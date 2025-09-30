GoPlus: Two users lost over $245,000 due to signing malicious permits

PANews reported on September 30th that according to the GoPlus Chinese community, two users recently suffered significant losses due to signing malicious permit signatures. One user lost $155,000 worth of aBascbBTC to a phisher after signing a malicious permit signature, while another user lost $90,000 worth of XAUt after signing a Uniswap Permit2 signature.
GoPlus recommends not clicking on unfamiliar links, not installing software from unknown sources, not signing transactions with unknown content, and not transferring funds to unverified addresses.
