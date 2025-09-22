The post Hedera Price Maintains 0.24 Support While Setting Up for a Strong Upswing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hedera’s native token is drawing attention as analyst STEPH IS CRYPTO compares its 2020–2021 breakout with the current 2024–2025 market structure. The earlier cycle saw HBAR surge from under $0.01 to over $0.50 after months of accumulation. Today, the token is consolidating between $0.03 and $0.10, which Steph says could precede another multi-month bull run. Currently, HBAR trades at $0.24 with a market capitalization of $10.22 billion and a daily volume of $170.1 million, according to CryptoPulse. Analysts note key levels at $0.24 support and $0.244 resistance, eyeing a dip near $0.223 before a rebound toward $0.28–$0.30. Historical Pattern Suggests a New Expansion Phase Analyst STEPH compares Hedera’s current chart structure with its breakout cycle from 2020 to 2021. During that earlier period, the altcoin traded below $0.01 before surging above $0.50 after an extended base-building phase. The rally produced multiple new highs until a broad crypto market correction in 2022 ended the upward move. HBARUSDT Chart | Source:x The 2024–2025 setup shows similar characteristics. The asset has remained in a range between $0.03 and $0.10 for several months, creating a foundation that resembles the earlier accumulation phase. According to the analyst, repeating this structure may prepare it for another strong upward phase if overall market conditions and adoption remain favorable. Current Trading Range and Technical Structure Market data shows Hedera trading near $0.24, with a 0.38% gain over the last 24 hours. The 24-hour chart records price movements between $0.239 and $0.244, reflecting moderate intraday volatility. Trading volume stands at $170.1 million, and the network maintains a market capitalization of $10.22 billion with a circulating supply of about 42.39 billion, keeping it among the top 25 digital assets. HBAR 24-Hr Chart | Source: BraveNewCoin The intraday pattern included an early push toward $0.244, a pullback to $0.241, and a… The post Hedera Price Maintains 0.24 Support While Setting Up for a Strong Upswing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hedera’s native token is drawing attention as analyst STEPH IS CRYPTO compares its 2020–2021 breakout with the current 2024–2025 market structure. The earlier cycle saw HBAR surge from under $0.01 to over $0.50 after months of accumulation. Today, the token is consolidating between $0.03 and $0.10, which Steph says could precede another multi-month bull run. Currently, HBAR trades at $0.24 with a market capitalization of $10.22 billion and a daily volume of $170.1 million, according to CryptoPulse. Analysts note key levels at $0.24 support and $0.244 resistance, eyeing a dip near $0.223 before a rebound toward $0.28–$0.30. Historical Pattern Suggests a New Expansion Phase Analyst STEPH compares Hedera’s current chart structure with its breakout cycle from 2020 to 2021. During that earlier period, the altcoin traded below $0.01 before surging above $0.50 after an extended base-building phase. The rally produced multiple new highs until a broad crypto market correction in 2022 ended the upward move. HBARUSDT Chart | Source:x The 2024–2025 setup shows similar characteristics. The asset has remained in a range between $0.03 and $0.10 for several months, creating a foundation that resembles the earlier accumulation phase. According to the analyst, repeating this structure may prepare it for another strong upward phase if overall market conditions and adoption remain favorable. Current Trading Range and Technical Structure Market data shows Hedera trading near $0.24, with a 0.38% gain over the last 24 hours. The 24-hour chart records price movements between $0.239 and $0.244, reflecting moderate intraday volatility. Trading volume stands at $170.1 million, and the network maintains a market capitalization of $10.22 billion with a circulating supply of about 42.39 billion, keeping it among the top 25 digital assets. HBAR 24-Hr Chart | Source: BraveNewCoin The intraday pattern included an early push toward $0.244, a pullback to $0.241, and a…

Hedera Price Maintains 0.24 Support While Setting Up for a Strong Upswing

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 07:02
NEAR
NEAR$3.014-3.61%
1
1$0.009149-1.17%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005137-5.77%
Movement
MOVE$0.1325+3.84%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01283-8.55%

Hedera’s native token is drawing attention as analyst STEPH IS CRYPTO compares its 2020–2021 breakout with the current 2024–2025 market structure.

