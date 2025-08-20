Harvard economist admits he was wrong about Bitcoin crashing to $100

Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff, who predicted Bitcoin would likely hit $100 before $100,000, admits he was wrong about three things.
Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff, who once predicted Bitcoin would sooner crash to $100 before it hits $100,000, has admitted a lot has changed since his comments seven years ago — though he seemingly still hasn’t come around to Bitcoin.
“Almost a decade ago, I was the Harvard economist that said Bitcoin was more likely to be worth $100 than 100K. What did I miss?” he wrote on X on Wednesday, referring to a segment on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” in March 2018.
Rogoff is a former chief economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and also author of ‘Our Dollar, Your Problem’, which was published in May.
