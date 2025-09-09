Hackers Steal $41.5 Million in Solana from SwissBorg Crypto Exchange

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/09 05:57
Solana
SOL$213.45+3.79%
Major
MAJOR$0.15838+0.57%

TLDR

  • SwissBorg has confirmed a major hack that resulted in a loss of $41.5 million in Solana.
  • The hack targeted the partner API of SwissBorg’s SOL Earn staking protocol.
  • The breach compromised a significant portion of SwissBorg’s total Solana holdings.
  • Despite the loss, SwissBorg plans to use its treasury to partially refund affected users.
  • The hack underscores the growing risks from vulnerabilities in partner APIs in the crypto space.

A major hack has hit SwissBorg, draining $41.5 million in Solana (SOL) from its platform. The incident has raised concerns among users and the wider crypto community. SwissBorg has confirmed the hack, detailing the compromised Solana staking protocol, SOL Earn.

Hackers Steal $41.5 Million from SwissBorg

The attack took place via a partner API linked to SwissBorg’s SOL Earn program. The breach enabled hackers to steal a significant amount of Solana tokens. According to crypto sleuth ZachXBT, the total damages from this incident amount to $41.5 million.

The hack has drawn significant attention because of SwissBorg’s close association with Solana. SwissBorg’s CEO, Cyrus Fazel, has previously expressed strong confidence in Solana, further amplifying the blow. Despite the loss, the company maintains that the hack affects only 1% of its user base.

Hack Compromises SwissBorg’s Solana Holdings

While the hack primarily impacted the SOL Earn protocol, other staking protocols remain unaffected. Despite this, the breach has drained a substantial portion of SwissBorg’s Solana holdings. SwissBorg’s total Solana assets amount to around $72.6 million, so the hack compromised a significant part of its stockpile.

SwissBorg plans to refund affected users using its treasury funds. The company aims to reimburse a significant portion of the lost assets. However, it is unclear whether full compensation will be possible without recovering some of the stolen Solana.

The hack highlights vulnerabilities in partner APIs and underscores the growing risks in the crypto space. API exploits have become increasingly common, and they can bypass even the best internal security measures. As SwissBorg works to recover from the breach, investigators continue to track the stolen assets.

The post Hackers Steal $41.5 Million in Solana from SwissBorg Crypto Exchange appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Journey Hits 4-Year Mark, Results Still Divisive

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Journey Hits 4-Year Mark, Results Still Divisive

El Salvador marked the fourth anniversary of its Bitcoin legal tender law with another purchase — a deliberate, headline-ready buy that keeps the country’s crypto holdings on display. Related Reading: Russia Looks To Open Crypto Market Wider For Citizens – Details Government Figures Show 21 BTC Were Added According to President Nayib Bukele and the […]
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.01456+0.87%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,623+0.60%
READY
READY$0.003282-2.46%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/09 07:00
Share
Eightco Stock Jumps 3000% on Worldcoin Treasury Strategy, BitMine Investment

Eightco Stock Jumps 3000% on Worldcoin Treasury Strategy, BitMine Investment

Eightco shares surged after unveiling plan to hold Worldcoin as its main treasury asset.
Share
Coinstats2025/09/09 06:10
Share
Bitcoin transaction fees as a percentage of miners’ rewards fell below 1%, hitting a three-year low

Bitcoin transaction fees as a percentage of miners’ rewards fell below 1%, hitting a three-year low

PANews reported on June 19 that according to foreign media reports, as of mid-June, Bitcoin transaction fees accounted for only 0.96% of block rewards, the lowest level since January 2022.
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1046+17.52%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.06678-12.06%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:17
Share

Trending News

More

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Journey Hits 4-Year Mark, Results Still Divisive

Eightco Stock Jumps 3000% on Worldcoin Treasury Strategy, BitMine Investment

Bitcoin transaction fees as a percentage of miners’ rewards fell below 1%, hitting a three-year low

Getting Started with Jupiter Lend

Trump administration plans to release report criticizing Bureau of Labor Statistics soon