The earlier cycle saw HBAR surge from under $0.01 to over $0.50 after months of accumulation. Today, the token is consolidating between $0.03 and $0.10, which Steph says could precede another multi-month bull run.

Currently, HBAR trades at $0.24 with a market capitalization of $10.22 billion and a daily volume of $170.1 million, according to CryptoPulse. Analysts note key levels at $0.24 support and $0.244 resistance, eyeing a dip near $0.223 before a rebound toward $0.28–$0.30.

Historical Pattern Suggests a New Expansion Phase

Analyst STEPH compares Hedera’s current chart structure with its breakout cycle from 2020 to 2021. During that earlier period, the altcoin traded below $0.01 before surging above $0.50 after an extended base-building phase. The rally produced multiple new highs until a broad crypto market correction in 2022 ended the upward move.

HBARUSDT Chart | Source:x

The 2024–2025 setup shows similar characteristics. The asset has remained in a range between $0.03 and $0.10 for several months, creating a foundation that resembles the earlier accumulation phase. According to the analyst, repeating this structure may prepare it for another strong upward phase if overall market conditions and adoption remain favorable.

Current Trading Range and Technical Structure

Market data shows Hedera trading near $0.24, with a 0.38% gain over the last 24 hours. The 24-hour chart records price movements between $0.239 and $0.244, reflecting moderate intraday volatility. Trading volume stands at $170.1 million, and the network maintains a market capitalization of $10.22 billion with a circulating supply of about 42.39 billion, keeping it among the top 25 digital assets.

HBAR 24-Hr Chart | Source: BraveNewCoin

The intraday pattern included an early push toward $0.244, a pullback to $0.241, and a subsequent midday recovery before closing near the current level. This movement indicates that sellers were active near the $0.244 resistance point, containing upward momentum. Despite this resistance, steady market participation supports a stable short-term outlook.

Analysts Track Support Levels and Accumulation Zones

Research from CryptoPulse shows that the asset has averaged around $0.23 in trading volume since its September pivot. With broader market activity cooling as October approaches, the analyst warns of a possible brief dip below this average. On the two-hour chart, the token maintains a higher-low structure with price action near $0.243, while key support holds close to $0.22.

HBAR USDT Chart | Source:x

CryptoPulse indicates that a pullback toward or slightly under $0.23 may offer a favorable area for accumulation. Their chart projects a potential near-term move toward $0.223, followed by a rebound capable of retesting the $0.28–$0.30 range. Such a move could create opportunities for buyers seeking strategic entries if the expected short-term dip occurs.

Key Price Levels for the Next Market Move

From a technical view, $0.24 acts as immediate support, and $0.244 remains the critical resistance level. A strong break above $0.244 may attract additional buying interest and open the way to higher short-term targets. Conversely, sustained trading below $0.24 would indicate weakening momentum and the possibility of deeper pullbacks.

With trading volume stable and market participants closely watching these boundaries, analysts consider the upcoming sessions important for determining its next trend. Maintaining the current higher-low structure and defending the $0.22 support could provide the platform needed for the next upswing, aligning with the historical pattern observed in earlier Hedera cycles.

Source: https://bravenewcoin.com/insights/hedera-price-maintains-0-24-support-while-setting-up-for-a-strong-upswing

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The Funding: DATs have raised $20 billion, but have they peaked? What’s next?

The Funding: DATs have raised $20 billion, but have they peaked? What’s next?

