Grayscale’s GDLC Fund Holding SOL and ADA Gets SEC Nod for NYSE Debut

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 15:30
Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) gets greenlight to list and trade by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund holding Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA) was approved a few months ago, but the commission held back its listing.

Grayscale’s GDLC With SOL and ADA to List on NYSE Arca

US SEC approves the listing and trading of Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC), holding the top 5 crypto assets, on NYSE Arca, according to an official announcement by SEC on September 17.

The approval enables investors to get exposure to Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA) via the regulated offering. The fund is expected to list and trade on NYSE Arca this month.

Bitcoin makes up over 72% of the fund’s holdings. Ethereum follows with over 17% weightage, while XRP, Solana, and Cardano each have smaller allocations of 5.62%, 4.03%, and 1%, respectively. Recently, the fund reduced its BTC weightage to increase allocation in ETH, XRP, SOL, and ADA.

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) Holdings. Source: Grayscale

ETF expert Nate Geraci hailed Grayscale for laying the groundwork for crypto ETFs with its lawsuit, pushing Gary Gensler-era SEC to approve spot ETFs. This paves the way for future multi-asset crypto ETFs.

In July, the SEC put a stay order on Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund, citing the need to review the delegated action. This came just a day after the SEC approved the GDLC, delaying its listing and trading on NYSE Arca.

Faster Crypto ETF Launch with SEC Generic Listing Standards

The SEC passed generic listing standards for crypto ETFs today, reducing the approval timeline from 240 to 75 days. The exchanges can now list and trade commodity-based trust shares of eligible spot commodities, including digital assets, without submitting a 19b-4 form.

Bloomberg ETF analysts Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart revealed 12-15 crypto assets eligible for ETF approval within 75 days. Also, they expect more than 100 crypto ETFs to launch in the next 12 months.

The SEC delayed many crypto ETFs as it was silently working with Nasdaq, NYSE, and Cboe exchanges to approve generic listing standards for crypto ETFs. Now, experts believe the existing crypto ETFs could get accelerated approval in the coming weeks or months.

Source: https://coingape.com/grayscale-gdlc-fund-holding-sol-ada-gets-sec-nod-for-nyse-debut/

