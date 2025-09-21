The post Helius Labs CEO, Solana co-founder disagree over tokenization appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Helius Labs CEO Mert Mumtaz and one of Solana’s co-founders, Anatoly “Toly” Yakovenko, publicly aired differing opinions on X around the polarizing topic of tokenization. The Solana camp has always been close-knit and closely bonded by a shared underdog mentality, callused by challenges like downtimes after it burst onto the scene as the “Ethereum Killer.” So, when major parties have a clash of ideals, it tends to get noticed.  Why create a token? The exchange between Toly and Mert began after the Solana co-founder responded to a post by the latter asking why a wallet needs a token.  “Is there some use for it that I’m missing?” He asked, to which Toly wrote, “Everything with revenues should have a token.”  Pushing for an explanation, Mert asked, “Why?” and Toly says, “So then the profits could be returned to token holders.”  In the comment section, users were also divided. While some acknowledged the logic in Toly’s position, others leaned towards Mert’s view that wallets are essential infrastructure that risk becoming something else when tokenization is involved.  Toly’s response seems to be more about democratizing ownership than anything else, and it paves the way for regular users to benefit as opposed to just VCs or a centralized team. Mert seemed to disagree as he replied with a sarcastic “should I release token?”  The exchange is only an example of the debates about tokenization going on all over the ecosystem as the space further matures.  Just days earlier, Mert ignited a round of debate after floating the idea of a Solana-aligned stablecoin in a conversation about tokenized treasuries and stablecoins, which is an easy way to capture yield on-chain. Mert stirred debate on Solana stablecoins  On September 10, Mert floated the idea of a Solana-aligned stablecoin whose reserve yield would be redirected to… The post Helius Labs CEO, Solana co-founder disagree over tokenization appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Helius Labs CEO Mert Mumtaz and one of Solana’s co-founders, Anatoly “Toly” Yakovenko, publicly aired differing opinions on X around the polarizing topic of tokenization. The Solana camp has always been close-knit and closely bonded by a shared underdog mentality, callused by challenges like downtimes after it burst onto the scene as the “Ethereum Killer.” So, when major parties have a clash of ideals, it tends to get noticed.  Why create a token? The exchange between Toly and Mert began after the Solana co-founder responded to a post by the latter asking why a wallet needs a token.  “Is there some use for it that I’m missing?” He asked, to which Toly wrote, “Everything with revenues should have a token.”  Pushing for an explanation, Mert asked, “Why?” and Toly says, “So then the profits could be returned to token holders.”  In the comment section, users were also divided. While some acknowledged the logic in Toly’s position, others leaned towards Mert’s view that wallets are essential infrastructure that risk becoming something else when tokenization is involved.  Toly’s response seems to be more about democratizing ownership than anything else, and it paves the way for regular users to benefit as opposed to just VCs or a centralized team. Mert seemed to disagree as he replied with a sarcastic “should I release token?”  The exchange is only an example of the debates about tokenization going on all over the ecosystem as the space further matures.  Just days earlier, Mert ignited a round of debate after floating the idea of a Solana-aligned stablecoin in a conversation about tokenized treasuries and stablecoins, which is an easy way to capture yield on-chain. Mert stirred debate on Solana stablecoins  On September 10, Mert floated the idea of a Solana-aligned stablecoin whose reserve yield would be redirected to…

Helius Labs CEO, Solana co-founder disagree over tokenization

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 03:27
MemeCore
M$2.60613+8.04%
Camp Network
CAMP$0.04892+2.66%
GET
GET$0.007384-1.48%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08998+6.22%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01373+1.93%

Helius Labs CEO Mert Mumtaz and one of Solana’s co-founders, Anatoly “Toly” Yakovenko, publicly aired differing opinions on X around the polarizing topic of tokenization.

The Solana camp has always been close-knit and closely bonded by a shared underdog mentality, callused by challenges like downtimes after it burst onto the scene as the “Ethereum Killer.” So, when major parties have a clash of ideals, it tends to get noticed. 

Why create a token?

The exchange between Toly and Mert began after the Solana co-founder responded to a post by the latter asking why a wallet needs a token. 

“Is there some use for it that I’m missing?” He asked, to which Toly wrote, “Everything with revenues should have a token.” 

Pushing for an explanation, Mert asked, “Why?” and Toly says, “So then the profits could be returned to token holders.” 

In the comment section, users were also divided. While some acknowledged the logic in Toly’s position, others leaned towards Mert’s view that wallets are essential infrastructure that risk becoming something else when tokenization is involved. 

Toly’s response seems to be more about democratizing ownership than anything else, and it paves the way for regular users to benefit as opposed to just VCs or a centralized team.

Mert seemed to disagree as he replied with a sarcastic “should I release token?” 

The exchange is only an example of the debates about tokenization going on all over the ecosystem as the space further matures. 

Just days earlier, Mert ignited a round of debate after floating the idea of a Solana-aligned stablecoin in a conversation about tokenized treasuries and stablecoins, which is an easy way to capture yield on-chain.