Over $20 billion has already poured into crypto treasury firms in 2025. Has funding peaked — or is more to come?
Moonveil
MORE$0.08868-1.58%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/22 06:47
Share
Digital Asset Treasury Raises $20 Billion, Focus Shifts

Digital Asset Treasury Raises $20 Billion, Focus Shifts

The post Digital Asset Treasury Raises $20 Billion, Focus Shifts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: DAT raises $20B in 2023, evolving market focus. Institutional focus on execution, M&A heightens. Crypto startup funding faces crowding-out impact. Digital Asset Treasury has secured over $20 billion in funding this year, indicating a strategic shift in the cryptocurrency sector. Institutional investors focus on mergers and acquisitions, impacting traditional crypto startups with constrained funding and smaller upcoming projects. $20B Treasury Inflows Spur Strategic Market Shifts The Digital Asset Treasury has accrued over $20 billion this year, significantly impacting the landscape. Institutional investors are steering attention from high-value premiums to execution, mergers, and acquisition strategies. These activities are reshaping conventional crypto startup financing, noted ChainCatcher, with major players adopting refined approaches. This strategic pivot is causing immediate effects. Traditional crypto startup financing is increasingly crowded out, as revealed by industry sources. Further project launches are anticipated early next year, though their scales are predicted to be smaller, highlighting a shift towards tactical capital allocation. Reactions within the cryptocurrency community echo these changes. Joseph Chalom expressed his enduring belief in Ethereum’s long-term potential, noting, “My focus has always been on building a bridge between traditional finance and digital assets while upholding my principles and raising industry standards… I chose to return because of my firm belief in the long-term opportunities of Ethereum.” Additionally, key executives like Weng Xiaoqi have voiced pivotal sentiments about the Digital Assets industry. Institutional KOLs, including Liang Xinjun’s appointment at Yunfeng Financial, have underscored this trajectory towards execution and substantial capital-horizontal integrations in Asian markets. Historical Patterns Echo as Ethereum Faces Volatility Did you know? In past crypto cycles, 2021 and 2017 notably, rounds exceeding $500 million peaked as sectors saturated. Currently, funding strategies are realigning to focus on high-market-cap assets, showcasing cyclical financial shifts. Data from CoinMarketCap shows Ethereum (ETH) currently trades at $4,377.29, with…
MemeCore
M$2.4165-7.71%
Echo
ECHO$0.03813-6.22%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.07705+4.54%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 08:41
Share
Trump Vows To Award Medal Of Freedom

Trump Vows To Award Medal Of Freedom

The post Trump Vows To Award Medal Of Freedom appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump said he would award Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom posthumously as he eulogized the late activist at a memorial Sunday, following speeches from Kirk’s wife Erika and many members of the Trump administration to tens of thousands of supporters. President Donald Trump stands with Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk’s widow, at his memorial service in Arizona. AFP via Getty Images Key Facts Trump echoed earlier speakers, calling Kirk an “evangelist for American liberty” and a “martyr now for American freedom” as he spoke of Kirk’s childhood before detouring briefly to preview a forthcoming announcement on autism at the White House this week. Towards the end, of his remarks, Trump turned his attention to the left, who he has frequently blamed for after Kirk’s murder: “There is one part of the political community that believes they have the monopoly on truth, goodness, and virtue, and concludes they have also a monopoly on power thought and speech—well, that’s not happening anymore.” Trump said he was planning to award Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom in a ceremony at the White House, and called Kirk’s widow Erika back to the stage after finishing his speech. The speech concluded a five-hour-plus memorial service attended by tens of thousands of mourners who filled State Farm Stadium, the home of the Arizona Cardinals, wearing red, white, and blue clothing and singing along to Christian rock and hymns as the memorial service began Sunday afternoon. Among the more fiery speeches were Stephen Miller, who talked about fighting “enemies” and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who last week said his department would deny visas to those celebrating Kirk’s death, according to CNN. HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. noted that Jesus Christ died at age 33 and “changed the trajectory of history,” and…
Harvest Finance
FARM$27.24-3.33%
SynFutures
F$0.017229+6.93%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0003664+8.62%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 08:30
Share

Trending News

More

The Funding: DATs have raised $20 billion, but have they peaked? What’s next?

Digital Asset Treasury Raises $20 Billion, Focus Shifts

Trump Vows To Award Medal Of Freedom

World Builds Proof of Human for the Internet’s Future of Trust

EU Compromise on Digital Euro Roadmap Finalized