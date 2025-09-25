GSR Expands into Digital Asset Treasuries with New ETF Proposal

TLDR

GSR files SEC proposal for a Digital Asset Treasury Companies ETF.

The ETF will invest in companies holding digital assets in treasuries.

Digital asset treasuries saw $20B in venture capital funding recently.

SEC’s approval process could fast-track more crypto ETF proposals.

Crypto market maker GSR is broadening its reach by proposing a new fund focused on digital asset treasuries (DATs). The proposal, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday, outlines plans for the GSR Digital Asset Treasury Companies ETF. This fund aims to provide exposure to companies holding cryptocurrencies in their corporate treasuries, marking GSR’s entry into a rapidly growing space.

GSR’s Digital Asset Treasury ETF Proposal

In the SEC filing, GSR highlighted the key objectives of the proposed ETF. The fund will primarily invest in equity securities of companies that hold digital assets in their corporate treasuries. Under normal market conditions, the fund will allocate at least 80% of its net assets to these companies. This move comes as interest in DATs has surged, with numerous firms increasing their crypto holdings over the past year.

The fund aims to tap into the increasing popularity of digital assets within corporate balance sheets. Companies have been following the example of major firms like Strategy by holding a variety of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Solana, and XRP. These companies are increasingly seeing the value in holding digital assets as part of their long-term strategy.

Surge in Interest for Digital Asset Treasuries

Interest in digital asset treasuries has skyrocketed, with $20 billion in venture capital funding pouring into the space. Over the past year, numerous firms have followed the trend of adding cryptocurrencies to their corporate treasuries. However, some investors believe that the influx of funding may be slowing. The size of future rounds could decrease, as the initial wave of DAT funding seems to have reached its peak.

As more companies diversify their balance sheets with digital assets, GSR’s proposal comes at a time when the interest in such investments is palpable. While the DAT space has grown quickly, there are signs that the momentum may be stabilizing.

SEC’s Crypto ETF Approvals

Meanwhile, the SEC has yet to approve a number of crypto-focused ETF proposals, including those that track assets like Solana, Dogecoin, and XRP. However, the SEC recently approved a multi-crypto fund ETF from Grayscale and introduced a new listing standard. This standard is expected to accelerate the approval process for many other crypto ETFs, including those proposed by GSR and other market participants.

The evolving regulatory landscape for crypto ETFs presents an important backdrop for GSR’s new fund. With the SEC’s recent moves, the approval of GSR’s Digital Asset Treasury Companies ETF could be on the horizon, allowing the firm to expand its influence in the growing space of digital asset treasuries.

The post GSR Expands into Digital Asset Treasuries with New ETF Proposal appeared first on CoinCentral.