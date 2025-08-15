Here’s why the surging Skale crypto may crash 40% soon

By: Crypto.news
2025/08/15 03:22
SKALE
SKL$0.03197-10.62%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01373-4.65%
SphereX
HERE$0.000407-13.40%
MAY
MAY$0.04942+0.14%
SOON
SOON$0.27+0.25%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003215+6.35%

Skale crypto price surged this week, reaching its highest level since February 1 after It Remains launched on its network. 

Summary
  • Skale crypto price surged this week after the It Remains integration.
  • SKL has become highly overbought, pointing to a 40% plunge.

Skale (SKL) token moved from a consolidation phase and surged by 170%, making it one of the best-performing coins this week. The surge happened in a high-volume environment, with its 24-hour figure rising to $780 million, surpassing its market capitalization of $280 million. 

SKL price soared after It Remains, a popular Hollywood-level game launched on its network to take advantage of its gas-free transaction costs and fast speed. This launch will solidify Skale as one of the biggest chains in the crypto industry.

Data compiled by DappRadar shows that Skale has 129 games in its ecosystem. It had over 3.9 million unique active wallets in the last 30 days, a 23% increase. It also handled over 107 million transactions, higher than other top gaming chains like Sei and BSC. 

Why Skale crypto price may crash 

There are three main reasons why the soaring Skale may crash in the near term. First, sentiment in the crypto market has changed, with Bitcoin (BTC) and other top altcoins nosediving. The decline happened as liquidation jumped after the US published strong producer inflation data. A tumbling market often affects some of the best performers.

Second, SKL price will crash as the It Remains hype fades. In most cases, cryptocurrencies and stocks jump after a major event and then pull back as investors sell the news and look forward to the next big thing. 

Third, technicals suggest that the price has become highly overbought. The Relative Strength Index jumped to the extreme overbought point at 86, while the Stochastic Oscillator moved to 83. A highly overbought asset tends to pull back as it loses momentum. 

Skale crypto price

Similarly, as the chart above shows, the token has moved higher than the 50-day and 100-day moving averages. As such, it could have a mean reversion, where it drops to get closer to these averages. If this happens, the potential target will be $0.027, its highest point in July and May, down by 40% from the current level. 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Little Pepe emerges as the next big frog-themed memecoin after SHIB and PEPE. #partnercontent
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001222-4.00%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.004987-13.70%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01374-4.38%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 03:55
Share
Meme Coin to Watch in 2025: Pepeto Presale at $0.000000147 Is Attracting Whales Looking for Million-Dollar Returns

Meme Coin to Watch in 2025: Pepeto Presale at $0.000000147 Is Attracting Whales Looking for Million-Dollar Returns

Every crypto bull run creates a new success story, the coin that captures global attention and mints the next wave of millionaires. In 2024, that story was PEPE. From small beginnings, it skyrocketed into one of the most talked-about tokens of the year, transforming early holders into overnight success stories. But as the new cycle […]
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002545+1.80%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001034-4.08%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00205-4.20%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 01:00
Share
Top Altcoins to Buy Now to Build Wealth Fast in 2025

Top Altcoins to Buy Now to Build Wealth Fast in 2025

As the 2025 bull run begins, the cryptocurrency market is seeing new investor interest, with altcoins picking up pace amid changing market sentiments. Of these, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and XRP stand out. Mutuum Finance stage 6 presale is ongoing with the token available at $0.035. Investors who buy the token today are likely to have […]
XRP
XRP$2.9112-5.29%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01374-4.38%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 01:30
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Meme Coin to Watch in 2025: Pepeto Presale at $0.000000147 Is Attracting Whales Looking for Million-Dollar Returns

Top Altcoins to Buy Now to Build Wealth Fast in 2025

ECUre: The AI-Powered Guardian Securing Your Car's Electronic Control Units from Malware

Tom Lee’s BitMine Becomes World’s Second-Largest Crypto Treasury Firm, Trailing Only Michael Saylor’s Strategy