Google Play Store Clears the Air: Non-Custodial Wallets Will Not Be Banned

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/14 08:05
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04334-13.95%
Movement
MOVE$0.1285-2.87%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001816-2.93%
Comedian
BAN$0.06476-7.48%

What was likely an honest mistake in a seemingly innocuous Google Play Store policy update in July, caused an uproar in the crypto community.

No Ban for Non-Custodial Wallets in the Google Play Store

In an unusual move, Google owned up to accidentally banning all non-custodial crypto wallets from the Google Play Store and promised to revise its new policy to clarify that non-custodial wallets on the platform don’t need to be government-licensed banks or registered money services businesses (MSBs).

Google Play Store Clears the Air: Non-Custodial Wallets Will Not Be Banned(Google clarified that non-custodial wallets are “not in scope” of their new policy which many thought was meant to ban such wallets from the platform.)

The Google Play Store had quietly updated its policy on July 10, 2025. But it wasn’t prepared for the backlash generated by an article from The Rage published on Wednesday, revealing a wrinkle in the new policy that would have required all crypto wallets in the Google Play Store across 15 jurisdictions to have government licensing and registration.

“Thanks for flagging this,” Google wrote in a response on X. “Non-custodial wallets are not in scope of Google Play’s Cryptocurrency Exchanges and Software Wallets Policy. We are updating the Help Center to make this clear.”

Custodial wallets store cryptocurrency on behalf of their customers. This is commonly done by exchanges and similar entities that must register with the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCen) as MSBs. But some customers prefer to have full ownership and control of their assets, so they instead use non-custodial wallets that allow users to store private cryptographic keys on their devices. Because of this fundamental distinction, FinCen does not consider non-custodial wallets to be MSBs, let alone banks.

Yet the new Google Play Store policy, until today, made no such distinction, requiring all “cryptocurrency exchanges and software wallets” in 15 listed jurisdictions including the U.S., the UK, the EU, and Canada, to be licensed or registered by government regulators, a move that would have eliminated many or all non-custodial crypto wallets from the platform.

“If your app is targeting any of the countries/regions listed below, you will be served location-specific forms to complete,” the policy reads. “If you don’t have the required registration or licensing information for certain locations, remove them from your app’s targeting countries/regions.”

The language infuriated crypto legal experts and privacy gurus, with some describing it as “regulation by monopoly,” “insane,” and “a quiet coup on crypto.” The uproar was enough to get Google’s attention, and fortunately, the tech powerhouse promised to revise the new policy, promptly putting the controversy to rest.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Little Pepe emerges as the next big frog-themed memecoin after SHIB and PEPE. #partnercontent
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001222-4.00%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.004987-13.70%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01374-4.38%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 03:55
Share
Meme Coin to Watch in 2025: Pepeto Presale at $0.000000147 Is Attracting Whales Looking for Million-Dollar Returns

Meme Coin to Watch in 2025: Pepeto Presale at $0.000000147 Is Attracting Whales Looking for Million-Dollar Returns

Every crypto bull run creates a new success story, the coin that captures global attention and mints the next wave of millionaires. In 2024, that story was PEPE. From small beginnings, it skyrocketed into one of the most talked-about tokens of the year, transforming early holders into overnight success stories. But as the new cycle […]
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002545+1.80%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001034-4.08%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00205-4.20%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 01:00
Share
Top Altcoins to Buy Now to Build Wealth Fast in 2025

Top Altcoins to Buy Now to Build Wealth Fast in 2025

As the 2025 bull run begins, the cryptocurrency market is seeing new investor interest, with altcoins picking up pace amid changing market sentiments. Of these, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and XRP stand out. Mutuum Finance stage 6 presale is ongoing with the token available at $0.035. Investors who buy the token today are likely to have […]
XRP
XRP$2.9112-5.29%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01374-4.38%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 01:30
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Meme Coin to Watch in 2025: Pepeto Presale at $0.000000147 Is Attracting Whales Looking for Million-Dollar Returns

Top Altcoins to Buy Now to Build Wealth Fast in 2025

ECUre: The AI-Powered Guardian Securing Your Car's Electronic Control Units from Malware

Tom Lee’s BitMine Becomes World’s Second-Largest Crypto Treasury Firm, Trailing Only Michael Saylor’s Strategy