Google Cloud taps EigenLayer to bring trust to agentic payments

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 03:52
Threshold
T$0.01733+1.40%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005253+2.61%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994-0.02%
CROSS
CROSS$0.24964+5.49%
FORM
FORM$1.9359-0.24%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.13096-7.21%

Two days after unveiling AP2 — a universal payment layer for AI agents that supports everything from credit cards to stablecoins — Google and EigenLayer have released details of their partnership to bring verifiability and restaking security to the stack, using Ethereum.

In addition to enabling verifiable compute and slashing-backed payment coordination, EigenCloud will support insured and sovereign AI agents, which introduce consequences for failure or deviation from specified behavior.

Sovereign agents are positioned as autonomous actors that can own property, make decisions, and execute actions independently — think smart contracts with embedded intelligence.

From demos to dollars

AP2 extends Google’s agent-to-agent (A2A) protocol using the HTTP 402 status code — long reserved for “payment required” — to standardize payment requests between agents across different networks. It already supports stablecoins like USDC, and Coinbase has demoed an agent checkout using its Wallet-as-a-Service.

Paired with a system like Lit Protocol’s Vincent — which enforces per-action policies and key custody at signing — Google’s AP2 with EigenCloud’s verifiability and cross-chain settlement could form an end-to-end trust loop.

Payments between agents aren’t as simple as they are often made to sound by “Crypto x AI” LARPs. When an AI agent requests a payment in USDC on Base and the payer’s funds are locked in ETH on Arbitrum, the transaction stalls — unless something abstracts the bridging, swapping and delivery. That’s where EigenCloud comes in.

Sreeram Kannan, founder of EigenLayer, said the integration will create agents that not only run on-chain verifiable compute, but are also economically incentivized to behave within programmable bounds.

Through restaked operators, EigenCloud powers a verifiable payment service that handles asset routing and chain abstraction, with dishonest behavior subject to slashing. It also introduces cryptographic accountability to the agents themselves, enabling proofs that an agent actually executed the task it was paid for.

It’s a crowded field, with many projects vying to anchor agent settlement and accountability; EigenCloud faces rivals ranging from Autonolas’ OLAS staking layer and the Eliza (formerly AI16z) agent developer ecosystem, to NEAR’s Chain Signatures intent stack, and Ritual’s verifiable AI compute.

Still, if AP2 becomes the standard interface for billions of autonomous agents, EigenCloud’s restaked security and cross-chain payment verification could become indispensable infrastructure.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Source: https://blockworks.co/news/google-cloud-eigencloud-payments

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

SBI Shinsei Bank Moves Toward Multicurrency Tokenized Payments

SBI Shinsei Bank Moves Toward Multicurrency Tokenized Payments

SBI Shinsei Bank explores tokenized payments with DeCurret and Partior, aiming to modernize secure cross-border financial transactions. Japan’s SBI Shinsei Bank is taking new steps in digital finance. In partnership with DeCurret DCP and Partior, Cross-border remittances, the bank is considering using tokenized deposits for cross-border remittances, as well as for multi-currency settlement. The goal […] The post SBI Shinsei Bank Moves Toward Multicurrency Tokenized Payments appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
CROSS
CROSS$0.24973+5.58%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0177+2.37%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000672-17.24%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/19 05:30
Share
Solana Price Prediction: SOL Tipped for 3x Boom While Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Gains 100x Speculation

Solana Price Prediction: SOL Tipped for 3x Boom While Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Gains 100x Speculation

Right now, the crypto community is buzzing with excitement as Solana (SOL) keeps gaining steam. Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a Layer 2 meme coin, is also on the rise in the market due to speculation about 100x returns. It’s clear that investors are watching a wide range of opportunities, given Solana’s impressive price hike over the
Solana
SOL$247.01+0.67%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010125+1.04%
Boom
BOOM$0.009115-3.02%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/19 04:30
Share
OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0.11391-37.10%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001936+0.25%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 23:58
Share

Trending News

More

SBI Shinsei Bank Moves Toward Multicurrency Tokenized Payments

Solana Price Prediction: SOL Tipped for 3x Boom While Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Gains 100x Speculation

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Are crypto wallets becoming the control centers of our digital lives?

Coinbase taps DeFi to offer up to 10.8% yield on USDC holdings