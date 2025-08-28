Guotai Junan International officially launches cryptocurrency trading services

PANews reported on August 28th that Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited (stock code: 1788.HK) has officially launched a cryptocurrency trading service for Hong Kong investors, according to its official website. This service combines cutting-edge technology with strict compliance standards to meet growing investor demand for the digital asset market and provide a brand new trading experience. Users can quickly open a cryptocurrency account through their Guotai Junan Securities (Hong Kong) Limited account, eliminating the cumbersome process. The service supports 24/7 trading and covers a variety of currencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Solana. Professional investors can also choose from Ripple, USDT, and other USD stablecoins.

Earlier news reported that Guotai Junan International was approved to provide virtual asset trading services such as cryptocurrencies .