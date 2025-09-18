Hex Trust Adds Custody and Staking for Lido’s stETH, Expanding Institutional Access to Ethereum Rewards

Crypto custodian Hex Trust has integrated custody and staking support for stETH, the liquid staking token issued by Lido that represents nearly a quarter of all staked ether.

The move allows institutional clients to stake ETH and manage stETH directly from Hex Trust’s custody platform, combining staking rewards with secure, regulated infrastructure. Institutional investors often face barriers when engaging with staking, such as operational complexity and counterparty risks, Hex Trust said.

The custody firm’s one-click staking feature removes these hurdles, enabling clients to access staking rewards and decentralized finance (DeFi) liquidity tools without setting up their own infrastructure, according to a press release. stETH holders can also deploy their tokens across decentralized finance, including lending, collateral and restaking strategies.

“For institutional investors, efficiency and security are not just preferences—they are necessities,” said Calvin Shen, chief commercial officer at Hex Trust. “Our solution provides that critical combination.”

The integration reflects a wider shift in crypto markets where institutions are demanding secure pathways into decentralized finance. By combining custody and staking within one platform, Hex Trust positions itself as a bridge for traditional investors seeking exposure to Ethereum’s staking economy.

Clients can now access the new services through Hex Trust’s platform.