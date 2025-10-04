Here’s The Cast Of Netflix’s ‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’

Laurie Metcalf and Charlie Hunnam in “Monster: The Ed Gein Story.” Netflix

Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s Monster: The Ed Gein Story features a huge ensemble cast led by Charlie Hunnam as the title character. Who else stars in the third season of Monster from the anthology series’ creators?

Monster: The Ed Gein Story began streaming all of its episodes on Netflix just after midnight on Friday. The series follows 2022’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and 2024’s Monsters: The Erik and Lyle Menendez Story.

Like the previous two Monster seasons, Monster: The Ed Gein Story chronicles the true story of an infamous convicted murderer. The new Monster series is set in and around Plainfield, Wis., where in 1957, per Biography, the reclusive farmer Gein was arrested by authorities after they discovered a headless body of a missing store clerk.

History noted that while Gein was linked to two murders, authorities discovered the remains of 10 women exhumed from graves in his farmhouse — the skin and bones of which were crafted into various trophies.

Gein’s terrifying story went on to inspire some of the most disturbing horror movies in history, including director Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho, Tobe Hooper’s The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Jonathan Demme’s The Silence of the Lambs.

Below is a rundown of the cast of Monster: The Ed Gein Story, along with their film and/or television credits.

Note: Some of the profiles of the actors and characters they play in “Monster: The Ed Gein Story” include spoiler details from the series.

Charlie Hunnam in “Monster: The Ed Gein Story.” Netflix

Charlie Hunnam (Ed Gein)

Charlie Hunnam plays Ed Gein, who came to be known as the “Butcher of Plainfield,” in Monster: The Ed Gein Story.

Hunnam’s film credits include Pacific Rim, Crimson Peak, Triple Frontier, Papillon, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, The Gentlemen, Children of Men and Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire. On television, Hunnam’s credits include Sons of Anarchy and Queer as Folk.

Laurie Metcalf as Augusta Gein in “Monster: The Ed Gein Story.” Netflix

Laurie Metcalf (Augusta Gein)

Laurie Metcalf plays Augusta Gein, Ed Gein’s controlling mother, in Monster: The Ed Gein Story.

Metcalf’s film credits include Desperately Seeking Susan, Uncle Buck, JFK, Scream 2, Bulworth and Lady Bird.

On TV, Metcalf has starred in such series as Rosanne, The Conners and Norm, and has appeared in guest or recurring roles on such series as The Big Bang Theory, Desperate Housewives, The McCarthys, Getting On and The Dropout.

Suzanna Son in “Monster: The Ed Gein Story.” Netflix

Suzanna Son (Adeline Watkins)

Suzanna Son plays Adeline Watkins in Monster: The Ed Gein Story. Watkins was a longtime acquaintance of Ed Gein who purportedly had a romance with him.

Watkins claimed in a Stevens Point Journal article in 1957 (via Biography), though, that an interview that she gave to the Minneapolis Tribune two weeks earlier that implied there was a romance between her and Gein “was exaggerated.”

Son’s film credits include Red Rocket and Fear Street: Prom Queen. On TV, Son starred in a supporting role in the series The Idol.

Tom Hollander in “Monster: The Ed Gein Story.” Netflix

Tom Hollander (Alfred Hitchcock)

Tom Hollander plays legendary director Alfred Hitchcock in Monster: The Ed Gein Story. Ed Gein’s horrific crimes inspired what came to be Hitchcock’s 1960 film classic Psycho, starring Anthony Perkins and Janet Leigh.

Hollander’s film credits include Gosford Park, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest, Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End, Pride and Prejudice, Hanna, About Time, Bird Box and Bohemian Rhapsody.

On TV, Hollander has starred in such miniseries as The Night Manager, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, and Season 2 of The White Lotus.

Olivia Williams in “Monster: The Ed Gein Story.” Netflix

Olivia Williams (Alma Reville)

Olivia Williams plays Alfred Hitchcock’s wife and film collaborator, Alma Reville, in Monster: The Ed Gein Story.

Williams’ film credits include The Sixth Sense, An Education, Rushmore, Hanna, Anna Karenina and The Father. On TV, Williams has starred in such series as Dollhouse, Manhattan, The Nevers, The Crown and Dune: Prophecy.

Joey Pollari and Tom Hollander in “Monster: The Ed Gein Story.” Netflix

Joey Pollari (Anthony Perkins)

Joey Pollari stars as Anthony Perkins in Monster: The Ed Gein Story. Perkins is the legendary actor Alfred Hitchcock cast to play psychotic killer Norman Bates in Psycho.

Pollari’s film credits include Love, Simon and on TV, he has starred in such series as The Inbetweeners and American Crime, and played recurring roles in Saint George, Sugar and SEAL Team.

Vicky Krieps in “Monster: The Ed Gein Story.” Netflix

Vicky Krieps (Ilse Koch)

Vicky Krieps stars as Ilse Koch, a Nazi war criminal whose ghastly atrocities inspires Ed Gein in Monster: The Ed Gein Story.

Krieps’ film credits include Phantom Thread, Old, Bergman Island and Hot Milk. Her TV credits include the small-screen adaptation of Das Boot.

Tyler Jacob Moore in “Monster: The Ed Gein Story.” Netflix

Tyler Jacob Moore (Sheriff Arthur Schley)

Tyler Jacob Moore plays Sheriff Arthur Schley, one of the law enforcement authorities investigating Ed Gein in Monster: The Ed Gein Story.

Moore has largely worked in TV, where he’s starred in guest or recurring roles in dozens of series, including Shameless, Once Upon a Time, Barry, Perry Mason and Ride.

Charlie Hall in “Monster: The Ed Gein Story.” Netflix

Charlie Hall (Deputy Frank Worden)

Charlie Hall stars as Deputy Frank Worden, the son of Bernice Worden, who is one of Ed Gein’s murder victims in Monster: The Ed Gein Story.

Hall has starred in such TV series as Bel Air, Single Drunk Female, The Sex Lives of College Girls, Big Shot and Love, Victor. In addition, Hall starred in a recurring role as Craig Cignarelli in Monsters: The Erik and Lyle Menendez Story.

Leslie Manville in “Monster: The Ed Gein Story.” Netflix

Lesley Manville (Bernice Worden)

Lesley Manville stars as Ed Gein murder victim Bernice Worden in Monster: The Ed Gein Story.

Manville’s film credits include Topsy-Turvy, Another Year, Maleficent, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Let Him Go, Vera Drake, A Christmas Carol, Queer and Phantom Thread.

On TV, Manville has appeared in such series as Emmerdale Farm, Mum, Harlots, World on Fire, The Crown, Disclaimer, Sherwood and Grotesquerie.

Addison Rae in “Monster: The Ed Gein Story.” Netflix

Addison Rae (Evelyn Hartley)

Addison Rae stars as Evelyn Hartley in Monster: The Ed Gein Story. Hartley was a Wisconsin woman who went missing in 1953 and Ed Gein was a suspect in connection with her disappearance.

Rae is a TikTok influencer and singer. Rae’s film credits include He’s All That and Thanksgiving.

Monster: The Ed Gein Story is new on Netflix.

