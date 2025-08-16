Hive Posts $45.6M in Total Revenue, Fueled by Bitcoin Mining Boom

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/16 15:30
Bitcoin
BTC$113,423.28-2.52%
Boom
BOOM$0.01343-4.95%
HIVE
HIVE$0.2066-1.61%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0982+33.42%

Hive Digital Technologies reported its strongest quarterly performance to date for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, ending June 30, with $40.8 million in digital currency mining revenue.

Digital Currency Mining Revenue Surges

Bitcoin miner Hive Digital Technologies (Nasdaq: HIVE) has posted its “strongest” quarterly performance to date, driven by surging bitcoin ( BTC) production and a sharp increase in mining efficiency. For the first quarter (Q1) of the fiscal year of 2026, ending June 30, the company reported $40.8 million in digital currency mining revenue, marking a 44.9% sequential increase from the previous quarter.

The boost in revenue was fueled by a 47% rise in average hashrate, climbing from 5.9 EH/s in Q4 to 8.7 EH/s in Q1. According to a designated news release, this operational expansion enabled HIVE to mine 406 Bitcoin, a 34% increase quarter-over-quarter, despite a 10.2% rise in network difficulty. The company attributed its success to strategic investments in next-generation mining equipment and its commitment to low-cost, predominantly zero-carbon energy sources.

“This was a phenomenal quarter,” said Aydin Kilic, President and CEO of Hive. “We’re now producing 7.5 Bitcoin daily with over 15 EH/s, and we’re on track to reach 25 EH/s by Thanksgiving, cementing HIVE among the world’s largest bitcoin miners.”

The company’s total revenue for the quarter reached $45.6 million, with digital currency mining accounting for nearly 90% of that figure. Gross operating margins improved to 34.7%, up from 28.2% in the previous quarter, while net income hit $35 million, bolstered by gains on digital assets and equity investments. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $44.6 million, reflecting strong operational efficiency.

HIVE’s financial strength was further underscored by its $71.9 million in cash and digital currencies at quarter-end, positioning the company to continue its aggressive expansion. Executive Chairman Frank Holmes emphasized Hive’s role in supporting Bitcoin network security and decentralization across three countries and nine time zones.

Looking ahead, Hive aims to achieve an annualized Bitcoin mining revenue run rate of $315 million, based on current prices and network conditions. The company also plans to scale its high-performance computing (HPC) division, BUZZ, with a goal of generating $100 million in artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing revenue by 2026.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

PANews reported on August 19th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that three newly created wallets had just received 52,475 ETH from BitGo, valued at approximately $220.44 million. Analysts believe these
Ethereum
ETH$4,184.78-3.52%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 23:59
Share
Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales are buying Litecoin and Rollblock, but RBLK’s GambleFi model, $11.4M presale, and 30% APY staking make it one of 2025’s boldest crypto bets.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002826-8.86%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/19 23:50
Share
The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase announces plans to list USELESS, a meme coin on the Solana network. The announcement spurred a 7% surge in USELESS Token, nearing a recent peak. Continue Reading:The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage The post The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01374-3.98%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.264716-6.75%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00203-4.60%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 00:12
Share

Trending News

More

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase to List Useless Coin (USELESS)

SoFi Launches Low-Cost Global Remittances Using Bitcoin Lightning Network