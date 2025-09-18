Hex Trust Adds Custody and Staking for Lido’s stETH, Expanding Institutional Access to Ethereum Rewards

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 03:18
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.071-33.99%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005115-0.64%
Movement
MOVE$0.1303-0.07%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002028+20.35%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01419+1.50%
Lido Staked ETH
STETH$4,533.43+0.70%

Crypto custodian Hex Trust has integrated custody and staking support for stETH, the liquid staking token issued by Lido that represents nearly a quarter of all staked ether.

The move allows institutional clients to stake ETH and manage stETH directly from Hex Trust’s custody platform, combining staking rewards with secure, regulated infrastructure. Institutional investors often face barriers when engaging with staking, such as operational complexity and counterparty risks, Hex Trust said.

The custody firm’s one-click staking feature removes these hurdles, enabling clients to access staking rewards and decentralized finance (DeFi) liquidity tools without setting up their own infrastructure, according to a press release. stETH holders can also deploy their tokens across decentralized finance, including lending, collateral and restaking strategies.

“For institutional investors, efficiency and security are not just preferences—they are necessities,” said Calvin Shen, chief commercial officer at Hex Trust. “Our solution provides that critical combination.”

The integration reflects a wider shift in crypto markets where institutions are demanding secure pathways into decentralized finance. By combining custody and staking within one platform, Hex Trust positions itself as a bridge for traditional investors seeking exposure to Ethereum’s staking economy.

Clients can now access the new services through Hex Trust’s platform.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/17/hex-trust-adds-custody-and-staking-for-lido-s-steth-expanding-institutional-access-to-ethereum-rewards

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shenzhen issues warning over stablecoin scams, illegal crypto fundraising

Shenzhen issues warning over stablecoin scams, illegal crypto fundraising

Authorities in Shenzhen, China, urged the public to stay vigilant after uncovering illegal fundraising schemes masked as stablecoin investments.
Share
PANews2025/07/07 21:15
Share
SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

Analysts predict a surge in altcoin ETF approvals within two months, signaling broader acceptance beyond BTC andETH.
Bitcoin
BTC$116,290.7-0.49%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.00053+0.60%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/18 04:01
Share
Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

Santander’s digital bank has launched crypto trading in Germany, letting customers buy, sell, and hold these assets. At launch, Openbank customers in Germany can get their hands on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Litecoin, and Polygon. Openbank, the digital arm of Banco Santander, has just rolled out a new crypto trading service for its retail customers in [...]]]>
GET
GET$0.00811-1.24%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.00053+0.60%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2598+0.15%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/09/18 04:00
Share

Trending News

More

Shenzhen issues warning over stablecoin scams, illegal crypto fundraising

SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

Rodrigo Araújo joins Plasma as Head of Protocol Engineering Team

U.S. House Resurfaces Anti-CBDC Bill in CLARITY Act, Preparing for Senate Review