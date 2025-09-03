H100 Group purchased an additional 47.16 bitcoins, bringing its holdings to over 1,000.

PANews reported on September 3rd that Swedish listed company H100 Group announced it had purchased an additional 47.16 Bitcoins at an average price of approximately SEK 1,058,103 per coin, bringing its total holdings to 1,004.56 Bitcoins. The company stated that it had reached the first 1,000 Bitcoin milestone and would continue to expand its Bitcoin reserves.