Mert stirred debate on Solana stablecoins 

On September 10, Mert floated the idea of a Solana-aligned stablecoin whose reserve yield would be redirected to SOL via buybacks or burns—either as an “enshrined” protocol feature or, more likely, via competing digital-asset treasury companies (DATs).

“Warming up to the idea that Solana should enshrine a stablecoin,” he wrote, adding that “50% burn of the yield goes back to burning SOL.” Hours later, he reiterated: “It shouldn’t be enshrined, a DAT should do it… fix it and trillions.”

Mumtaz’s core critique focuses on what he describes as “yield leakage” from Solana. “Stablecoins are commodities, and currently on Solana, there is one that captures all yield and literally funds Solana’s biggest competitor with it!” 

As far as he is concerned, under the US GENIUS Act, stables are readily swappable and issuers will compete aggressively for market share—something that is already being seen with the recent “Bachelor-style” scramble among large stablecoin companies to court business. 

“If you don’t want to enshrine a Solana-centric stable, then consider digital asset treasury companies (DATs)… The DAT is literally a machine for buying the underlying token.”

That framing clashes with the GENIUS Act, which carves out “payment stablecoins” as neither securities nor commodities for US federal purposes, consolidating oversight largely under banking regulators and expressly separating them from SEC/CFTC jurisdiction. 

Since stablecoins cannot pass interest to holders, issuers (or affiliated structures) capture the reserve income and can decide how to use it, and this is the lever Mumtaz wants pointed back at Solana.

Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It’s free.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/helius-labs-ceo-solana-co-founder-disagree/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

OpenVPP accused of falsely claiming partnership with ComEd

OpenVPP accused of falsely claiming partnership with ComEd

According to PANews on September 18th, on-chain sleuth ZachXBT reported that OpenVPP allegedly falsely claimed a partnership with US electric utility Commonwealth Edison ( ComEd ). ComEd responded, stating, "We have not partnered with them and have no intention of doing so."
Notcoin
NOT$0.001855+0.16%
Share
PANews2025/09/19 00:00
Share
Solana is Surging as a Leading Crypto Contender, Demonstrating Unstoppable Momentum

Solana is Surging as a Leading Crypto Contender, Demonstrating Unstoppable Momentum

Solana (SOL) is surging as a leading crypto contender, demonstrating unstoppable momentum that commands attention. According to market analyst Adex Crypt, Solana is breaking key technical patterns, drawing massive stablecoin inflows, and driving billions in decentralized finance (DeFi) through the adoption of new Decentralized Autonomous Tokens (DATs). Record stablecoin inflows into Solana, led by USDC […]
Solana
SOL$239.59+1.33%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994+0.01%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001859-1.79%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/21 02:16
Share
Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation

Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation

The post Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hoskinson confirmed for Senate roundtable on U.S. crypto regulation and market structure. Key topics include SEC vs CFTC oversight split, DeFi regulation, and securities rules. Critics call the roundtable slow, citing Trump’s 2025 executive order as faster. Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has confirmed that he will attend the Senate Banking Committee roundtable on crypto market structure legislation.  Hoskinson left a hint about his attendance on X while highlighting Journalist Eleanor Terrett’s latest post about the event. Crypto insiders will meet with government officials Terrett shared information gathered from some invitees to the event, noting that a group of leaders from several major cryptocurrency establishments would attend the event. According to Terrett, the group will meet with the Senate Banking Committee leadership in a roundtable to continue talks on market structure regulation. Meanwhile, Terrett noted that the meeting will be held on Thursday, September 18, following an industry review of the committee’s latest approach to distinguishing securities from commodities, DeFi treatment, and other key issues, which has lasted over one week.  Related: Senate Draft Bill Gains Experts’ Praise for Strongest Developer Protections in Crypto Law Notably, the upcoming roundtable between US legislators and crypto industry leaders is a continuation of the process of regularising cryptocurrency regulation in the United States. It is part of the Donald Trump administration’s efforts to provide clarity in the US cryptocurrency ecosystem, which many crypto supporters consider a necessity for the digital asset industry. Despite the ongoing process, some crypto users are unsatisfied with how the US government is handling the issue, particularly the level of bureaucracy involved in creating a lasting cryptocurrency regulatory framework. One such user criticized the process, describing it as a “masterclass in bureaucratic foot-dragging.” According to the critic, America is losing ground to nations already leading in blockchain innovation. He cited…
Union
U$0.013737-3.60%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.461+0.83%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001859-1.79%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:37
Share

Trending News

More

OpenVPP accused of falsely claiming partnership with ComEd

Solana is Surging as a Leading Crypto Contender, Demonstrating Unstoppable Momentum

Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation

Japanese Bitcoin Giant Metaplanet Raises $1.4 Billion to Enter U.S. Market

Here’s why Bitcoin mining stocks Bitfarms and IREN are surging