Grok Predicts XRP Price After Spot ETF Sees Crazy Demand: PEPENODE to 10x Soon?

For months, crypto institutions and enthusiasts were on their toes waiting for an XRP ETF, believing it would mark one of the biggest steps forward not just for Ripple’s native crypto but for the entire market.

And boy, were they right! The REX-Osprey XRP ETF launched on the Cboe BZX Exchange under the ticker $XRPR, breaking several records on day one of trading.

The ETF recorded $24M in trading volume within the first 90 minutes of launch – five times more than any XRP futures ETF managed on its debut.

By the end of the day, $XRPR had clocked $37.75M in volume, the highest ever for an ETF on its first day.

Read on as we unpack XRPR in detail and explore what it could mean for its underlying token $XRP. We’ll also highlight the best crypto to buy now (spoiler alert: it’s PEPENODE) to make the most of this opportunity.

Let’s Dig Into Some XRPR Technicals

It’s worth noting that $XRPR is structured under the Investment Company Act of 1940 in partnership with REX Shares and Osprey. This is why $XRPR isn’t a ‘pure’ spot ETF but instead employs a ‘hybrid’ arrangement.

This means that, instead of exclusively holding $XRP, the fund allocates at least 40% of its capital into other XRP-linked ETFs or ETPs, while part of its assets are managed via a Cayman Islands subsidiary.

Despite these technical quirks, $XRPR blew past all expectations at launch.

According to Eric Balchunas, most crypto ETFs only see around $1M in first-day volume. $XRPR topped that by 37 times, a clear indicator of strong market demand.

XRPR Sets $XRP’s Path to $4

It’s a no-brainer that the primary beneficiary of the XRP ETF movement is the $XRP token itself. It’s already up 10% this month, but the million-dollar question is: where to next?

To gain an objective view of XRP’s price prospects, we turned to Grok. With direct integration to X, Grok has access to real-time updates, price movements, and even community sentiment.

The AI highlighted that XRP recently broke out of a descending triangle formation, signaling a continuation of its September surge.

Back in July, $XRP rallied 66% in three weeks before undergoing a minor correction. This fresh breakout suggests $XRP could reclaim its previous all-time high of $3.6614 and push toward the $4 mark.

And no, Grok didn’t pull out this $4 target out of thin air; it’s based on technical analysis.

According to the technical analysis playbook, we can measure the width of the descending triangle (blue box) and project it from the breakout level to arrive at a target – which, in this case, is $4.

Beyond fueling XRP’s surge, XRPR’s strong debut could also accelerate approval of other spot XRP ETF proposals currently pending with the SEC, many of which could be greenlit within the next two months.

Disclaimer: None of the above constitutes financial advice. The crypto market is highly volatile and unpredictable, so kindly do your own research before investing.

Authored by Krishi Chowdhary, Bitcoinist — https://bitcoinist.com/grok-predicts-xrp-price-after-etf-sees-crazy-demand-pepenode-10x