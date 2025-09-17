Greentech Ecobooster wins top startup at Shell LiveWire 2025

Homepage > News > Business > Shell LiveWire 2025 awards Greentech Ecobooster as top innovator in the Philippine startup scene

Manila, Philippines — Greentech Ecobooster wins big at the Shell LiveWire 2025 Final Pitch Day, held in September 2025, during Echelon Philippines 2025 at the SMX Convention Center, Pasay, bringing home PHP 1,000,000 in equity-free cash funding from Shell Pilipinas Corporation (SPC).

This year’s winning project, Greentech Ecobooster, is a fuel-optimization device designed to enhance combustion-engine performance while reducing fuel consumption and greenhouse-gas emissions. During the program, the startup highlighted its initiatives with tricycle drivers in Parañaque, where the device helped lower daily fuel costs and improve vehicle efficiency.

“Our focus has always been to think beyond innovation and work toward inclusive growth. Shell LiveWire has provided a great platform for us to sharpen our vision and further develop our product, starting with tricycle drivers and ultimately expanding its benefits on a larger scale. Our goal is to improve fuel combustion in engines and boost overall performance for a world chasing energy efficiency,” said Rowena Bernardo, Co-Founder (Systems & Communication), Greentech Ecobooster.

The two other finalists, Agridom and Pili AdheSeal Inc., also received PHP 500,000 each and presented solutions that reflect the diversity and ingenuity of Filipino innovators, ranging from smart agriculture to sustainable construction materials. Their projects showcase how innovation can address pressing local challenges while opening opportunities for scalable impact in their respective sectors.

Shell LiveWire, launched 40 years ago and introduced in the Philippines in 2020, is part of Shell’s flagship enterprise designed to nurture startups and local enterprises that drive innovation and support the transition to cleaner, more sustainable energy solutions.

The startups receive mentorship, financial support for team and product development, and expert guidance to refine their businesses. Since its inception, the program has supported more than 180 businesses, creating and sustaining over 900+ jobs, with 80% of these start-ups remaining operational for at least two years. Its impact extends globally, with five Philippine start-ups earning a spot in the Global Top Ten Innovators and 16 businesses entering Shell’s supply chain.

Shell LiveWire continues to champion innovation that drives inclusive growth, empowering people, uplifting communities, and contributing to a shared sustainable future. As highlighted by Baste Quiñones, Executive Director of Pilipinas Shell Foundation, Inc. (PSFI), this commitment goes beyond technology; it is about building a Philippines that leads Asia’s growth through collaboration and progress. Guided by PSFI’s “sama-samang pagtulong, sabay-sabay na pagsulong,” the program has evolved into a platform that helps build a robust pipeline of innovators that lead the charge to power the Philippines’ transition toward an inclusive and future-ready economy.

