bringing its total holdings to $470 million .