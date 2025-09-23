Hints, Spangram And Answers For Tuesday, September 23rd — ‘On The Syllabus’

Today’s NYT Strands hints and answers Credit: New York Times

And so we have come at last to the first day of fall. A new season, like a new chapter, filled with opportunities. Have you gotten your pumpkins yet? Some people on my street have already begun hanging ghosts from trees. Here comes Halloween, here comes Halloween! Are you dressing up as anything this year? I think I’m going to go as a brother of the Night’s Watch from Game Of Thrones, copying my son’s costume and joining him in taking sacred vows in the Godswood.

But first, let’s solve this Strands!

How To Play Strands

Strands is the newest game in the New York Times’ stable of puzzle games. It’s a fun twist on classic word search games. Every day we’re given a new theme and then tasked with uncovering all the words on the grid that fit that theme, including a spangram that spans two sides of the board. One of these words is the spangram which crosses from one side of the grid to another and reveals even more about the day’s theme.

Spoilers ahead.

Today’s Strands Hints

Read on for today’s theme and some hints to help you uncover today’s words.

Today’s Theme: On the syllabus

Hint: You’ll find these things when you go back to school.

Clue: Not the fun stuff, mind you. The tedious stuff.

Here are the first two letters of each word:

Remember, spoilers ahead!

What Are Today’s Strands Answers?

Today’s spangram is: COLLEGECOURSE

Here’s the full list of words:

EXAM

READING

LECTURE

QUIZ

PAPER

HOMEWORK

Here’s the completed Strands grid:

Today’s Strands Screenshot: Erik Kain

Today’s Strands Breakdown

This wasn’t a very pleasant Strands. I found EXAM right away and knew we were in for some schooling. I found QUIZ next, and wondered if these would all be testing words, but soon after I found COLLEGE and extrapolated that into COLLEGECOURSE, today’s spangram. LECTURE was next, and then READING was pretty obvious. From here, I found WORK and when that didn’t…uh…work…I worked backwards to HOMEWORK. All that was left was PAPER. Which reminds me of the new sequel spinoff series to The Office. It’s called The Paper and it’s actually quite charming. You can read my review here.

