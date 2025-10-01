Google Cloud to Run Validator and Provide Confidential Computing for Midnight Network

Cardano co-founder Charles Hoskinson has shared a post on X, announcing a strategic partnership between Midnight Foundation and Google Cloud. According to him, the main idea is to expand the resources and community tools needed to reach new audiences through developer support.
In an X post, this collaboration was said to enable privacy-enhancing infrastructure and zero-knowledge technology advancement.
Public blockchains’ ability to handle sensitive information that requires regulatory compliance has been debatable since day one, often exposing data.
According to the president of the Midnight Foundation Fahmi Syed, Midnight was designed to provide a solution to this.
Specifically, this ensures that new applications are built with selective disclosure. This implies that financial institutions could process cross-border payments and private trading without compromising regulatory compliance, as mentioned in our previous news brief.
For governments, this initiative could enable them to protect the data of citizens when issued in verifiable credentials. The same is also reported to apply to healthcare systems.
In the post, Cardano also disclosed that the collaboration between Midnight and Google Cloud would provide the technical ground required for the deployment of enterprise-level security. The role of Google Cloud would be to operate critical network infrastructure. This implies that Cloud would run a validator for Midnight and engage in other services that would support the growth of the network.
Apart from these, Google Cloud’s Mandiant would ensure that advanced threat monitoring and incident response are provided for the network. The Zero-Knowledge Proof (ZKP) would also capitalize on the Google Cloud system’s Confidential Computing to protect private data.
According to the press release, projects building on the Midnight Network would be able to get access to “several benefits including US$200,000 in Google Cloud Platform Credits over two years to build.” Not just that, these projects would be able to scale and secure applications with cloud and AI while having access to training and mentorship.
Commenting on this, the Head of Web3 Strategy and Operations at Google Cloud Richard Widmann highlighted:
In our previous news update, CNF reported that Hoskinson is planning to elevate XRP yield with the Midnight Network. Apart from this, Cardano is working on the next stage of its blockchain development. As indicated in our previous blog post, the phase known as Omega would make governance self-improving. In the midst of these, Hoskinson has also been cleared of all charges related to the ADA Voucher program, as discussed earlier.]]>